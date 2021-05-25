PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Groin  8-10 weeks
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  3-4 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Lynch  Toe  7-8 weeks
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Lachlan Murphy  Ankle  7-8 weeks
 Daniel Talia  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The big news was surgery for Crouch last Friday on his groin injury. The prolific midfielder has not played this season and took the step of surgery to stabilise a tendon to alleviate persistent pain in the area. Talia's recovery has been set back by a week after suffering illness that ensured he was unable to train. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  1 week
 Jarrod Berry  Groin  TBC
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  12-14 weeks
 Ryan Lester  Hamstring  Test
 Lachie Neale  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  12 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Jack Payne  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

A few players getting close to a return with Lester striding out strongly at the weekend and on Tuesday. He might fall just short of playing GWS on Saturday, but he's getting close. Most interest surrounds Brownlow medalist Neale who took part in some (light) drills, jogging at a medium intensity and improving by the day. Answerth, Payne and Berry all ran on Tuesday, with the latter two reaching higher speeds, which was encouraging for Berry as his injury has never had a timeframe on it. Rayner also jogged for the first time since his ACL surgery. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Paddy Dow  Hamstring  Test
 Corey Durdin  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  1 week
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Jack Martin  Knee  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  6-8 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Lachie Plowman  Suspension  Round 13
 Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Martin (knee) will return this weekend, but Fisher (ankle) is still one week away. Brodie Kemp (ankle) made a successful return through the VFL last weekend, but isn't ready for senior action yet. Philp (groin) will miss the rest of the season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Brown  Shoulder  Test
 Mason Cox  Larynx  1-2 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Leg  1-2 weeks
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  TBC
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Josh Thomas  Ankle  Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

McCreery pulled up sore post-match and scans revealed he had strained his calf. Thomas and Brown will need to pass main training this week in order to prove their fitness, while Elliott will re-join the main group in the hope of facing Adelaide in round 12. Greenwood remains sidelined from main training with concussion symptoms. Cox will meet with a specialist this week to determine when he can enter contact training. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   10-12 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Cutler  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Sam Draper  Ankle   Test
 Josh Eyre  Concussion  Available
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Zach Reid  Illness  Test
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Devon Smith  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  Test
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite 
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Stringer and Draper both face tests to play against the Eagles this week but the Bombers are hopeful they will be available after making strong progress with their respective recoveries. Youngster Reid is expected to play in the VFL after overcoming glandular fever. Shiel is still some time off but is making strong progress from his knee surgery while the club remains unsure if and when Hurley will be available to play after his nasty pre-season hip infection. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Andrew Brayshaw  Calf  Test
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  3 weeks
 Brett Bewley  Calf  1 week
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  9-11 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  TBC
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Ethan Hughes  Shoulder  TBC
 Alex Pearce  Ankle  Test
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Matt Taberner  Ankle  Test
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
Updated: Monday, May 24

Early prognosis

Taberner suffered minor ligament damage to his ankle and pulled up sore, so will be closely monitored this week. Pearce had awareness in the site of his last ankle injury and was withdrawn from his WAFL game before half time as a precaution. Brayshaw is expected to return, while Hamling now has an uncertain return-to-play date after being three weeks away going into round 10. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Dangerfield  Ankle   2-3 weeks
 Mitch Duncan  Concussion  1 week
 Cam Guthrie  Shoulder  Test
 Gryan Miers  Fractured leg  1-2 weeks
 Mark O'Connor  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Test
 Cameron Taheny  Adductor  Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Duncan will be ruled out for at least one week under the AFL's concussion protocols, while Guthrie will need to prove his fitness later in the week after a shoulder complaint sustained against the Suns. Dangerfield is targeting a return after the Cats' round 12 bye, while O'Connor and Miers are progressing from their respective injuries. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  3 weeks
 Jy Farrar  Quad  Test
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Hawego Oea  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Matt Rowell  Knee  3 weeks
 Luke Towey  Foot  Test
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

