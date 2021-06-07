Round 12 nominees:
- Shai Bolton (Richmond)
- Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)
- Liam Henry (Fremantle)
Round 12 voting closes Thursday, June 10 at 10am.
Check out the three best goals from round twelve
Round 12 nominees:
Round 12 voting closes Thursday, June 10 at 10am.
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.