An aerial shot of the new Brighton Homes Arena at Springfield in Brisbane's west

THE AFL is proud to be partnering with the Brisbane Lions, the Queensland and Australian Governments and Ipswich City Council to build the new $70 million Brighton Homes Arena in Springfield, west of Brisbane.

Once completed in September 2022, the 10,000-seat boutique venue and training and administration centre will host Brisbane Lions AFLW and VFL games, as well as being a facility the whole community can access and use.

AFL CEO, Gillon McLachlan said: "The partnership and funding from the AFL demonstrates our commitment to growing the game across Queensland, and in particular in one of the fastest growing areas in the South East corner of the state.

"More people across Queensland are playing footy than ever before, and importantly this project delivers critical new greenspace with scope for an additional community field in the coming years.

"Since 2014 there has been a massive shift in the profile of players in our game across Queensland with 42 per cent of all participants now female, so it's important we invest in facilities to cater for all users.

"The facility at Springfield is the first purpose-designed football precinct for women nationally and sets a new benchmark for AFL training and support facilities.

"Providing safe, accessible, and welcoming facilities keeps players and officials engaged in the game and supports future growth for participants and the community."

Earlier this year, the AFL announced it had matched a $4 million investment by the Queensland Government to deliver the $8 million AFL Queensland Grand Final Facilities Fund to improve club infrastructure across the state.

"Off the back of the historic year that saw Queensland become the unofficial home of the AFL, it's fantastic to be partnering with the Queensland Government on this initiative to increase participation and support the delivery of new facilities," added Mr McLachlan.

"It is crucial the AFL continues to work with our Federal and State MPs and Local Councils to ensure greenspace is protected in existing areas for all sports and adequately planned for delivery in growing communities."

By the end of the decade, it's expected more than 100,000 people will call the Greater Springfield area home.