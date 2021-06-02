Richmond captain Trent Cotchin leads his team out against Adelaide in round 11, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND captain Trent Cotchin could miss Saturday's Dreamtime clash with Essendon at Optus Stadium after one of his daughters was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

The Tigers are currently in Sydney and will fly to Perth later this week for the match, which was moved to WA due to Melbourne's lockdown.

Richmond released a statement on Wednesday saying that Cotchin "remains a part of the football program in Sydney, and is monitoring a personal matter at home in Victoria".

"Trent has our full support and as always family comes first," Tigers football boss Tim Livingstone said.

Cotchin's wife Brooke posted an image of their daughter on Instagram with the caption 'When it rains it pours'.

The news comes after AFL players on Tuesday night received an email from the AFL Players Association, in which they were promised clubs will not be sent on the road for more than three weeks at a time.

The email came after multiple players voiced their concerns through the media over the possibility of longer hub stints, as were required to complete the 2020 season.

"At this stage, the AFL has confirmed to the AFLPA and clubs that a period of no more than three weeks away at any given time will be required, and that not all clubs will necessarily need to be away for that length of time, if at all," the email read.

The email included a video message from Gillon McLachlan, in which the AFL chief executive attempted to reassure players they will not be sent on extended road trips.

"I want to say specifically that we are not envisaging hubs," McLachlan said.

"They are a last-term resort."

Cotchin's teammate Jack Riewoldt is one of several players who have publicly voiced their concerns about the possibility of a second straight year of long hub stints.

Some players have reportedly indicated they would return home to their families rather than be away for extended periods with their teams.

"You've been in the position before where you're told you're going away for 30 days and you end up being away for 120," Riewoldt told Fox Footy on Tuesday night.

"It's only natural that those feelings and emotions pop up again.

"My main priority is still my family and it's hard to leave a two-and-a-half year old and a five-month-old at home being just looked after by their mother.

"Hopefully for everybody's sake - and not just footy - we can get the COVID situation under control in Victoria."