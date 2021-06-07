The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday matches of Round 12 has been completed. One charge was laid and there was one further incident that required detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Nathan Wilson, Fremantle, has been charged with Striking Cody Weightman, Western Bulldogs, during the fourth quarter of the Round 12 match between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday June 6, 2021



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Groin Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Wilson's below-the-belt hit on little Dog Nathan Wilson concedes a 50m penalty after this contact on Cody Weightman

Incident assessed:

Contact between Carlton’s Adam Saad and West Coast Eagles’ Brad Sheppard from the first quarter of Sunday’s match between Carlton and the West Coast Eagles was assessed. The ball is handballed to Saad at half back for Carlton who runs towards the centre of the ground. Sheppard approaches and attempts to tackle Saad when a head clash occurs. It was determined by the MRO that the action was not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.



