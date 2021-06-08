WHO IS a chance to play in round 13?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R13 ins and outs. Check it out.

Fresh off a disappointing loss to Collingwood, the Crows might have some tricky decisions ahead of playing St Kilda on Saturday. Young forward Sam Berry will be available if he ticks off the final stages of his concussion protocol, while midfielder Jackson Hately again impressed in the SANFL at the weekend to put his hand up for selection. Ultimately though, Adelaide was good in most facets of the game against the Magpies and there shouldn't be much disruption to the 23.

R12 medical sub: Nick Murray (unused)

Verdict: Berry for Ronin O'Connor. - Michael Whiting

Adelaide's Sam Berry celebrates a goal against Melbourne in round 10 on May 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brayden Sier's recovery from a jaw injury will be the main watch from last week's side ahead of Easter Monday. The midfielder will be on light duties to start the week but aim to train fully on Saturday alongside Beau McCreery (calf) and Mason Cox (larynx) to put themselves up for selection. Chris Mayne should also return after he was rested against Adelaide. Jay Rantall (nine disposals) was quiet against the Crows, while Nathan Murphy and Jack Madgen remain on the fringe. Medical sub Callum Brown performed strongly when he was added to the game last week and will be in contention along with Finlay Macrae, Tom Wilson, Ollie Henry and Mark Keane. Last week's ruck inclusion Max Lynch competed strongly and should hold his spot.

R12 medical sub: Callum Brown (replaced Brayden Sier)

Verdict: Callum Brown, Mayne and Macrae for Sier, Madgen and Rantall. – Mitch Cleary

Callum Brown and Chris Mayne during a training session at Collingwood on June 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The immediate injury crisis engulfing Fremantle will see the club's list depth put through a significant test, with up to six players set to come out of the 22 that lost to the Western Bulldogs. In-form ruckman Lloyd Meek is a certain inclusion, while Matt Taberner is expected to be fit after missing two matches with an ankle ligament issue. Key defender Alex Pearce looked likely to return and cover the losses in defence, but he was sent for scans on a fresh wrist injury and must first be cleared of any damage. Substitute defender Tobe Watson is likely to be elevated into the 22 to cover Griffin Logue, who suffered concussion, while Reece Conca is available to replace the suspended Nathan Wilson. Then it gets difficult for the Dockers. Among those fit and pushing their case are wingman Brett Bewley and speedster Stefan Giro, as well as potential debutants Joel Western, who has been close, and Luke Valente. Also waiting in the wings are Nathan O'Driscoll and Brandon Walker.

R12 medical substitute: Tobe Watson (replaced Griffin Logue)

Verdict: Meek, Taberner, Pearce, Watson, Conca and Western for Darcy, Fyfe, Cox, Logue, Wilson and Crowden. - Nathan Schmook

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Docker carnage as Fyfe injures shoulder Fremantle have suffered the cruellest of blows with skipper Nat Fyfe, ruckman Sean Darcy and defender Brennan Cox all injured within the space of a few minutes

Patrick Dangerfield is pushing to return to play after undergoing surgery on his syndesmosis injury less than eight weeks ago. But as skipper Joel Selwood said, a decision would rest with Dangerfield and coach Chris Scott. Mitch Duncan (concussion) will be fit to return, while Cam Guthrie (shoulder) should be back and Mark Blicavs (calf) and Mark O'Connor (hamstring) are also in the frame. Gryan Miers (fractured leg) can't be discounted but appears more likely for round 14, while Jordan Clark is again around the mark. Max Holmes and round 11 late in Zach Guthrie look like two to fall out, while the Cats have a decision on Esava Ratugolea or Rhys Stanley in the ruck if Blicavs returns. Quinton Narkle and Brad Close have impressed since their recalls, so the other spots could come down to Luke Dahlhaus, Tom Atkins, Jed Bews or Jake Kolodjashnij if all five changes are made.

R11 medical sub: Jordan Clark (unused)

Verdict: Duncan and Cam Guthrie for Holmes and Zach Guthrie. If fit, Dangerfield, Blicavs and O'Connor for Dahlhaus, Ratugolea and Atkins. - Mitch Cleary

Geelong's Cam Guthrie looks on during a break against Gold Coast in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The bye has helped get a couple of players ready for a return against Fremantle on Saturday, led by young midfielder Matt Rowell, veteran forward Sam Day and versatile Jack Bowes. Rowell has missed 12 weeks and Day 10 with their respective knee injuries, while Bowes just a couple with his hamstring. Footy boss Jon Haines indicated Day was the most likely to return through the VFL as it was easier to manage the minutes of midfielders at the top level.

R11 medical sub: Josh Corbett (unused)

Verdict: Rowell and Bowes for Rory Atkins and Mal Rosas. - Michael Whiting

Matt Rowell of the Suns talks with head coach Stuart Dew after round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Greene moved well in training on Tuesday and will return to take on North Melbourne if he gets through the contact work in the main session on Thursday. That would mean the superstar forward only misses two matches with the shoulder injury sustained against Richmond, after he was initially expected to be out for at least a month. Phil Davis and Matt de Boer are available after recovering from long-term injuries but the Giants will have to consider how many players with limited match practice to recall at once. Zach Sproule was quiet against Brisbane and could make way for Greene, while Matt Buntine and Xavier O'Halloran have been on the fringe of the team all season and might also drop out.

