PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Groin TBC Lochlan Gollant Finger 4-5 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Tom Lynch Toe 7-9 weeks Ned McHenry Concussion Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Ankle 7-9 weeks Luke Pedlar Groin Test Daniel Talia Foot 3-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Crouch will undergo surgery on his troublesome groin this week, which could wipe out his entire season. In better news, McHenry is pushing to return after missing a week with concussion, while Pedlar is also in the frame after missing one game with groin soreness. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin 2 weeks Jarrod Berry Groin TBC Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 12-14 weeks Ryan Lester Hamstring 2-3 weeks Lachie Neale Ankle 4-5 weeks Harry Sharp Ankle 12 weeks Ely Smith Ankle 6-8 weeks Jack Payne Foot 1-2 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Not good news out of the weekend with Gardiner to undergo shoulder surgery and miss at least three months. Lester suffered a 'regulation' hamstring injury and will miss a couple of matches, while Sharp and Smith (syndesmosis) have both undergone surgery. Answerth should put his name back into selection calculations in two weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee Season Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Zac Fisher Ankle 3-4 weeks Brodie Kemp Ankle Test Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Jack Martin Knee Test Oscar McDonald Back 7-9 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 6-8 weeks Sam Philp Groin Test Jack Silvagni Concussion Test Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

The Blues were rocked by the news that Cuningham (knee) will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a ruptured ACL. Silvagni (concussion) should return this week, while former first-round pick Kemp (ankle) is set to make his first appearance for the club through the VFL. He could be joined by Philp (groin). Martin (knee) is an outside chance to return, but it's more likely he will miss another week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 1-2 weeks Jamie Elliott Leg 2-3 weeks Levi Greenwood Concussion TBC Jeremy Howe Hamstring 8-14 weeks Max Lynch Calf Test Reef McInnes Ankle 8-10 weeks Trey Ruscoe Shoulder 1-2 weeks Anton Tohill Adductor Test Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Adams' training has progress to a level where he is poised to re-join main training this week with the hope of being cleared to play against Geelong next week. Elliott's recovery is also ramping up and will be integrated into skills training this week. Sier suffered bleeding to his hip last week after a knock at training and will be assessed later this week after failing to play at either level against Sydney. Ruscoe has been cleared of structural damage to his shoulder but is likely to miss at least one more week. Greenwood will visit a specialist on Friday to learn more about his concussion symptoms stemming from a big hit in round five. Howe has undergone his hamstring surgery, with the Pies to get a more definitive timeline on his return next week. Nathan Murphy and Jordan Roughead will be available after passing tests for concussion. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Jye Caldwell Hamstring 10-14 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle TBC Tom Cutler Calf 2-3 weeks Sam Draper Ankle 2-3 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Zach Reid Illness 2-3 weeks Dylan Shiel Knee 8-10 weeks Devon Smith Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Updated: Monday, May 17

