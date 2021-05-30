RICHMOND will stay in Sydney for the week before heading to Perth for the Dreamtime clash against Essendon.

The Tigers flew up the injured Shane Edwards from a locked-down Melbourne on Sunday, giving the silky midfielder every last opportunity to continue his ankle rehab at home, and he is "highly probable" to make his return next week.

TIGERS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

"We'll head over there on Friday (for a Saturday game) and give it a crack against a rampaging Essendon, they're probably one of the form sides of the competition, having won their last three games on the trot," Hardwick said following Richmond's 28-point win over Adelaide.

"In these times, clubs are very good at looking after each other with regards to training venues and helping each other out. GWS were fantastic with us this week.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Richmond v Adelaide The Tigers and Crows clash in round 11

"We'll move hotels to Coogee, I think, and then probably train more at the SCG, we're not completely sure. There's more of a collegial feel where sides are willing to help each other out at this time.

"We had a scrimmage with GWS yesterday with our younger players, so they're all up here."

Champion veteran forward Jack Riewoldt turned the game against Adelaide on its head in the final quarter on Sunday, taking a screamer running back with the flight, before booting three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Riewoldt's rousing five-star performance Jack Riewoldt's incredible mark sums up his best-on-ground performance against the Crows

"It was amazing. In fairness, I was calling him out of that mark, saying 'don't go, don't go,', I thought the game was probably over," Hardwick said with a laugh.

"But that's what [they] do, they continue to go back with the flight of the ball no matter what time of the game or what the score is."

Hardwick was full of praise for second-game key forward Callum Coleman-Jones, who kicked four goals in his first AFL match since receiving a 10-game ban for a COVID-19 breach last year.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'It was amazing': Dimma full of praise for Riewoldt's mark Watch Richmond's press conference after round 11's match against Adelaide

"It's good reward for a guy who's had his ups and downs. We stick with our people, we back them in. He's put in a power of work both on and off the field.

"It was great reward for 'CJ' personally, but also great reward for our organisation, backing our people.

"We always knew he could play the game, it was just getting him into the side. Unfortunately, Tom (Lynch, PCL) going out injured has provided an opportunity for CJ to show his wares."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard No Lynch? No worries, says Coleman-Jones Richmond's Callum Coleman-Jones made the most of his opportunity in the absence of Tom Lynch, with a highly impressive four-goal outing

It was a mixed day for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks, thrilled with his team's six-goal opening term and final-quarter fightback, but disappointed with lapses in the middle of the game.

"We started really well. We had the game well on our terms until quarter-time, but as every good side does, they wrestled it back and put us to the sword a bit in the second and third," Nicks said.

"We were pleased with the fight at the end, but the key moment was Riewoldt going back with the flight in that last quarter, and the way it played out for the rest of the game."

Nicks said a return to the team's strengths was crucial in turning things around at the start of the fourth quarter, cutting the margin from 33 to nine.

"We had a conversation as to what wasn't going our way. We were inviting pressure, we allowed them to play it on their terms.

"It probably looked pretty on the TV, but it was just our ability to compete, get the ball forward and give the forwards a chance and they finished in front of goal.

"To get ourselves back into the game, it was a credit to our young group, because it could have been a lot worse than that if we hadn't have stepped on the accelerator for five or ten minutes."

Richmond is hopeful Toby Nankervis (knock to shin) won't need any further treatment, while Adelaide's Sam Berry will now undergo the AFL-regulated 12-day break for concussion.