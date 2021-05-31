THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 11 has been completed. Three charges were laid and there was one further incident that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Callum Mills, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Striking Liam Stocker, Carlton, during the first quarter of the Round 11 match between the Sydney Swans and Carlton, played at the SCG on Sunday May 30, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Sam Wicks, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Misconduct against Jacob Weitering, Carlton, during the third quarter of the Round 11 match between the Sydney Swans and Carlton, played at the SCG on Sunday May 30, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Charlie Dixon, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Striking Nathan Wilson, Fremantle, during the fourth quarter of the Round 11 match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle, played at Adelaide Oval on Sunday May 30, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

Contact between Sydney Swans’ Lance Franklin and Carlton’s Nic Newman from the second quarter of Sunday’s match, between the Sydney Swans and Carlton was assessed. The ball is kicked towards the Sydney forward line. Newman attempts to take possession of the ball at half forward. As Newman turns front on to gain possession of the loose ball, Franklin approaches and contact is made, including high contact. It was the view of the MRO that there was insufficient force to constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.