After copping a corked quad in round nine against Brisbane, Farrar just needs to get through training this week to be available against Hawthorn. Bowes has progressed well but is still a few weeks away, while Rowell is back doing bits and pieces with the main group. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tanner Bruhn  Groin  Test
 Jack Buckley  Ankle  Test
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  2 weeks
 Matt de Boer  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Toby Greene  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Jesse Hogan  Calf  3-5 weeks
 Tom Hutchesson  Calf  2 weeks
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  Test
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  Test
 Jake Stein  Thumb  Test
 Sam Taylor  Ankle  8 weeks
 Jacob Wehr  Ankle  Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Key defender Taylor has been brilliant this season but needs ankle surgery after scans showed he suffered syndesmosis damage in the win over West Coast. Buckley rolled his ankle badly against the Eagles but didn’t require a scan so should be OK to take on Brisbane. Hogan’s bad luck continued when he strained a calf in training late last week. Bruhn kicked three goals in the VFL before coming off early in the second term with a sore groin. Kennedy, Preuss and Stein are hoping to return from long-term injuries this week through the VFL. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Shaun Burgoyne  Ankle  Test
 Will Day  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  Test
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jaeger O'Meara  Head knock  TBC
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
 Liam Shiels  Neck soreness  Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The Hawks are yet to confirm if O'Meara and Shiels will be available for this weekend's match against Gold Coast in Darwin, with the latter a late withdrawal last Saturday. Burgoyne is set to return, while top draftee Grainger-Barras is getting very close to a return from a hyperextended knee – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  5-6 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Christian Salem  Soreness  Test
 Deakyn Smith  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Joel Smith  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
 Aaron vandenBerg  Quad  Test
 Jack Viney  Toe  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The Demons expect Salem (soreness) to return, but there has been a minor setback for Viney (toe). He'll miss at least another fortnight. The returns of Laurie (eye) and Joel Smith (knee) have also been delayed. Nathan Jones (hamstring) played in the VFL last weekend and will be available for selection, alongside vandenBerg (quad) this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Aidan Bonar  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  Test
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  4-6 weeks
 Matt McGuiness  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Jaidyn Stephenson  Wrist  4 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  Test
 Dom Tyson  Calf  TBC
 Will Walker  Thumb  2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The good news for the Kangaroos is that Tarrant (kidney) will play VFL this weekend, marking his return to the game. Hayden (hamstring) could join him, but Polec (hamstring), Spicer (hamstring) and Tyson (calf) are still unlikely. Patrick Walker (groin/hip) returned through the reserves last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Zak Butters  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Clurey  Jaw  5 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Dan Houston  Shoulder  Test
 Lachie Jones  Ankle  Test
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
 Dylan Williams  Lower leg  Assess
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Orazio Fantasia is available after missing round 10 with minor knee soreness that was impacting his hamstring. Duursma and Pasini are increasing their training loads. Butters underwent successful surgery last week to release pressure on the nerve around his left knee. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Shai Bolton  Wrist  Test
 Trent Cotchin  Hamstring  Test
 Shane Edwards  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Ryan Garthwaite  Shoulder  Test
 Kane Lambert  Calf  3-5 weeks
 Patrick Naish  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Calf  Test
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  3 months
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Richmond could be boosted by a host of midfielders, with Prestia, Bolton and Cotchin all listed as "probable" by the club. However, Edwards is still at least another week away, while Naish has joined the injury list with a minor hamstring concern. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Indefinite
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Quad  6-8 weeks
 Dean Kent  Concussion  TBC
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Carlisle has been sent for surgery that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the season. Marshall is working towards a return as early as a fortnight away. Kent remains sidelined with concussion after a heavy hit in the VFL on May 2, while McKenzie is a test ahead of selection this week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Shin  4-5 weeks
 Robbie Fox  Eye  TBC
 Errol Gulden  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Reid   Calf  TBC
 Ben Ronke  Knee  Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Fox copped an accidental poke in the eye against the Dockers that scratched his eyeball and caused some bleeding, and is now waiting on a specialist’s report to learn the extent of the injury. The Swans are hopeful he just needs a week of rest. Melican joined in all of training on Tuesday and is expected to be available if needed to replace Fox in defence. Ronke is set to play in the VFL as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Liam Duggan  Knee  3 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Knee  4 weeks
 Brad Sheppard  Ankle  Test
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  TBC
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  5 weeks
 Alex Witherden  Groin  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

McGovern will be sidelined until after the bye after a knee injury suffered against Adelaide in round nine. Witherden reported tightness ahead of round 10 and was a late withdrawal, with the Eagles still investigating the exact issue. Sheppard has a rolled ankle and will face a fitness test. Yeo is finally off the injury list after almost 10 months. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  7-9 weeks
 Tim English  Concussion  Test
 Patrick Lipinski  Quad  Test
 Stefan Martin  Achilles  1-2 weeks
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  7-9 weeks 
 Ed Richards  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Anthony Scott  Head  Test
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan  Concussion  Test
 Laitham Vandermeer  Knee  TBC
 Easton Wood   Hamstring   4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

There's a bit happening on the injury front at the Dogs, who are perched on top of the ladder. Treloar goes out after ankle surgery and could miss a couple of months, but Lipinski is a chance to come in after missing last week with a thigh injury. English is also expected to return after a month out with concussion, while Toby McLean will make his return to the VFL this week following a rapid return after his knee reconstruction. Vandermeer, however, has had more issues with his knee and now faces a more extensive stint on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 