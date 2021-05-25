WHO IS a chance to play in round 11?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R11 ins and outs. Check it out.

After defeating the previously unbeaten Melbourne, things get no easier for the Crows who face premier Richmond at the MCG on Sunday afternoon. With no injuries against the Demons there'll be no forced changes, but the pressure is coming from SANFL level with Will Hamill, Andrew McPherson and Billy Frampton all impressing after being omitted from the senior team. Jackson Hately was also strong.

R9 medical sub: Ronin O'Connor (unused)

Verdict: unchanged – Michael Whiting

Last two mins: It's Tex time as Crows stun unbeaten Dees A thrilling finish between the Crows and the Dees in round 10 at the Adelaide Oval

It's hard to find openings in a team that has won six in a row. James Madden and Keidean Coleman both came in last week and were terrific against Richmond and deserve to retain their spots for Saturday's clash with Greater Western Sydney. Jaxon Prior was quiet and looked a little tired, but an eight-day break should help his cause. Tom Berry and Cam Ellis-Yolmen were strong in the VFL and could come into consideration.

R9 medical sub: Tom Berry (unused)

Verdict: unchanged – Michael Whiting

Madden magic for special first AFL goal James Madden notches his first ever AFL goal after a delightful run

The Blues will appeal Lachie Plowman's two-match suspension at the Tribunal on Tuesday night, but might have to consider restructuring their backline should that hearing prove unsuccessful. Tom Williamson had 24 disposals and seven marks in the VFL, while Luke Parks has also been strong when given an opportunity at senior level this season. Both will come into contention, depending on Tuesday's Tribunal result. Jack Martin will be in the frame to return from a knee injury, while Josh Honey was an unused medical sub last week and then kicked two goals in a positive VFL performance. That pair could come into the frame for Matt Cottrell, who has been quiet recently. Former first-round pick Brodie Kemp had 18 disposals and eight marks at reserves level in a nice return from knee and syndesmosis injuries, but isn't ready yet.

R10 medical sub: Josh Honey (unused)

Verdict: Martin to replace Cottrell, with Parks to return for Plowman should he fail to overturn his two-match ban on Tuesday night. - Riley Beveridge

Jack Martin celebrates a goal against Collingwood in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Nathan Buckley has avoided major weekly change this season, but it could be a different story at 2-8 and with finals out of the equation. They will be forced into at least one change with Beau McCreery (calf) to miss, while Callum Brown (shoulder) will be assessed. Expect the Pies to need to bolster their defence against Geelong, so Mark Keane and Jack Madgen will be in the conversation. Medical sub Nathan Murphy and the uncapped Trent Bianco will also be considered for wing/half-back roles, while Finlay Macrae, Brayden Sier and Jay Rantall are around the mark in the midfield and Ollie Henry in attack, despite the VFL bye. Jordan De Goey was quiet against Port Adelaide but won't be dropped, with Tyler Brown, Tom Wilson and Josh Thomas likely to be among names on the chopping block.

R10 medical sub: Nathan Murphy (unused)

Verdict: Keane, Murphy and Macrae for Wilson, McCreery and Tyler Brown. Henry in the frame if Callum Brown doesn't prove his fitness. – Mitch Cleary

Nathan Murphy heads back to Earth after a great mark in round seven, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Brayden Ham was unlucky to be dropped last week for the Bombers' win over North Melbourne and he didn't play as the unused substitute, but he could be brought back for some extra running power against the Eagles. Jake Stringer has made a quicker than expected recovery from his hamstring injury and is hopeful of being available, while ruckman Sam Draper is also on the brink of a return from his ankle injury. Andrew Phillips would likely make way for Draper, while Matt Guelfi could also be pushed out if Stringer returns.

R10 medical sub: Brayden Ham (unused)

Verdict: Stringer, Draper in for Guelfi, Phillips. - Callum Twomey

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal in round seven, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The fitness of Matt Taberner (ankle) will shape the Dockers' selection this week. If unavailable, Freo will need to recall ruckman Lloyd Meek (47 hit-outs in the WAFL) and rotate Sean Darcy forward if they want to retain the tall forward structure that has worked for them. The other option is to play Nat Fyfe more forward, but his dominant midfield form appears too valuable right now. Taberner is being managed this week and faces a fitness test. Midfielder Andrew Brayshaw is expected to return from a calf complaint, while defender Taylin Duman is available. Substitute Connor Blakely is doing plenty right when he gets his chances within games. Whoever makes way for Brayshaw, if it is a midfielder or half forward, can consider themselves unlucky after a terrific win against Sydney.

