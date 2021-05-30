LED BY star forward Isaac Heeney, Sydney has outlasted a plucky Carlton by 22 points at the SCG to stay within striking distance of the top four at the season's halfway mark.

The Swans' class up forward was telling as the game wore on, with the Blues unable to find an effective counter for Heeney's aerial power and athleticism, nor for the forward nous of fellow forwards Lance Franklin and Tom Papley, who shared six goals.

Sydney led by just three points at the final change but booted the first three goals of the last quarter to create a match-winning break.

Heeney (22 disposals, 14 marks, three goals) was clearly the game's dominant figure as the Swans pulled away for a 15.10 (100) to 11.12 (78) victory.

Coleman Medal leader Harry McKay was a dominant presence in the Blues' forward line but could manage just 3.5 from his seven shots, while skipper Patrick Cripps split his time between midfield and attack to finish with 27 touches and three goals.

Buddy's quality beats Harry's quantity

Throughout his career superstar forward Lance Franklin has been able to have more shots on goal than most, peaking with a remarkable 201 scoring shots in 2008. He won’t return to those sorts of numbers again, but the 34-year-old is now making the most of his opportunities, and kicked three goals straight against the Blues to make it 22.6 for the season. At the other end, Harry McKay was imposing in the air but failed to have the same impact on the scoreboard, kicking 3.5 when straighter shooting could’ve kept the Blues in the game.

Betts saves his best for Sir Doug Nicholls Round, again

Even in his 17th season, Eddie Betts continues to find new ways to make the difficult look easy. After Ed Curnow kicked the ball over Marc Pittonet’s head inside the Blues’ forward 50 during the , the Carlton goalsneak was waiting to gather the bouncing ball with his right hand then held it out like it was sitting on a platter. As is Eddie’s way, he ran toward the boundary line and, without the ball touching his left hand at any stage, snapped a goal off his right boot to serve up another Sir Doug Nicholls Round special.

Walsh sprints to a wonderful 50 games

Sam Walsh marked his 50th game with another impressive display that included 33 disposals with 14 contested, nine clearances and three tackles. The 20-year-old became just the ninth Blue to play his first 50 games without a break, and was involved in an intriguing battle with Callum Mills. The 24-year-old Swan had a similar impact with 25 touches (13 contested), six clearances and seven tackles, but rather than simply cancelling each other out the gun midfielders were a key reason for this being such a close, enthralling contest for three quarters. Expect to enjoy more of this match-up for many years to come.

SYDNEY 5.3 8.4 11.6 15.10 (100)

CARLTON 4.3 8.5 10.9 11.12 (78)

GOALS

Sydney: Heeney 3, Franklin 3, Papley 3, Hayward 2, Kennedy 2, Parker, Wicks

Carlton: McKay 3, Cripps 3, Betts 2, Silvagni, Williams, De Koning

BEST

Sydney: Heeney, Kennedy, Mills, Franklin, Papley, Lloyd, Parker

Carlton: Cripps, Walsh, Docherty, McKay, Fogarty, Betts

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Carlton: Gibbons (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Taylor (unused)

Carlton: Murphy (replaced Gibbons)

Crowd: 29,822 at the SCG