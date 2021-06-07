RULES in Fantasy Classic for the bye rounds means that coaches take their best 18 players for their weekly score with three trades available.

West Coast and Richmond were initially slated to have a bye in round 13, but their match has been brought forward to this weekend. This means that eight teams will have a bye in round 14. This presents a challenge for coaches as they aim to get at least 18 active players for the next fortnight.

In some cases, coaches will be using trades this week with an eye to round 14. At the time of recording the podcast, there has been no official word of any changes with the game except that best 18 will be in play for both rounds. While three trades will be available for round 13, it sounds like there could be a bonus one added for round 14.

The Traders run through trading strategy that involves bringing in players who have completed their bye. Roy, Calvin and Warnie look to keep building their teams over this challenging period, but make sure they’re having plenty of fun along the way.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

3:30 - Lachie Sholl's 46 and Chad Warner's 47 were disappointing returns for Warnie and Roy, but Calvin wasn't happy with James Harmes' 62 on debut.

6:40 - Reilly O'Brien was the correct answer for the Grundy trade.

11:00 - Fremantle (and thousands of Fantasy coaches) will be without the in-form Sean Darcy.

18:00 - The West Coast v Richmond fixture change will mean some adjustments for coaches.

21:20 - The new from the WAFL, SANFL and VFL.

24:30 - Roy's Rollin' 22.

27:00 - Darcy Parish is just behind Jack Macrae as the must-have midfielder.

29:30 - With his new DPP, Scott Pendlebury has only just missed out on being a top-six forward.

34:15 - Pay up for Touk Miller, says Roy.

37:00 - What do do with the injured Sean Darcy.

41:10 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

47:45 - Ranking the rookies to offload. Chad Warner is at the top of the list.

54:00 - Ollie Wines v Tom Mitchell.

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.