WESTERN Bulldogs livewire Cody Weightman has earned the NAB AFL Rising Star nomination for round 10 after another eye-catching display against St Kilda.

In his second game of the season - and just the fifth match of his career - the 20-year-old had 14 disposals and 2.2 in the 111-point win over the Saints.

It took his season tally to five goals in two games after he booted three majors against Port Adelaide in round nine.

The 20-year-old was drafted by the Western Bulldogs with selection 15 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft from the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League.

Weightman had an impressive 2019 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships representing Victoria Country and kicking four goals against both the Allies and South Australia to earn All-Australian honours.

“The work that Cody’s done on his game over the last six months has really paid dividends the last six or seven weeks,” Bulldogs’ development manager Jamie Maddocks said.

“He’s been super consistent and it’s great to see him getting his opportunity and taking it with both hands.

“Cody’s a multi-faceted player. He kicks the ball so well on both feet, he’s got a really good aerial game, he’s strong at ground level and he’s got a knack for knowing where the goals are and slotting them.

“He’s building his game on what he can do without the ball, which will naturally bring his gifts into play. We’ve seen that at VFL level and now in the AFL system.

“We think there’s so much growth still to come for Cody, but this is a credit for all the work he’s done.”