Early prognosis

Smith was taken out of the win over Fremantle with a hamstring injury that is likely to see him miss at least several weeks. Stringer remains at least a couple of weeks away from returning after his own hamstring issue, while Draper is making progress with his ankle injury suffered in round two. Reid is battling glandular fever but is hoped to recommence full training in the next fortnight. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Ankle 4 weeks Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Michael Frederick Ankle 10-12 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle 3 weeks Stephen Hill Hamstring 3-4 weeks Ethan Hughes Shoulder TBC Alex Pearce Knee Test Luke Ryan Calf Test Sam Sturt Knee Season Hayden Young Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Frederick underwent surgery for an ankle syndesmosis injury last week and will be sidelined for up to three months. Banfield has avoided surgery for the same injury and now has a return-to-play target. Ryan and Pearce face fitness tests this week, with Pearce likely to return through the WAFL if available. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Dangerfield Ankle 3-5 weeks Luke Dahlhaus Unknown Test Francis Evans Ankle Test Jake Kolodjashnij Knee Test Nathan Kreuger Knee Test Gryan Miers Fractured leg 2-4 weeks Brandan Parfitt Hand Test Mark O'Connor Hamstring 1-3 weeks Sam Simpson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle Test Cameron Taheny Adductor 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Parfitt has been cleared of any structural damage to his hand in an injury that caused him pain in the win over St Kilda, however he'll be assessed ahead of the date with Gold Coast this week. Kolodjashnij also faces a test, while Dahlhaus, a late withdrawal last week with his mystery injury from the win against Richmond, is in the same category. Dangerfield is hoping to return shortly after the Cats' round 12 bye, while Evans is an outside chance to play VFL this week and Miers has started non-weight bearing running on the AlterG treadmill. A definitive timeline around O'Connor's return is unclear. Draftee Shannon Neale didn't play VFL last week but remains on a different training program to his teammates. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Hamstring 3 weeks Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee 4 weeks Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Jack Hombsch Calf Test Hawego Oea Hamstring 4 weeks Matt Rowell Knee 4 weeks Luke Towey Foot 2 weeks Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Losing Bowes for three weeks is another blow to the Suns, although it will be just the two matches – against Geelong and Hawthorn – followed by the bye. In slightly better news, the Suns have now put a timeframe around Day's return from knee injury, expecting him to play again in a month. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle 4-6 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring 4-6 weeks Phil Davis Calf 3 weeks Matt de Boer Hamstring 4 weeks Toby Greene Shoulder 4 weeks Nick Haynes Hamstring Test Tom Hutchesson Calf 3 weeks Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Adam Kennedy Shoulder 2-4 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring 4 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder 2-3 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring Test Jake Stein Thumb 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Greene has his arm in a sling as he starts his rehab on a fractured shoulder. The Giants are confident the star forward will be able to maintain his fitness over the next month and return on schedule. Perryman and his deft kicking is another costly loss. Haynes expects to pass a fitness test this week, while Reid also needs to get through training on Thursday to be considered. Finlayson is available after serving his one-week suspension. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Hamstring 2-3 weeks Shaun Burgoyne Ankle Test Will Day Ankle 2-3 weeks Denver Grainger-Barras Knee 1-2 weeks Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite Jack Gunston Back TBC James Sicily Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Hawthorn's injury list is gradually reducing by the week, although Burgoyne's ankle injury has lingered, having been a test for the past three weeks. Gunston's back injury flared late last week, with coach Alastair Clarkson indicating he would be rested and return sometime after the club's bye in round 12. The club’s top draft pick Grainger-Barras is recovering well from a knee hyperextension, and has now rejoined the main group. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowey Ankle TBC Marty Hore Knee Season Luke Jackson Finger Test Nathan Jones Hamstring Test Bailey Laurie Eye 2-4 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Joel Smith Knee 2-4 weeks Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Aaron vandenBerg Quad 1 week Jack Viney Toe 1 week Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Expect the Demons to take a patient approach with Jackson (finger) and Jones (hamstring), after they both missed last week's win over the Blues. Viney (toe) and vandenBerg (quad) are also likely to still be sidelined this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 6-8 weeks Aidan Bonar Ankle 7-11 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe TBC Kyron Hayden Hamstring 1 week Luke McDonald Pectoral 5-7 weeks Matt McGuiness Foot 3-4 weeks Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 2-4 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Jaidyn Stephenson Wrist 5 weeks Robbie Tarrant Kidney Indefinite Dom Tyson Calf TBC Patrick Walker Hip TBC Will Walker Thumb 3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Although no new names have been added to an extensive Kangaroos injury list, don't expect it to shorten this week. Hayden (hamstring) is likely still another week away, while Anderson (ankle), Corr (toe) and Polec (hamstring) could be further away than most initially thought. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring 4-6 weeks Zak Butters Ankle TBC Tom Clurey Jaw 6 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 8-10 weeks Dan Houston Shoulder Test Lachie Jones Ankle Test Ollie Lord Appendix 1-2 weeks Scott Lycett Suspension 4 weeks Jackson Mead Spleen TBC Jake Pasini Shoulder 4-6 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Clurey underwent surgery late on Sunday after breaking his jaw against the Bulldogs. Rockliff was recovering from a knee injury when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. He is home and recovering after being admitted to hospital last Tuesday night. In positive news for the Power, Duursma has started running in his long road back from a lateral ligament injury in his right knee. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shai Bolton Wrist 1-2 weeks Trent Cotchin Hamstring 1-3 weeks Noah Cumberland Knee Test Shane Edwards Ankle 1-3 weeks Ryan Garthwaite Shoulder Test Kane Lambert Calf 3-5 weeks Dion Prestia Calf 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 3 months Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

There won't be any players returning from injury to the AFL side this week, but Edwards has slashed his recovery time and is set for a return in the next week or two. Lambert's calf injury is now sitting in the "medium-term" category. Cumberland missed the VFL's big win over GWS with a minor knee injury - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Carlisle Back Test Brad Crouch Cheekbone Test Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Quad 6-10 weeks Dean Kent Concussion Test Rowan Marshall Foot 4-6 weeks Daniel McKenzie Calf 1-2 weeks Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Marshall been sent for a procedure to repair the plantar fascia injury he aggravated against Geelong on the weekend. Crouch was also sent under the knife after fracturing his cheekbone against the Cats but will be passed fit, provided he trains on Thursday. Jones is recovering from surgery to repair a quad tendon injury but will hope to play a key part in the second half of the season. Carlisle missed VFL action last week due to his back complaint on the weekend and is likely to be assessed again. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Shin 5-6 weeks Errol Gulden Foot 5-6 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring 1 week Sam Reid Hamstring 1 week Ben Ronke Knee 1 week Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

The Swans will take a cautious approach with Campbell and Gulden and ease their training loads for the next month, after both young guns were found to be suffering from stress reactions. Reid and Melican are nearing a return to make selection even more competitive at either end of the field. Ronke is expected to play in the VFL next week after an extended period on the sidelines. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Elbow Test Liam Duggan Knee 4 weeks Shannon Hurn Calf Test Jeremy McGovern Knee Test Liam Ryan Shin Test Luke Shuey Hamstring TBC Nathan Vardy Foot Test Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Isiah Winder Knee 6 weeks Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Allen trained lightly in a full-length arm brace on Tuesday and will need to be tested later this week after an injury sustained in a smother attempt. McGovern was also injured when a smother went across his leg. Ryan trained well on Tuesday and looks to be available, while Hurn has put a full week of training in. Mark Hutchings is off the injury list and set to return through the WAFL this week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 8-10 weeks Tim English Concussion Test Ryan Gardner Shoulder Available Lachie Hunter Hand Test Stefan Martin Achilles 3-4 weeks Toby McLean Knee 1-2 weeks Lin Jong Hamstring 8-10 weeks Ed Richards Ankle 3-4 weeks Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Concussion TBC Easton Wood Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: Monday, May 17

Early prognosis

Hunter is expected to return from his hand surgery to face the Saints, while English is also likely after his concussion several weeks ago. But the Dogs' unavailable list is building, with Martin and Vandermeer ruled out for at least another three weeks, and Wood's hamstring injury set to see him miss up to six weeks. Ugle-Hagan also faces a test to get past his concussion from last week to be fit for selection. - Callum Twomey

