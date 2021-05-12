THE NAB AFL Draft is set to be split over two days again in 2021 after last year's single-night marathon event.

The national draft was held over two days for the first time in 2018 when live trading was introduced to the draft.

AFL FIXTURE Check it out here

Again in 2019 it took place over two days at Marvel Stadium, but last year the League chose to run it in full in one night after COVID-19's impact saw it pushed back to December with a record-low number of draft choices made.

The draft stretched out to take more than five hours to be completed across a single night, with clubs making their selections and trades with rivals via separate locations and rooms.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The moment Jamarra Ugle-Hagan became the No.1 pick in 2020 Western Bulldogs match Adelaide's bid to make Jamarra Ugle-Hagen the first selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft

One representative from each club was based at the AFL's Review Centre to formally put through their club's selections and trades but the rest of the draft was run externally.

The AFL briefed clubs on Tuesday about a range of matters, including its plans to host the draft again over a two-night extravaganza in late November.

It is expected the first round of the draft – which last year included 26 picks – would be staged on the opening night before the rest of the draft took place the following day.

This year's program for draftees has faced significant change, including the majority of the annual national championships being played at the end of the season rather than mid-year.

The shift from the under-16s and under-18s programs to under-17s and under-19s has also meant that a higher number of players who were overlooked for last year's draft featured in the early stages of the NAB League season.