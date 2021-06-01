ESSENDON great Matthew Lloyd and AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent Damian Barrett have described it as one of the greatest marks you will ever see in Australian Football.

Watching Jack Riewoldt's round 11 speccy where the high-flying Tiger ran with the flight of the ball, flew into the oncoming pack, hung on the shoulders of teammate Jason Castagna, and then did a 180 degree mid-air twist to mark the ball front on, Lloyd said he did not think he had seen anything quite like it before in football.

"That was phenomenal," the former star full-forward said on Access All Areas.

Meanwhile, Barrett revealed: "I actually yelled out to myself (when he took it).

"To launch off Castagna, as he did, and have the man mountain Mabior Chol coming at him, it's every bit as good a mark as I think I've ever seen … and I'm not overcooking that," Barrett said.

So what's your call? We have found you 10 of what we consider to be the greatest marks of all time. Watch the video and vote in the poll below. Did Jack actually just take the best speccy in the history of the game? VOTE NOW