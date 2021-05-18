|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|TBC
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|4-5 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Toe
|7-9 weeks
|Ned McHenry
|Concussion
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Luke Pedlar
|Groin
|Test
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Crouch will undergo surgery on his troublesome groin this week, which could wipe out his entire season. In better news, McHenry is pushing to return after missing a week with concussion, while Pedlar is also in the frame after missing one game with groin soreness. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Jarrod Berry
|Groin
|TBC
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|12-14 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Neale
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|12 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Not good news out of the weekend with Gardiner to undergo shoulder surgery and miss at least three months. Lester suffered a 'regulation' hamstring injury and will miss a couple of matches, while Sharp and Smith (syndesmosis) have both undergone surgery. Answerth should put his name back into selection calculations in two weeks. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Ankle
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|7-9 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
The Blues were rocked by the news that Cuningham (knee) will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a ruptured ACL. Silvagni (concussion) should return this week, while former first-round pick Kemp (ankle) is set to make his first appearance for the club through the VFL. He could be joined by Philp (groin). Martin (knee) is an outside chance to return, but it's more likely he will miss another week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Leg
|2-3 weeks
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|8-14 weeks
|Max Lynch
|Calf
|Test
|Reef McInnes
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Trey Ruscoe
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Anton Tohill
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Adams' training has progress to a level where he is poised to re-join main training this week with the hope of being cleared to play against Geelong next week. Elliott's recovery is also ramping up and will be integrated into skills training this week. Sier suffered bleeding to his hip last week after a knock at training and will be assessed later this week after failing to play at either level against Sydney. Ruscoe has been cleared of structural damage to his shoulder but is likely to miss at least one more week. Greenwood will visit a specialist on Friday to learn more about his concussion symptoms stemming from a big hit in round five. Howe has undergone his hamstring surgery, with the Pies to get a more definitive timeline on his return next week. Nathan Murphy and Jordan Roughead will be available after passing tests for concussion. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|10-14 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Cutler
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Zach Reid
|Illness
|2-3 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Devon Smith
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Monday, May 17
Early prognosis
Smith was taken out of the win over Fremantle with a hamstring injury that is likely to see him miss at least several weeks. Stringer remains at least a couple of weeks away from returning after his own hamstring issue, while Draper is making progress with his ankle injury suffered in round two. Reid is battling glandular fever but is hoped to recommence full training in the next fortnight. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|10-12 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Ethan Hughes
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Alex Pearce
|Knee
|Test
|Luke Ryan
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Frederick underwent surgery for an ankle syndesmosis injury last week and will be sidelined for up to three months. Banfield has avoided surgery for the same injury and now has a return-to-play target. Ryan and Pearce face fitness tests this week, with Pearce likely to return through the WAFL if available. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Luke Dahlhaus
|Unknown
|Test
|Francis Evans
|Ankle
|Test
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Knee
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Knee
|Test
|Gryan Miers
|Fractured leg
|2-4 weeks
|Brandan Parfitt
|Hand
|Test
|Mark O'Connor
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Test
|Cameron Taheny
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Parfitt has been cleared of any structural damage to his hand in an injury that caused him pain in the win over St Kilda, however he'll be assessed ahead of the date with Gold Coast this week. Kolodjashnij also faces a test, while Dahlhaus, a late withdrawal last week with his mystery injury from the win against Richmond, is in the same category. Dangerfield is hoping to return shortly after the Cats' round 12 bye, while Evans is an outside chance to play VFL this week and Miers has started non-weight bearing running on the AlterG treadmill. A definitive timeline around O'Connor's return is unclear. Draftee Shannon Neale didn't play VFL last week but remains on a different training program to his teammates. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Hombsch
|Calf
|Test
|Hawego Oea
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Luke Towey
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Losing Bowes for three weeks is another blow to the Suns, although it will be just the two matches – against Geelong and Hawthorn – followed by the bye. In slightly better news, the Suns have now put a timeframe around Day's return from knee injury, expecting him to play again in a month. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Matt de Boer
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Toby Greene
|Shoulder
|4 weeks
|Nick Haynes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Hutchesson
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jake Stein
|Thumb
