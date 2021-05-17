CARLTON will get its first look at talented youngster Brodie Kemp this weekend, with the highly rated utility set to return to the field for his first competitive game in nearly two years when he lines up for the club's VFL team on Sunday.

Kemp, taken by the Blues with pick No.17 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, hasn't featured at any level since rupturing his ACL playing school footy for Geelong Grammar in July of his draft year.

The versatile 193cm prospect, who remained in first-round calculations despite his serious injury, missed his entire maiden season in the AFL system as he recovered from knee surgery before suffering a syndesmosis injury in January this year.

More surgery delayed his return by a further three months, though it's understood Kemp is on the cusp of putting a difficult two years behind him and earning selection for Carlton's reserves side against Box Hill at Ikon Park this weekend.

Blues officials had initially been eyeing a return for the big-bodied 20-year-old last weekend, though his already long-awaited club debut was delayed further by the reserves team having the bye.

Kemp returned to training from his knee injury midway through last season in the club's Queensland hub and is expected to begin his AFL career as a half-back, where Carlton is hopeful he can mature into an intercept defender.

The Bendigo Pioneers product can also play through the midfield and pinch-hit as a forward, displaying his potential with a quality under-18 championships with Vic Country in 2019 where he averaged 20 disposals and kicked crucial goals at different stages.

His form for Vic Country had momentarily shot Kemp into top-10 calculations, before his unfortunate knee injury prematurely ended his campaign.

Kemp will make his comeback through the VFL team on Sunday alongside fellow 2019 first-round selection Sam Philp, with the former No.20 pick also set to return from a series of hip and groin issues he has dealt with over pre-season.