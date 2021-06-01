Jake Kolodjashnij in action against North Melbourne in round five, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG defender Jake Kolodjashnij is on the verge of a fresh contract extension that will wipe him off this year's free agency list.

AFL.com.au understands the 25-year-old is working towards a new three-year deal to tie him to the Cats until at least the end of 2024.

Kolodjashnij this year qualified as a restricted free agent, meaning he sits inside Geelong's top 25 per cent of paid players in 2021.

The Tasmanian has been one of the Cats' most reliable defenders in recent years and one of backline coach Matthew Scarlett's first-choice players when available.

The 193cm Kolodjashnij missed three games earlier this season with a knee injury but has since returned to play a crucial role with Mark Blicavs moving higher up the ground.

His looming signature will reduce the list of available restricted free agents to five – Matt Crouch (Adelaide), Zach Merrett (Essendon), Josh Kelly (GWS), Jack Billings (St Kilda) and George Hewett (Sydney).

Carlton co-captain Patrick Cripps is yet to formally ink a new deal but has been in protracted talks with the Blues in recent weeks. Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli was also set to qualify but last week penned a four-year deal.

Kolodjashnij has played 118 matches for the Cats and holds the longest active streak in the competition for games without a goal.

Other key Cats out of contract at season's end include Gary Rohan, Rhys Stanley, Brad Close, Tom Atkins, Gryan Miers and unrestricted free agents – Joel Selwood, Jed Bews and reigning best and fairest Cam Guthrie.