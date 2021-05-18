PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Groin  TBC
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  4-5 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Lynch  Toe  7-9 weeks
 Ned McHenry  Concussion  Test
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Lachlan Murphy  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Luke Pedlar   Groin  Test
 Daniel Talia  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Crouch will undergo surgery on his troublesome groin this week, which could wipe out his entire season. In better news, McHenry is pushing to return after missing a week with concussion, while Pedlar is also in the frame after missing one game with groin soreness. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  2 weeks
 Jarrod Berry  Groin  TBC
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  12-14 weeks
 Ryan Lester  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Neale  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  12 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Jack Payne  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Not good news out of the weekend with Gardiner to undergo shoulder surgery and miss at least three months. Lester suffered a 'regulation' hamstring injury and will miss a couple of matches, while Sharp and Smith (syndesmosis) have both undergone surgery. Answerth should put his name back into selection calculations in two weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Ankle  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Jack Martin  Knee  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  7-9 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Sam Philp  Groin  Test
 Jack Silvagni  Concussion  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

The Blues were rocked by the news that Cuningham (knee) will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a ruptured ACL. Silvagni (concussion) should return this week, while former first-round pick Kemp (ankle) is set to make his first appearance for the club through the VFL. He could be joined by Philp (groin). Martin (knee) is an outside chance to return, but it's more likely he will miss another week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Leg  2-3 weeks
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  TBC
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  8-14 weeks
 Max Lynch  Calf  Test
 Reef McInnes  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Trey Ruscoe  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Anton Tohill  Adductor  Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Adams' training has progress to a level where he is poised to re-join main training this week with the hope of being cleared to play against Geelong next week. Elliott's recovery is also ramping up and will be integrated into skills training this week. Sier suffered bleeding to his hip last week after a knock at training and will be assessed later this week after failing to play at either level against Sydney. Ruscoe has been cleared of structural damage to his shoulder but is likely to miss at least one more week. Greenwood will visit a specialist on Friday to learn more about his concussion symptoms stemming from a big hit in round five. Howe has undergone his hamstring surgery, with the Pies to get a more definitive timeline on his return next week. Nathan Murphy and Jordan Roughead will be available after passing tests for concussion. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   10-14 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Cutler  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Sam Draper  Ankle   2-3 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Zach Reid  Illness  2-3 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Devon Smith  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite 
Updated: Monday, May 17

Early prognosis

Smith was taken out of the win over Fremantle with a hamstring injury that is likely to see him miss at least several weeks. Stringer remains at least a couple of weeks away from returning after his own hamstring issue, while Draper is making progress with his ankle injury suffered in round two. Reid is battling glandular fever but is hoped to recommence full training in the next fortnight. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  4 weeks
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  10-12 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  3 weeks
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Ethan Hughes  Shoulder  TBC
 Alex Pearce  Knee  Test
 Luke Ryan  Calf  Test
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Frederick underwent surgery for an ankle syndesmosis injury last week and will be sidelined for up to three months. Banfield has avoided surgery for the same injury and now has a return-to-play target. Ryan and Pearce face fitness tests this week, with Pearce likely to return through the WAFL if available. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Dangerfield  Ankle   3-5 weeks
 Luke Dahlhaus  Unknown  Test
 Francis Evans  Ankle  Test
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Knee  Test
 Nathan Kreuger  Knee  Test
 Gryan Miers  Fractured leg  2-4 weeks
 Brandan Parfitt  Hand  Test
 Mark O'Connor  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Test
 Cameron Taheny  Adductor  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Parfitt has been cleared of any structural damage to his hand in an injury that caused him pain in the win over St Kilda, however he'll be assessed ahead of the date with Gold Coast this week. Kolodjashnij also faces a test, while Dahlhaus, a late withdrawal last week with his mystery injury from the win against Richmond, is in the same category. Dangerfield is hoping to return shortly after the Cats' round 12 bye, while Evans is an outside chance to play VFL this week and Miers has started non-weight bearing running on the AlterG treadmill. A definitive timeline around O'Connor's return is unclear. Draftee Shannon Neale didn't play VFL last week but remains on a different training program to his teammates. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  4 weeks
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Jack Hombsch  Calf  Test
 Hawego Oea  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Matt Rowell  Knee  4 weeks
 Luke Towey  Foot  2 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Losing Bowes for three weeks is another blow to the Suns, although it will be just the two matches – against Geelong and Hawthorn – followed by the bye. In slightly better news, the Suns have now put a timeframe around Day's return from knee injury, expecting him to play again in a month. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  3 weeks
 Matt de Boer  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Toby Greene  Shoulder  4 weeks
 Nick Haynes  Hamstring  Test
 Tom Hutchesson  Calf  3 weeks
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Test
 Jake Stein  Thumb  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Greene has his arm in a sling as he starts his rehab on a fractured shoulder. The Giants are confident the star forward will be able to maintain his fitness over the next month and return on schedule. Perryman and his deft kicking is another costly loss. Haynes expects to pass a fitness test this week, while Reid also needs to get through training on Thursday to be considered. Finlayson is available after serving his one-week suspension. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Shaun Burgoyne  Ankle  Test
 Will Day  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jack Gunston  Back  TBC
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Hawthorn's injury list is gradually reducing by the week, although Burgoyne's ankle injury has lingered, having been a test for the past three weeks. Gunston's back injury flared late last week, with coach Alastair Clarkson indicating he would be rested and return sometime after the club's bye in round 12. The club’s top draft pick Grainger-Barras is recovering well from a knee hyperextension, and has now rejoined the main group. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowey  Ankle  TBC
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Luke Jackson  Finger  Test
 Nathan Jones  Hamstring  Test
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  2-4 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Joel Smith  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
 Aaron vandenBerg  Quad  1 week
 Jack Viney  Toe  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Expect the Demons to take a patient approach with Jackson (finger) and Jones (hamstring), after they both missed last week's win over the Blues. Viney (toe) and vandenBerg (quad) are also likely to still be sidelined this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Aidan Bonar  Ankle  7-11 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  TBC
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  1 week
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  5-7 weeks
 Matt McGuiness  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Jaidyn Stephenson  Wrist  5 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  Indefinite
 Dom Tyson  Calf  TBC
 Patrick Walker  Hip  TBC
 Will Walker  Thumb  3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Although no new names have been added to an extensive Kangaroos injury list, don't expect it to shorten this week. Hayden (hamstring) is likely still another week away, while Anderson (ankle), Corr (toe) and Polec (hamstring) could be further away than most initially thought. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Zak Butters  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Clurey  Jaw  6 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Dan Houston  Shoulder  Test
 Lachie Jones  Ankle  Test
 Ollie Lord  Appendix  1-2 weeks
 Scott Lycett  Suspension  4 weeks
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Clurey underwent surgery late on Sunday after breaking his jaw against the Bulldogs. Rockliff was recovering from a knee injury when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. He is home and recovering after being admitted to hospital last Tuesday night. In positive news for the Power, Duursma has started running in his long road back from a lateral ligament injury in his right knee. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Shai Bolton  Wrist  1-2 weeks
 Trent Cotchin  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  Test
 Shane Edwards  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Ryan Garthwaite  Shoulder  Test
 Kane Lambert  Calf  3-5 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Calf  1-2 weeks 
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  3 months
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