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Greene has his arm in a sling as he starts his rehab on a fractured shoulder. The Giants are confident the star forward will be able to maintain his fitness over the next month and return on schedule. Perryman and his deft kicking is another costly loss. Haynes expects to pass a fitness test this week, while Reid also needs to get through training on Thursday to be considered. Finlayson is available after serving his one-week suspension. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Shaun Burgoyne
|Ankle
|Test
|Will Day
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Hawthorn's injury list is gradually reducing by the week, although Burgoyne's ankle injury has lingered, having been a test for the past three weeks. Gunston's back injury flared late last week, with coach Alastair Clarkson indicating he would be rested and return sometime after the club's bye in round 12. The club’s top draft pick Grainger-Barras is recovering well from a knee hyperextension, and has now rejoined the main group. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowey
|Ankle
|TBC
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Jackson
|Finger
|Test
|Nathan Jones
|Hamstring
|Test
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|2-4 weeks
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Aaron vandenBerg
|Quad
|1 week
|Jack Viney
|Toe
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Expect the Demons to take a patient approach with Jackson (finger) and Jones (hamstring), after they both missed last week's win over the Blues. Viney (toe) and vandenBerg (quad) are also likely to still be sidelined this weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Aidan Bonar
|Ankle
|7-11 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|TBC
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|5-7 weeks
|Matt McGuiness
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Wrist
|5 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|Indefinite
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|TBC
|Patrick Walker
|Hip
|TBC
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Although no new names have been added to an extensive Kangaroos injury list, don't expect it to shorten this week. Hayden (hamstring) is likely still another week away, while Anderson (ankle), Corr (toe) and Polec (hamstring) could be further away than most initially thought. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Clurey
|Jaw
|6 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Dan Houston
|Shoulder
|Test
|Lachie Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Ollie Lord
|Appendix
|1-2 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Suspension
|4 weeks
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Clurey underwent surgery late on Sunday after breaking his jaw against the Bulldogs. Rockliff was recovering from a knee injury when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. He is home and recovering after being admitted to hospital last Tuesday night. In positive news for the Power, Duursma has started running in his long road back from a lateral ligament injury in his right knee. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Shai Bolton
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Trent Cotchin
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Noah Cumberland
|Knee
|Test
|Shane Edwards
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Ryan Garthwaite
|Shoulder
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 months
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
There won't be any players returning from injury to the AFL side this week, but Edwards has slashed his recovery time and is set for a return in the next week or two. Lambert's calf injury is now sitting in the "medium-term" category. Cumberland missed the VFL's big win over GWS with a minor knee injury - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Test
|Brad Crouch
|Cheekbone
|Test
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|6-10 weeks
|Dean Kent
|Concussion
|Test
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Marshall been sent for a procedure to repair the plantar fascia injury he aggravated against Geelong on the weekend. Crouch was also sent under the knife after fracturing his cheekbone against the Cats but will be passed fit, provided he trains on Thursday. Jones is recovering from surgery to repair a quad tendon injury but will hope to play a key part in the second half of the season. Carlisle missed VFL action last week due to his back complaint on the weekend and is likely to be assessed again. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|5-6 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Ben Ronke
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
The Swans will take a cautious approach with Campbell and Gulden and ease their training loads for the next month, after both young guns were found to be suffering from stress reactions. Reid and Melican are nearing a return to make selection even more competitive at either end of the field. Ronke is expected to play in the VFL next week after an extended period on the sidelines. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Elbow
|Test
|Liam Duggan
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Shannon Hurn
|Calf
|Test
|Jeremy McGovern
|Knee
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Shin
|Test
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nathan Vardy
|Foot
|Test
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, May 18
Early prognosis
Allen trained lightly in a full-length arm brace on Tuesday and will need to be tested later this week after an injury sustained in a smother attempt. McGovern was also injured when a smother went across his leg. Ryan trained well on Tuesday and looks to be available, while Hurn has put a full week of training in. Mark Hutchings is off the injury list and set to return through the WAFL this week. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Tim English
|Concussion
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|Available
|Lachie Hunter
|Hand
|Test
|Stefan Martin
|Achilles
|3-4 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|Concussion
|TBC
|Easton Wood
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Monday, May 17
Early prognosis
Hunter is expected to return from his hand surgery to face the Saints, while English is also likely after his concussion several weeks ago. But the Dogs' unavailable list is building, with Martin and Vandermeer ruled out for at least another three weeks, and Wood's hamstring injury set to see him miss up to six weeks. Ugle-Hagan also faces a test to get past his concussion from last week to be fit for selection. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list