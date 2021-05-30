Marcus Bontempelli leads the Dogs out ahead of the round 11 clash against Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs' preparations for next week's clash against Fremantle have taken another turn with the club set to spend a week in Sydney before flying to Perth.

The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to fly to Perth on Sunday, but after discussions with the AFL, the traveling party will now be based in New South Wales.

Players and staff will live by the current lockdown orders currently enforced in Victoria, while they stay in Sydney.

It is expected the team will fly to Perth on Saturday for the match against the Dockers the following day.

At this stage, the Bulldogs are anticipating being able to fly back to Melbourne after the match, pending advice from the AFL and the state government.

The Bulldogs are in second place on the ladder after losing to Melbourne in Friday night's top-of-the-table blockbuster.