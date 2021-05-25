PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Groin 8-10 weeks Lochlan Gollant Finger 3-4 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Tom Lynch Toe 7-8 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Ankle 7-8 weeks Daniel Talia Foot 3-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The big news was surgery for Crouch last Friday on his groin injury. The prolific midfielder has not played this season and took the step of surgery to stabilise a tendon to alleviate persistent pain in the area. Talia's recovery has been set back by a week after suffering illness that ensured he was unable to train. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin 1 week Jarrod Berry Groin TBC Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 12-14 weeks Ryan Lester Hamstring Test Lachie Neale Ankle 2-3 weeks Harry Sharp Ankle 12 weeks Ely Smith Ankle 5-7 weeks Jack Payne Foot 1-2 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

A few players getting close to a return with Lester striding out strongly at the weekend and on Tuesday. He might fall just short of playing GWS on Saturday, but he's getting close. Most interest surrounds Brownlow medalist Neale who took part in some (light) drills, jogging at a medium intensity and improving by the day. Answerth, Payne and Berry all ran on Tuesday, with the latter two reaching higher speeds, which was encouraging for Berry as his injury has never had a timeframe on it. Rayner also jogged for the first time since his ACL surgery. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee Season Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Paddy Dow Hamstring Test Corey Durdin Hamstring 2 weeks Zac Fisher Ankle 1 week Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Jack Martin Knee Test Oscar McDonald Back 6-8 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 5-7 weeks Sam Philp Groin Season Lachie Plowman Suspension Round 13 Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Martin (knee) will return this weekend, but Fisher (ankle) is still one week away. Brodie Kemp (ankle) made a successful return through the VFL last weekend, but isn't ready for senior action yet. Philp (groin) will miss the rest of the season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Brown Shoulder Test Mason Cox Larynx 1-2 weeks Jamie Elliott Leg 1-2 weeks Levi Greenwood Concussion TBC Jeremy Howe Hamstring 8-10 weeks Beau McCreery Calf 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Ankle 8-10 weeks Josh Thomas Ankle Test Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

McCreery pulled up sore post-match and scans revealed he had strained his calf. Thomas and Brown will need to pass main training this week in order to prove their fitness, while Elliott will re-join the main group in the hope of facing Adelaide in round 12. Greenwood remains sidelined from main training with concussion symptoms. Cox will meet with a specialist this week to determine when he can enter contact training. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Jye Caldwell Hamstring 10-12 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle TBC Tom Cutler Calf 2-3 weeks Sam Draper Ankle Test Josh Eyre Concussion Available Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Zach Reid Illness Test Dylan Shiel Knee 6-8 weeks Devon Smith Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring Test Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Stringer and Draper both face tests to play against the Eagles this week but the Bombers are hopeful they will be available after making strong progress with their respective recoveries. Youngster Reid is expected to play in the VFL after overcoming glandular fever. Shiel is still some time off but is making strong progress from his knee surgery while the club remains unsure if and when Hurley will be available to play after his nasty pre-season hip infection. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Andrew Brayshaw Calf Test Bailey Banfield Ankle 3 weeks Brett Bewley Calf 1 week Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Michael Frederick Ankle 9-11 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle TBC Stephen Hill Hamstring 2-3 weeks Ethan Hughes Shoulder TBC Alex Pearce Ankle Test Sam Sturt Knee Season Matt Taberner Ankle Test Hayden Young Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: Monday, May 24

Early prognosis

Taberner suffered minor ligament damage to his ankle and pulled up sore, so will be closely monitored this week. Pearce had awareness in the site of his last ankle injury and was withdrawn from his WAFL game before half time as a precaution. Brayshaw is expected to return, while Hamling now has an uncertain return-to-play date after being three weeks away going into round 10. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Dangerfield Ankle 2-3 weeks Mitch Duncan Concussion 1 week Cam Guthrie Shoulder Test Gryan Miers Fractured leg 1-2 weeks Mark O'Connor Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Simpson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle Test Cameron Taheny Adductor Test Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Duncan will be ruled out for at least one week under the AFL's concussion protocols, while Guthrie will need to prove his fitness later in the week after a shoulder complaint sustained against the Suns. Dangerfield is targeting a return after the Cats' round 12 bye, while O'Connor and Miers are progressing from their respective injuries. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Hamstring 2 weeks Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee 3 weeks Jy Farrar Quad Test Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Hawego Oea Hamstring 3 weeks Matt Rowell Knee 3 weeks Luke Towey Foot Test Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

