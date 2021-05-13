ST KILDA midfielder Zak Jones will be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks with a quad rupture and is one of four changes for the Saints' Friday night date with Geelong.

Jones suffered the injury at training on Wednesday and underwent tendon repair surgery on Thursday.

The 26-year-old's absence comes as the Saints have also axed three players to take on the Cats at Marvel Stadium, including former top-10 draft pick Nick Coffield.

Former Hawthorn premiership player James Frawley will play his first game in red, black and white.

Following their last-start victory over Gold Coast the Saints have dumped Coffield – who had played the previous 26 matches – along with fellow young defender Darragh Joyce and recycled forward Mason Wood.

Coffield has averaged 15 disposals a game in the first eight rounds.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

Seb Ross returns after missing last week for the birth of twins, while Jack Lonie has also been promoted from the medical sub into the starting 22.

Geelong has made just one change to the team that trounced premier Richmond.

Quinton Narkle has come in to replace Sam Simpson (hamstring) after he played the role as medical sub against the Tigers.

Friday, May 14

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Frawley, S.Ross, T.Highmore

Out: N.Coffield (omitted), D.Joyce (omitted), M.Wood (omitted), Z.Jones (quad)

Last week's sub: J.Lonie (unused)

GEELONG

In: None

Out: S.Simpson (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (replaced S.Simpson)