There won't be any players returning from injury to the AFL side this week, but Edwards has slashed his recovery time and is set for a return in the next week or two. Lambert's calf injury is now sitting in the "medium-term" category. Cumberland missed the VFL's big win over GWS with a minor knee injury - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Test
 Brad Crouch  Cheekbone  Test
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Quad  6-10 weeks
 Dean Kent  Concussion  Test
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Marshall been sent for a procedure to repair the plantar fascia injury he aggravated against Geelong on the weekend. Crouch was also sent under the knife after fracturing his cheekbone against the Cats but will be passed fit, provided he trains on Thursday. Jones is recovering from surgery to repair a quad tendon injury but will hope to play a key part in the second half of the season. Carlisle missed VFL action last week due to his back complaint on the weekend and is likely to be assessed again. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Shin  5-6 weeks
 Errol Gulden  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  1 week
 Sam Reid   Hamstring  1 week
 Ben Ronke  Knee  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

The Swans will take a cautious approach with Campbell and Gulden and ease their training loads for the next month, after both young guns were found to be suffering from stress reactions. Reid and Melican are nearing a return to make selection even more competitive at either end of the field. Ronke is expected to play in the VFL next week after an extended period on the sidelines. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Elbow  Test
 Liam Duggan  Knee  4 weeks
 Shannon Hurn  Calf  Test
 Jeremy McGovern  Knee  Test
 Liam Ryan  Shin  Test
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  TBC
 Nathan Vardy  Foot  Test
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  6 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, May 18

Early prognosis

Allen trained lightly in a full-length arm brace on Tuesday and will need to be tested later this week after an injury sustained in a smother attempt. McGovern was also injured when a smother went across his leg. Ryan trained well on Tuesday and looks to be available, while Hurn has put a full week of training in. Mark Hutchings is off the injury list and set to return through the WAFL this week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  8-10 weeks
 Tim English  Concussion  Test
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  Available
 Lachie Hunter  Hand  Test
 Stefan Martin  Achilles  3-4 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  8-10 weeks 
 Ed Richards  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan  Concussion  TBC
 Easton Wood   Hamstring   4-6 weeks
Updated: Monday, May 17

Early prognosis

Hunter is expected to return from his hand surgery to face the Saints, while English is also likely after his concussion several weeks ago. But the Dogs' unavailable list is building, with Martin and Vandermeer ruled out for at least another three weeks, and Wood's hamstring injury set to see him miss up to six weeks. Ugle-Hagan also faces a test to get past his concussion from last week to be fit for selection. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 