R10 medical substitute: Blakely (replaced Taberner)

Verdict: Brayshaw and Duman for Tobe Watson and Mitch Crowden –Nathan Schmook

Andrew Brayshaw in action against Hawthorn, round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch Duncan's concussion will force at least one change, with Cam Guthrie's shoulder to be assessed later in the week. First-year midfielder Max Holmes was the carryover emergency and sat out of the VFL so would have to be next in line, while Charlie Constable (34 disposals) again dominated at the lower level. Chris Scott suggested he would stick with the Esava Ratugolea-Mark Blicavs ruck combination in the short-term, so Rhys Stanley, Darcy Fort and Josh Jenkins might need to wait a little longer. Medical sub Zach Guthrie will again be in the frame, while Jordan Clark showed glimpses in the VFL. However, Gryan Miers and Mark O'Connor look set to miss another week.

R10 medical sub: Zach Guthrie (replaced Duncan)

Verdict: Holmes for Duncan. Constable to replace Cam Guthrie if he's ruled out. - Mitch Cleary

Max Holmes celebrates after a win on debut in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns were competitive against Geelong and will be unlikely to make a lot of changes for their clash with Hawthorn in Darwin. Jy Farrar missed last week with a corked quad and, providing he gets through training this week ,would expect to return as the third tall defender. With slippery conditions the norm in the Top End, watch for local product Mal Rosas to come in and add more pressure to the front half.

R9 medical sub: Mal Rosas (unused)

Verdict: Farrar and Rosas for Graham and Corbett – Michael Whiting

Malcolm Rosas against Brisbane, round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants’ backline has suffered another big blow, with Sam Taylor injuring his ankle against West Coast and set for surgery that will sideline him for eight weeks. With Phil Davis and Lachie Keeffe also unavailable the Giants might have to get creative and move Jake Riccardi or Jeremy Finlayson to defence. Jack Buckley rolled his ankle in the win over the Eagles but played out the match and is expected to take on Brisbane. Ruck-forward Kieren Briggs (26 disposals, 45 hitouts) starred in the VFL but will find it hard to push out Shane Mumford or Matt Flynn. Nick Shipley (25 disposals, one goal) was again one of the best in the reserves.

R10 medical sub: Xavier O'Halloran (unused)

Verdict: O'Halloran into the starting 22 for Taylor. Shipley in as medical sub. - Martin Pegan

Xavier O'Halloran gets a handball away against Essendon in round eight, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn is poised to finally regain Shaun Burgoyne from an ankle injury. After holding the in-form Harry McKay well, key defender Kyle Hartigan has accepted a three-match suspension for striking. The Hawks are yet to confirm how Jaeger O'Meara has pulled up from a Lachie Plowman spoil-gone-wrong. Daniel Howe was a late inclusion for Liam Shiels (neck) and could be a straight swap, while Emerson Jeka was strong in the VFL if the Hawks choose to drop Mitch Lewis.

R10 medical sub: Josh Morris (unused)

Verdict: Shiels, Burgoyne and Tim O'Brien for Howe, O'Meara and Hartigan. – Sarah Black

An injured Shaun Burgoyne is helped from the ground in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons will consider options after the first loss of their season. Christian Salem should return from soreness that kept him out last weekend, while fellow star Jack Viney is touch-and-go to recover from a toe injury. Neville Jetta was quiet at senior level after coming into the side as a late inclusion, while Jake Melksham was also limited to just 10 disposals having been in and out of the team this year. Ben Brown couldn't respond to his demotion to VFL level, winning just four touches and failing to hit the scoreboard for Casey last weekend.

R10 medical sub: Tom Sparrow (unused)

Verdict: Salem to replace Jetta, with Viney to return for Melksham should he prove his fitness. - Riley Beveridge

Jack Viney gets a handball away in round four, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

How do the Kangaroos manage to fit Tristan Xerri into their best team? The ruckman had 36 disposals, 27 hitouts, nine marks and six tackles in the VFL over the weekend, continuing his strong run of form, but once again it will be hard to take the place of either Todd Goldstein or Tom Campbell in the senior side. Will Phillips was also good at reserves level, winning 33 disposals and laying eight tackles, while Kyron Hayden could recover from a hamstring injury. Jack Mahony was quiet in a forward role, winning just nine disposals in a heavy loss to the Bombers. Veteran defender Robbie Tarrant is set to make his return from kidney surgery through the VFL this weekend, but isn't likely to play at senior level until after the club's bye.

R10 medical sub: Bailey Scott (unused)

Verdict: Phillips to replace Mahony, with Xerri again made to bide his time. - Riley Beveridge

VFL Showreel, R6: A Xerri good game puts big Roo in contention North Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri displayed his aerial prowess in this fantastic outing

More midfield minutes, rather than a stint in the SANFL, appears the likely solution for Connor Rozee to find form. There are several other Power players down on their usual output, however, and change is likely after escaping with a one-point win against Collingwood. Substitute Miles Bergman could return against Freo, while ruckman Sam Hayes remains an option against the in-form Sean Darcy, who could be partnered by big man Lloyd Meek. Jarrod Lienert (24 disposals and 13 rebound 50s) impressed in the SANFL, while Boyd Woodcock booted three goals. Sam Mayes had a team-high 32 disposals, eight clearances and nine inside 50s in a complete performance. Martin Frederick (29 and four inside 50s) is also an option this week. Hamish Hartlett has been a warrior for the Power, but his inconsistent 2021 is a concern and a rest could be warranted.

