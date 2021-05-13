COLLINGWOOD'S Brody Mihocek has caused a voting boilover in the Four'N Twenty Mark of the Year, knocking off the spectacular effort of Richmond dynamo Shai Bolton.

Bolton flew into favouritism to win the overall award with a stunning grab last Friday during the early stages of the Tigers' clash with Geelong.

The red-hot Bolton soared, then launched again, to pull down a breathtaking mark, captured spectacularly through the lens of AFL Media snapper Michael Willson (check out his fab photo below).

Shai's staggering MOTY contender is an absolute classic Shai Bolton heaves himself on top of Mark Blicavs for an unbelievable Mark of the Year contender

But Collingwood fans did a better job of getting behind their man, voting for Mihocek's classic grab over Ben Cunnington in Saturday's twilight game at Marvel Stadium.

Don't get us wrong, Mihocek's mark is a ripper and would probably be a clear winner in nearly any other round.

It received 50.8 per cent of the vote, compared to Bolton's 41.2 per cent. But wait ... Bolton can still win the Four'N Twenty Mark of the Year.

Mihocek takes MOTY contender Brody Mihocek takes this impressive Mark of the Year contender

At the end of the season, five other contenders are chosen from the AFL Media team and added to the list of 23 winners. So the pool of nominees is 28 and the group for the FINAL round of three comes out of that 28 marks.



Who chooses the final three? That's the job of the AFL Game Analysis Committee who make that decision with 5/4/3/2/1 vote. The overall winner is then selected by the AFL Game Analysis Committee (counted as 10 votes) and by public voting (counted as 1 vote).



So yes indeed, THIS absolute gem is still a chance to be the Four'N Twenty Mark of the Year.