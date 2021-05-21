GUN PORT Adelaide forward Zak Butters has had surgery on his left knee to release pressure on the nerve injury that he suffered in the club's round four win over Richmond.



The 20-year-old started running earlier this month with his ankle recovering from a syndesmosis rupture suffered in the same incident, but the associated nerve damage around his knee has delayed his return.

After seeking a number of specialist opinions on further options to manage the nerve injury, the club was advised that an operation to release the pressure on the nerve was the best option to ensure a full recovery.

The club said there was no timeframe for Butters' return to the field but it was hoping to have a clearer picture on his progress in the coming weeks.