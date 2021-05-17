Tom Green after the win over Collingwood in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S Lachie Sholl got the ball rolling, three young guns have joined him and now two others are vying for a spot in the exclusive club as two-time NAB AFL Rising Star nominees in 2021.

Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green became the latest included after 24 disposals and a goal against Richmond in round nine to go with his nod in round four last season.

The 20-year-old followed Sholl, Melbourne's Luke Jackson and Port Adelaide's Mitch Georgiades to enter the two-time club this year that has now expanded to 15 players.

NAB AFL Rising Star: Tom Green lights up round nine Watch the highlights and find out why Tom Green gets the NAB AFL Rising Star nom

Others include triple Brisbane premiership player Luke Power and West Coast flag winners Mark LeCras and Michael Braun, plus other four current players – Nathan Jones, Michael Hurley, Orazio Fantasia and Alex Witherden.

Gold Coast's Matt Rowell, who is closing in on a return from a knee injury, and Sydney's Justin McInerney can make it five into the group this season if they receive a nomination.

Fremantle forward Sam Sturt was also eligible, however will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Into its 29th year, the NAB AFL Rising Star has now seen 619 nominees with 27.7 per cent of those going on to play more than 200 career games.

Carlton has the longest active streak without a nomination since Sam Walsh was called in round four, 2019.

Brisbane (46) has received the most nominations ahead of Melbourne (43).

PLAYERS NOMINATED TWICE

- Duncan Kellaway – Richmond (R15, 1993 & R24, 1994)

- Craig Callaghan – Fremantle (R16, 1995 & R22, 1996)

- Michael Braun – West Coast (R14, 1997 & R1, 1998)

- Luke Power – Brisbane (R2, 1998 & R17, 1999)

- Nathan Jones – Melbourne (R20, 2006 & R17, 2007)

- Mark LeCras – West Coast (R22, 2006 & R20, 2007)

- Michael Hurley – Essendon (R20, 2009 & R18, 2010)

- Jordan Gysberts – Melbourne (R11, 2011 & R11, 2012)

- Sam Blease – Melbourne (R23, 2011 & R20, 2012)

- Orazio Fantasia – Essendon (R23, 2015 & R17, 2016)

- Alex Witherden – Brisbane (R17, 2017 & R9 2018)

- Lachie Sholl – Adelaide (R18, 2020 & R4, 2021)

- Mitch Georgiades – Port Adelaide (R9, 2020 & R5, 2021)

- Luke Jackson – Melbourne (R10, 2020 & R7, 2021)

- Tom Green – Greater Western Sydney (R4, 2020 & R9, 2021)