R10 medical substitute: Miles Bergman (unused)

Verdict: Bergman for Hartlett, and Mayes to medical sub. –Nathan Schmook

Miles Bergman gets a kick away against Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond is in line to make a number of welcome changes, dependent on three players recovering from injury – Trent Cotchin, Dion Prestia and Shai Bolton – getting through training this week. Shane Edwards is still at least a week away. Hugo Ralphsmith was quiet in his second game as the Tigers were well-beaten by Brisbane, while Patrick Naish has picked up a minor hamstring complaint. After a few good weeks, Jack Graham was relatively subdued against the Lions, while Jack Ross has been on the fringes. Marlion Pickett will be challenging his one-match ban at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

R10 medical sub: Will Martyn (unused)

Verdict: If all goes to plan on the injury front, Cotchin, Prestia and Bolton for Naish, Ralphsmith and one of Graham or Pickett, Tribunal-dependent. – Sarah Black

Trent Cotchin and Dion Prestia lead out the Tigers in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brett Ratten has forecast significant change so now it's time to see action. Small forwards Dan Butler (five disposals) and Jack Higgins (13) were quiet against the Western Bulldogs and will come under the microscope along with Jack Lonie. Veteran James Frawley was part of a backline that leaked 21 goals, while Jimmy Webster shouldn't be assured with Nick Coffield, Ben Long, Darragh Joyce and Tom Highmore waiting in the wings. Bradley Hill again lacked impact and, while Ratten has backed him throughout 2021, this week no one is off limits. Shaun McKernan is another who will be looked at, but chief operating officer Simon Lethlean indicated fringe midfielders Ryan Byrnes and Jack Bytel would be safe when speaking on Monday. Uncapped speedster Leo Connolly was the carryover emergency so will be strongly considered, while Luke Dunstan, Mason Wood and Paul Hunter all impressed in the VFL.

R10 medical sub: Tom Highmore (unused)

Verdict: Connolly, Dunstan, Highmore, Wood and Coffield for Butler, Hill, Frawley, McKernan, Higgins. Battle to play back-up ruck to Ryder. - Mitch Cleary

Luke Dunstan has been starring weekly in the VFL. Picture: AFL Photos

Defender Robbie Fox suffered a scratched eyeball against the Dockers and is due to visit a specialist on Tuesday, but is unlikely to be risked. Tom Hickey copped a knock to his troublesome knee early in the match but played on despite some discomfort, so will be monitored closely this week but should be fit to take on Carlton. Justin McInerney was rested for the trip to Fremantle as a precaution due to his history of back issues but will return. Lewis Melican (hamstring) faces a fitness test but looks set to replace Fox. Sam Gray (31 disposals), Colin O’Riordan (29) and Lewis Taylor (28) again stood out in the VFL, while Logan McDonald kicked three goals.

R10 medical sub: Ryan Clarke (replaced Robbie Fox)

Verdict: Melican and McInerney in for Fox and Clarke. Wicks to start as medical sub. - Martin Pegan

Justin McInerney celebrates during the Swans' round seven, 2021, win against the Cats. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles need to choose between a tall forward line and second ruckman, or more run through the middle of the ground. Against a quick and in-form Essendon midfield, more midfield run could win out at selection this week. Jamaine Jones could be promoted after serving as the medical substitute, while Xavier O'Neill had strong recent WAFL form before a quiet outing at the weekend. Mark Hutchings was the Eagles' best in the WAFL in his return from a knee injury and would present a lockdown option. Elliot Yeo ticked all boxes in his first game for almost 10 months, but could need another managed WAFL run to have full confidence his osteitis pubis has been defeated. Alex Witherden was a late withdrawal against GWS with groin soreness. If fit, he should return. An extra runner could come in for Harry Edwards if the Eagles are prepared to send Oscar Allen into defence.

R10 medical substitute: Jamaine Jones (unused)

Verdict: Jones and Witherden for Jake Waterman and Jackson Nelson –Nathan Schmook

Alex Witherden stands through a tackle against Hawthorn in round eight, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

More intrigue at the Dogs' selection table as they look to replace Adam Treloar, who will miss at least six weeks with his ankle injury. Patrick Lipinski was ruled out last week with a thigh problem but could come back to fill Treloar's spot, while Riley Garcia and Louis Butler are also in the frame. Lewis Young was the substitute last week and could hold his spot in the 22 to counter Melbourne's tall forward line, and ruckman Tim English is expected to return after four weeks out with concussion. Anthony Scott faces a test later this week after a head knock against the Saints.

R10 medical sub: Lewis Young (used)

Verdict: English, Lipinski in for Treloar, Scott. - Callum Twomey