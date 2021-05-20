Harris Andrews and Tom Lynch go toe-to-toe in a clash in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

HARRIS Andrews will face a familiar foe at the Gabba on Friday night, and the All-Australian full-back has consulted a trusty companion to prepare.

That companion is his opposition notebook.

Since his debut for Brisbane in 2015, Andrews has compiled a dossier on opposition forwards he turns to on a weekly basis.

This week's homework has been Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch.

"I've got a couple of notebooks I take every year that I take into meetings to preview match-ups," Andrews said.

"It's the beauty of playing in that position, you get the opportunity to play on guys multiple times.

"You take things that work and things that don't work and once you start to compile those notes, you can really reflect on them.

"It's awesome being able to play those guys and challenge yourself against the best players in the League. It's something I revel in."

Andrews and Lynch have been going toe-to-toe since the Lion's debut season, following his switch from the forward line to defence after a handful of games.

Aside from countless pre-season matches when Lynch still played for Gold Coast, they've lined up alongside each other eight times at AFL level.

At 24, Andrews is four years the junior to Lynch.

"He's an incredible player, Tom," Andrews said.

"His ability to compete really hard in the air and follow up at ground level is the reason he's won a couple of premierships in the last couple of years and been an All-Australian.

"Just the size of him and his ability to take the ball at its highest point and take the contested marks, it's a real challenge against him."

Although they're similar heights (Andrews is 201cm and Lynch 199cm), the former Sun had the better of their early battles, able to outmuscle his teenage opponent with strength.

Lynch kicked 15 goals in their first three battles – three bags of five – across 2015 and 2016. Daniel Merrett also spent time on the Suns' focal point during that stretch, but his younger teammate predominantly got the match-up.

By 2017, when Andrews was still just 20 years old, he was able to start competing physically.

That season they met just once, in the opening round, when Lynch kicked 3.2 as Brisbane sprung an upset in Chris Fagan's first game as coach.

Tom Lynch, playing for the Suns in 2017, marks in front of Harris Andrews. Picture: AFL Photos

The next year, Lynch's last in Suns colours, they had just one meeting again, with the forward kicking two goals from 13 disposals.

The rivalry has no doubt intensified since Lynch headed to Richmond in 2019, coinciding with Brisbane's march up the ladder.

Lynch has kicked six goals in three matches, including a dominant display midway through 2020 when he outbodied Andrews repeatedly to kick three goals.

"Early on I was still growing into my body," Andrews said.

"He certainly had the wood over me early on.

"The last couple of times I feel I've been able to get physically a bit big and stronger and match it a little more with him.

"He's extremely smart. I've got to take away his run-and-jump because when he gets a fly at it, he's so dangerous."

With both teams missing key personnel elsewhere on the field, the winner of the next instalment of Andrews v Lynch might go some way to determining the winner of Friday night's clash.

Either way, Andrews will be sure to make a note of it for next time.