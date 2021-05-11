Malcolm Rosas jnr in action during a Suns training session in March, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

NORTHERN Territory product Malcolm Rosas jnr will make his debut for Gold Coast in Saturday's QClash against Brisbane.

The livewire small forward has been rewarded for an excellent pre-season and opening three rounds of the VFL.

The 19-year-old was the first player drafted to the Suns when the Darwin region was added to their academy program in 2019.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'They've got a lot to lose': Suns and Lions set for Q Clash Gold Coast and Brisbane players discuss what's at stake in the upcoming Q Clash

"It’s pretty exciting," Rosas jnr said.

"I'm absolutely stoked to be representing this club.

"It’s a dream, I’ve always wanted to play footy at the highest level and I can’t wait to get out there."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft Prospect: Malcolm Rosas Watch highlights of 2019 NAB AFL Draft prospect Malcolm Rosas

Rosas jnr has kicked two goals and is averaging 13 disposals and five tackles to start the VFL season, with his willingness to pressure the opposition a standout.

"I worked on my pressure a lot over the pre-season and I just want to bring that consistently each week," he said.

Rosas jnr comes into the Suns team at the expense of Nick Holman, who will miss the match after suffering concussion in the final minute of Saturday's loss against St Kilda.