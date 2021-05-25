|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|8-10 weeks
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Toe
|7-8 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Ankle
|7-8 weeks
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
The big news was surgery for Crouch last Friday on his groin injury. The prolific midfielder has not played this season and took the step of surgery to stabilise a tendon to alleviate persistent pain in the area. Talia's recovery has been set back by a week after suffering illness that ensured he was unable to train. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|1 week
|Jarrod Berry
|Groin
|TBC
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|12-14 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Hamstring
|Test
|Lachie Neale
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|12 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
A few players getting close to a return with Lester striding out strongly at the weekend and on Tuesday. He might fall just short of playing GWS on Saturday, but he's getting close. Most interest surrounds Brownlow medalist Neale who took part in some (light) drills, jogging at a medium intensity and improving by the day. Answerth, Payne and Berry all ran on Tuesday, with the latter two reaching higher speeds, which was encouraging for Berry as his injury has never had a timeframe on it. Rayner also jogged for the first time since his ACL surgery. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Paddy Dow
|Hamstring
|Test
|Corey Durdin
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|1 week
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|6-8 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Lachie Plowman
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful that Martin (knee) will return this weekend, but Fisher (ankle) is still one week away. Brodie Kemp (ankle) made a successful return through the VFL last weekend, but isn't ready for senior action yet. Philp (groin) will miss the rest of the season. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Brown
|Shoulder
|Test
|Mason Cox
|Larynx
|1-2 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Leg
|1-2 weeks
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Josh Thomas
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
McCreery pulled up sore post-match and scans revealed he had strained his calf. Thomas and Brown will need to pass main training this week in order to prove their fitness, while Elliott will re-join the main group in the hope of facing Adelaide in round 12. Greenwood remains sidelined from main training with concussion symptoms. Cox will meet with a specialist this week to determine when he can enter contact training. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|10-12 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Cutler
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Eyre
|Concussion
|Available
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Zach Reid
|Illness
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Devon Smith
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
Stringer and Draper both face tests to play against the Eagles this week but the Bombers are hopeful they will be available after making strong progress with their respective recoveries. Youngster Reid is expected to play in the VFL after overcoming glandular fever. Shiel is still some time off but is making strong progress from his knee surgery while the club remains unsure if and when Hurley will be available to play after his nasty pre-season hip infection. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Andrew Brayshaw
|Calf
|Test
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Brett Bewley
|Calf
|1 week
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|9-11 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|TBC
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Ethan Hughes
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Alex Pearce
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Taberner
|Ankle
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: Monday, May 24
Early prognosis
Taberner suffered minor ligament damage to his ankle and pulled up sore, so will be closely monitored this week. Pearce had awareness in the site of his last ankle injury and was withdrawn from his WAFL game before half time as a precaution. Brayshaw is expected to return, while Hamling now has an uncertain return-to-play date after being three weeks away going into round 10. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Duncan
|Concussion
|1 week
|Cam Guthrie
|Shoulder
|Test
|Gryan Miers
|Fractured leg
|1-2 weeks
|Mark O'Connor
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Test
|Cameron Taheny
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
Duncan will be ruled out for at least one week under the AFL's concussion protocols, while Guthrie will need to prove his fitness later in the week after a shoulder complaint sustained against the Suns. Dangerfield is targeting a return after the Cats' round 12 bye, while O'Connor and Miers are progressing from their respective injuries. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Jy Farrar
|Quad
|Test
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Hawego Oea
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Luke Towey
|Foot
|Test
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
After copping a corked quad in round nine against Brisbane, Farrar just needs to get through training this week to be available against Hawthorn. Bowes has progressed well but is still a few weeks away, while Rowell is back doing bits and pieces with the main group. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Groin
|Test
|Jack Buckley
|Ankle
|Test
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Matt de Boer
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Toby Greene
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Tom Hutchesson
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|Test
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jake Stein
|Thumb
|Test
|Sam Taylor
|Ankle
|8 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