After copping a corked quad in round nine against Brisbane, Farrar just needs to get through training this week to be available against Hawthorn. Bowes has progressed well but is still a few weeks away, while Rowell is back doing bits and pieces with the main group. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Groin Test Jack Buckley Ankle Test Stephen Coniglio Ankle 3-5 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring 3-5 weeks Phil Davis Calf 2 weeks Matt de Boer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Toby Greene Shoulder 3-4 weeks Jesse Hogan Calf 3-5 weeks Tom Hutchesson Calf 2 weeks Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Adam Kennedy Shoulder Test Harry Perryman Hamstring 3-4 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder Test Jake Stein Thumb Test Sam Taylor Ankle 8 weeks Jacob Wehr Ankle Test Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Key defender Taylor has been brilliant this season but needs ankle surgery after scans showed he suffered syndesmosis damage in the win over West Coast. Buckley rolled his ankle badly against the Eagles but didn’t require a scan so should be OK to take on Brisbane. Hogan’s bad luck continued when he strained a calf in training late last week. Bruhn kicked three goals in the VFL before coming off early in the second term with a sore groin. Kennedy, Preuss and Stein are hoping to return from long-term injuries this week through the VFL. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Hamstring 1-2 weeks Shaun Burgoyne Ankle Test Will Day Ankle 1-2 weeks Denver Grainger-Barras Knee Test Jack Gunston Back TBC Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite Jaeger O'Meara Head knock TBC James Sicily Knee Indefinite Liam Shiels Neck soreness Test Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The Hawks are yet to confirm if O'Meara and Shiels will be available for this weekend's match against Gold Coast in Darwin, with the latter a late withdrawal last Saturday. Burgoyne is set to return, while top draftee Grainger-Barras is getting very close to a return from a hyperextended knee – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Bailey Laurie Eye 5-6 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Christian Salem Soreness Test Deakyn Smith Ankle 4-5 weeks Joel Smith Knee 3-4 weeks Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Aaron vandenBerg Quad Test Jack Viney Toe 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The Demons expect Salem (soreness) to return, but there has been a minor setback for Viney (toe). He'll miss at least another fortnight. The returns of Laurie (eye) and Joel Smith (knee) have also been delayed. Nathan Jones (hamstring) played in the VFL last weekend and will be available for selection, alongside vandenBerg (quad) this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 5-7 weeks Aidan Bonar Ankle 8-10 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Kyron Hayden Hamstring Test Luke McDonald Pectoral 4-6 weeks Matt McGuiness Foot 2-3 weeks Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 1-3 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Jaidyn Stephenson Wrist 4 weeks Robbie Tarrant Kidney Test Dom Tyson Calf TBC Will Walker Thumb 2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

The good news for the Kangaroos is that Tarrant (kidney) will play VFL this weekend, marking his return to the game. Hayden (hamstring) could join him, but Polec (hamstring), Spicer (hamstring) and Tyson (calf) are still unlikely. Patrick Walker (groin/hip) returned through the reserves last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring 2-3 weeks Zak Butters Ankle TBC Tom Clurey Jaw 5 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 6-8 weeks Dan Houston Shoulder Test Lachie Jones Ankle Test Jackson Mead Spleen TBC Jake Pasini Shoulder 3-4 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Dylan Williams Lower leg Assess Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Orazio Fantasia is available after missing round 10 with minor knee soreness that was impacting his hamstring. Duursma and Pasini are increasing their training loads. Butters underwent successful surgery last week to release pressure on the nerve around his left knee. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shai Bolton Wrist Test Trent Cotchin Hamstring Test Shane Edwards Ankle 1-2 weeks Ryan Garthwaite Shoulder Test Kane Lambert Calf 3-5 weeks Patrick Naish Hamstring 1-3 weeks Dion Prestia Calf Test Ivan Soldo Knee 3 months Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Richmond could be boosted by a host of midfielders, with Prestia, Bolton and Cotchin all listed as "probable" by the club. However, Edwards is still at least another week away, while Naish has joined the injury list with a minor hamstring concern. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Carlisle Back Indefinite Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Quad 6-8 weeks Dean Kent Concussion TBC Rowan Marshall Foot 2-4 weeks Daniel McKenzie Calf Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Carlisle has been sent for surgery that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the season. Marshall is working towards a return as early as a fortnight away. Kent remains sidelined with concussion after a heavy hit in the VFL on May 2, while McKenzie is a test ahead of selection this week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Shin 4-5 weeks Robbie Fox Eye TBC Errol Gulden Foot 4-5 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring Test Sam Reid Calf TBC Ben Ronke Knee Test Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

Fox copped an accidental poke in the eye against the Dockers that scratched his eyeball and caused some bleeding, and is now waiting on a specialist’s report to learn the extent of the injury. The Swans are hopeful he just needs a week of rest. Melican joined in all of training on Tuesday and is expected to be available if needed to replace Fox in defence. Ronke is set to play in the VFL as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Liam Duggan Knee 3 weeks Jeremy McGovern Knee 4 weeks Brad Sheppard Ankle Test Luke Shuey Hamstring TBC Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Isiah Winder Knee 5 weeks Alex Witherden Groin 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

McGovern will be sidelined until after the bye after a knee injury suffered against Adelaide in round nine. Witherden reported tightness ahead of round 10 and was a late withdrawal, with the Eagles still investigating the exact issue. Sheppard has a rolled ankle and will face a fitness test. Yeo is finally off the injury list after almost 10 months. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 7-9 weeks Tim English Concussion Test Patrick Lipinski Quad Test Stefan Martin Achilles 1-2 weeks Lin Jong Hamstring 7-9 weeks Ed Richards Ankle 3-4 weeks Anthony Scott Head Test Adam Treloar Ankle 7-9 weeks Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Concussion Test Laitham Vandermeer Knee TBC Easton Wood Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 25

Early prognosis

There's a bit happening on the injury front at the Dogs, who are perched on top of the ladder. Treloar goes out after ankle surgery and could miss a couple of months, but Lipinski is a chance to come in after missing last week with a thigh injury. English is also expected to return after a month out with concussion, while Toby McLean will make his return to the VFL this week following a rapid return after his knee reconstruction. Vandermeer, however, has had more issues with his knee and now faces a more extensive stint on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list