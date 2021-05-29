ST KILDA has kept itself in touch with the top eight after recording a much-needed 20-point victory over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Following last week’s 111-point drubbing at the hands of the Western Bulldogs, the Saints responded with an improved performance to run out 12.16 (88) to 10.8 (68) winners.

SAINTS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

They were led by Luke Dunstan (26 touches and 13 tackles) and Brad Crouch (26 touches and a goal), while Mason Wood kicked three goals against his former side.

For North Melbourne, Aaron Hall (33 touches and 776 metres gained) and Jack Ziebell (23 touches and two goals) tried hard all day.

The Saints led for the entire game and took control through their first half dominance in the clearances, and in particular stoppage clearances which they led 18 to nine at half-time.

Elite pressure from the Saints ends with Higgins snagging this beauty A relentless passage of play from St Kilda has seen Jack Higgins snap through this goal to extend its lead

The Saints managed 18 scoring shots from 25 forward 50 entries in the first half, but were again wasteful in front of goal, kicking 7.11 to enter the main break 31 points up.

North Melbourne came to life at the start of the third quarter, with Nick Larkey kicking his second goal in the opening minute of the term following a 50 metre penalty.

Suddenly the Roos started hitting targets and got reward on the scoreboard when Cameron Zurhaar kicked his second to cut the margin back to 19 points.

But just when North Melbourne looked to be working its way back into the contest, St Kilda took control.

The Saints kicked the next four goals of the game, including two in a row to Wood.

Wood kicks his third against his old side Mason Wood continues to have a field day against his former side with his third goal in as many quarters

Jack Ziebell broke St Kilda’s scoring run with a classy running goal to open the fourth term, and the Roos kicked five goals to one in the last quarter.

But North left its run too late, falling to their tenth loss for the season.

ST KILDA 3.6 7.11 11.14 12.16 (88)

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.0 3.4 5.7 10.8 (68)

GOALS

St Kilda: Wood 3, Billings 2, Membrey 2, Higgins, Ross, Crouch, Byrnes, Geary

North Melbourne: Zurhaar 2, Larkey 2, Ziebell 2, Thomas 2, Garner, Taylor

BEST

St Kilda: Dunstan, Crouch, Steele, Wood, Billings

North Melbourne: Hall, Simpkin, Ziebell, Cunnington, Thomas

INJURIES

St Kilda: Nil

North Melbourne: McKay (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Jack Lonie (unused)

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro (unused)