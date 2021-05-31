Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST of the three bye rounds is here and Fantasy coaches will be scrambling to make sure they’re fielding the best team possible in each of the rounds.

As six teams will have a bye, rules in Fantasy Classic are adjusted so that only your best 18 players are counted for your weekly score and you can make three trades.

MUST READ How to dominate the byes

Round 12 proves to be one of the most challenging bye weeks as any move you make will result in a non-playing player in your squad in a coming week.

The Traders chat through possible scenarios, including trading in a player with a bye, as well as all the ramifications of the different moves you can make as they aim to make their teams better over the next three weeks.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

2:45 - Jordan De Goey has been re-named Jordan De Goat after his 109.

7:00 - There are concerns around Jordan Ridley and his role.

11:30 - A few coaches had issues with their VC loophole. The Traders give some timely tips.

14:35 - Brodie Grundy's neck injury leads the news out of round 11.

20:00 - Scott Pendlebury, Shaun Higgins and Chris Mayne are the biggest players to gain DPP.

24:30 - Magoos news from the WAFL and SANFL.

27:00 - Cats, Suns, Giants, Hawks, Roos and Power have the bye.

34:30 - Roy looks at some trade in options for this week including James Harmes.

41:00 - Isaac Heeney is still a value option.

49:40 - Is it time to trade Lachie Sholl?

52:45 - Bailey Smith or James Harmes?

56:00 - Can you trade in a player on their bye like Lachie Whitfield or is there too much risk with injuries that could be sustained at training?