Key defender Taylor has been brilliant this season but needs ankle surgery after scans showed he suffered syndesmosis damage in the win over West Coast. Buckley rolled his ankle badly against the Eagles but didn’t require a scan so should be OK to take on Brisbane. Hogan’s bad luck continued when he strained a calf in training late last week. Bruhn kicked three goals in the VFL before coming off early in the second term with a sore groin. Kennedy, Preuss and Stein are hoping to return from long-term injuries this week through the VFL. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Shaun Burgoyne
|Ankle
|Test
|Will Day
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Head knock
|TBC
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Liam Shiels
|Neck soreness
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
The Hawks are yet to confirm if O'Meara and Shiels will be available for this weekend's match against Gold Coast in Darwin, with the latter a late withdrawal last Saturday. Burgoyne is set to return, while top draftee Grainger-Barras is getting very close to a return from a hyperextended knee – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|5-6 weeks
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Christian Salem
|Soreness
|Test
|Deakyn Smith
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Aaron vandenBerg
|Quad
|Test
|Jack Viney
|Toe
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
The Demons expect Salem (soreness) to return, but there has been a minor setback for Viney (toe). He'll miss at least another fortnight. The returns of Laurie (eye) and Joel Smith (knee) have also been delayed. Nathan Jones (hamstring) played in the VFL last weekend and will be available for selection, alongside vandenBerg (quad) this weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Aidan Bonar
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|Test
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|4-6 weeks
|Matt McGuiness
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Wrist
|4 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|Test
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|TBC
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
The good news for the Kangaroos is that Tarrant (kidney) will play VFL this weekend, marking his return to the game. Hayden (hamstring) could join him, but Polec (hamstring), Spicer (hamstring) and Tyson (calf) are still unlikely. Patrick Walker (groin/hip) returned through the reserves last weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Clurey
|Jaw
|5 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Dan Houston
|Shoulder
|Test
|Lachie Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Dylan Williams
|Lower leg
|Assess
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
Orazio Fantasia is available after missing round 10 with minor knee soreness that was impacting his hamstring. Duursma and Pasini are increasing their training loads. Butters underwent successful surgery last week to release pressure on the nerve around his left knee. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Shai Bolton
|Wrist
|Test
|Trent Cotchin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Shane Edwards
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Ryan Garthwaite
|Shoulder
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Patrick Naish
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 months
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
Richmond could be boosted by a host of midfielders, with Prestia, Bolton and Cotchin all listed as "probable" by the club. However, Edwards is still at least another week away, while Naish has joined the injury list with a minor hamstring concern. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Indefinite
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|6-8 weeks
|Dean Kent
|Concussion
|TBC
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
Carlisle has been sent for surgery that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the season. Marshall is working towards a return as early as a fortnight away. Kent remains sidelined with concussion after a heavy hit in the VFL on May 2, while McKenzie is a test ahead of selection this week. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|4-5 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Eye
|TBC
|Errol Gulden
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Calf
|TBC
|Ben Ronke
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
Fox copped an accidental poke in the eye against the Dockers that scratched his eyeball and caused some bleeding, and is now waiting on a specialist’s report to learn the extent of the injury. The Swans are hopeful he just needs a week of rest. Melican joined in all of training on Tuesday and is expected to be available if needed to replace Fox in defence. Ronke is set to play in the VFL as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Liam Duggan
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Brad Sheppard
|Ankle
|Test
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Alex Witherden
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
McGovern will be sidelined until after the bye after a knee injury suffered against Adelaide in round nine. Witherden reported tightness ahead of round 10 and was a late withdrawal, with the Eagles still investigating the exact issue. Sheppard has a rolled ankle and will face a fitness test. Yeo is finally off the injury list after almost 10 months. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|7-9 weeks
|Tim English
|Concussion
|Test
|Patrick Lipinski
|Quad
|Test
|Stefan Martin
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Anthony Scott
|Head
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|Concussion
|Test
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|TBC
|Easton Wood
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 25
Early prognosis
There's a bit happening on the injury front at the Dogs, who are perched on top of the ladder. Treloar goes out after ankle surgery and could miss a couple of months, but Lipinski is a chance to come in after missing last week with a thigh injury. English is also expected to return after a month out with concussion, while Toby McLean will make his return to the VFL this week following a rapid return after his knee reconstruction. Vandermeer, however, has had more issues with his knee and now faces a more extensive stint on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list