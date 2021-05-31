Trent Rivers of the Demons kicks the ball during the 2021 round 11 match between the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

TRENT Rivers has become the third Demon to receive a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination in 2021.

The speedy defender follows in the footsteps of Luke Jackson (round seven) and Kysaiah Pickett (round eight).

The 19-year-old enjoyed a standout game against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, winning 19 possessions, seven intercepts and gaining 326m as well as producing a number of key defensive stops.

Rivers was pick No.32 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft and has played 20 games since his debut in round two, 2020.