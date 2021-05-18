David Swallow talks to some of the young Suns after a disappointing loss in round nine, 2021's QClash. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast is set to shake-up its team for Saturday's match against Geelong after being flogged by Brisbane at the weekend.

The Suns were walloped by 73 points in a performance coach Stuart Dew said would erode trust from around the competition in their progress.

And now they look likely to swing the selection axe.

Touk Miller (suspension) and Nick Holman (concussion) are certain to return, but speaking on Tuesday, football manager Jon Haines hinted the changes might run deeper.

Touk Miller will be a welcome inclusion for the Suns. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's a mix of taking learnings (from the loss) and there's accountability attached to that as well," he said.

"There's no doubt some guys will put themselves under pressure, not just on the back of the weekend, but over a number of weeks now."

Defender Jack Bowes (hamstring) will miss the next two to three weeks.

Gold Coast are perilously perched at 3-6 and staring down the barrel of another season where finals are out of the equation before the bye.

Captain David Swallow said Gold Coast was "flat" following Saturday's performance, letting itself and its supporters down.

"We weren't to the standard we expect of ourselves, and if you turn up not with the right intensity, you get those results," he said.

"It's pretty simple to be honest.

David Swallow has been in great form for the Suns in 2021. Picture: AFL Pholtos

"I haven't felt like we performed that badly for a long time.

"The body of work we've done this year, we certainly feel like we've improved though."

Swallow said the trip to GMHBA Stadium was the ideal opportunity to rewrite the direction of the Suns' season.

"It is one of the tougher road trips, but I think for where we're at, we're embracing it," he said.

"It's the perfect opportunity to bounce back as a group and show what we're about, and what better way than to go to Geelong and try and knock them off."