R11 medical sub: Callum Brown (unused)

Verdict: Greene, Davis and de Boer to return, Sproule and Buntine to be omitted, O'Halloran replaces Brown as medical sub. - Martin Pegan

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Greene machine: Toby's top plays in 2021 Check out these highlights of Toby Greene

Jaeger O'Meara has now had two weeks off (including the bye) after suffering a concussion. Will Day (ankle) is closing in on a return, but it remains to be seen if he is right to go this week. Josh Morris had just three touches against the Suns but recorded 22 pressure acts, while Daniel Howe has been on the fringes of selection. Tall forward Emerson Jeka was strong before the halt to the VFL season, while new mid-season recruit Jai Newcombe has shown good form for Box Hill

R11 medical sub: Harry Morrison (unused)

Verdict: O'Meara for Howe. – Sarah Black

Hawthorn's Jaeger O'Meara is helped off the ground after suffering concussion against Carlton in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The high-flying Demons will likely regain Ed Langdon for their Queen's Birthday clash with the Pies, with the important wingman set to pass the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols on Wednesday. His replacement Tom Sparrow was impressive in an emphatic win over the Lions. He racked up 19 disposals and kicked a goal and subsequently could retain his place in the side. Oskar Baker was an unused medical substitute and will likely head out of the team, while Jake Melksham won just five touches in a quiet night and could take his place as the 23rd man. Don't expect Jack Viney to return from a toe injury before the bye.

R12 medical sub: Oskar Baker (unused)

Verdict: Langdon in for Baker, with Melksham used as the medical substitute. - Riley Beveridge

Melbourne's Ed Langdon celebrates a goal against Adelaide in round 10, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Kangaroos should have Jaidyn Stephenson back for this week's clash with the Giants, after he recovered from a wrist injury during the club's bye. However, the game might come too soon for Robbie Tarrant (kidney) and Kyron Hayden (hamstring) given they are yet to have proper run-outs in the VFL. A similar situation confronts Luke McDonald (pectoral) and Jared Polec (hamstring), with the club set to take patient approaches with both. Jack Mahony was quiet in the side's last match and could be on the fringes of the team.

R11 medical sub: Charlie Lazzaro (unused)

Verdict: Stephenson to replace Mahony as the Kangaroos make just one change. - Riley Beveridge

Jaidyn Stephenson during North Melbourne training on June 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power emerged from their bye needing to replace leading goalkicker Orazio Fantasia, with several options available. Boyd Woodcock has been on the cusp and is an option, with his game time managed in the SANFL in recent weeks to remain fresh. Sam Mayes has also been in top form in the state league. Hamish Hartlett was dropped for the Fremantle clash and is available after having 21 disposals in the SANFL before the bye. Miles Bergman was the medical substitute against the Dockers and could be elevated, with other players shuffled on-field to cover Fantasia. Half-back Ryan Burton has been cleared to play after a knee concern.

R12 medical substitute: Miles Bergman (replaced Ryan Burton)

Verdict: Bergman for Fantasia, with Woodcock as medical substitute. - Nathan Schmook

Port Adelaide's Miles Bergman handballs against Adelaide in round eight on May 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Kane Lambert (calf) and possibly Pat Naish (hamstring) are in line for recalls this week, needing to pass tests in order play. It's unlikely the Tigers will take any risks with the injury-prone Dion Prestia (hamstring tightness), especially with the bye approaching. Riley Collier-Dawkins was arguably the quietest (Rioli's five-minute burst aside) against Essendon, but did finish full of running.

R12 medical sub: Daniel Rioli (replaced Dion Prestia)

Verdict: Lambert for Prestia. – Sarah Black

Richmond's Kane Lambert in action against Hawthorn in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brett Ratten will be forced into at least four changes for the trip from Sydney to Cairns with Jarryn Geary (shoulder) and Mason Wood (hamstring) injured and Seb Ross and Tim Membrey returning home to Victoria for family reasons. It leaves the Saints light on availabilities with Max King to be assessed after aggravating a back complaint during half-time in the loss to Sydney and James Frawley (shoulder) and Darragh Joyce (concussion) also facing tests. Young defenders Oscar Clavarino and Nick Coffield remain on the edge, while Dan Butler was another who was quiet. Medical sub Tom Highmore will join emergencies Jack Lonie, Ben Long and Paul Hunter in the frame. Jack Bytel will also be considered, while the Saints have flown mid-season draftee Cooper Sharman in to be with the squad from Adelaide.

R12 medical sub: Tom Highmore (replaced Mason Wood)

Verdict: Highmore, Lonie, Bytel and Long for Geary, Wood, Ross and Membrey. If fit, Frawley for Clavarino. If King doesn't get up, Hunter to come in and push Ryder forward. - Mitch Cleary

Jack Bytel at St Kilda training on June 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The win over St Kilda was far from the Swans' best display of the season but it was at least built on an even spread of performances. Chad Warner is expected to be rested from the clash with Hawthorn on Friday night after playing with a sore leg for a couple of weeks, but with the bye the following week the Swans are unlikely to rest others. James Bell has some similar traits to Warner, so could come into the starting 22 for the first time this season after being the medical sub four times. Nick Blakey (26 disposals), Ryan Clarke (30) and Lewis Taylor (23 disposals, three goals) were prolific in the VFL and will also be considered.

R12 medical sub: James Bell (unused)

Verdict: Bell into the starting 22 for Warner, Taylor in as medical sub. - Martin Pegan

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R8: Lewis Taylor knocks on door yet again Lewis Taylor continues to mount his case for AFL selection after another starring performance in the VFL that included three superb goals

Star forward Josh Kennedy is ready to return after a rest, while young star Oscar Allen will complete his concussion protocols this week, giving the Eagles a massive boost to their forward line against Richmond. The form of medical substitute Jamaine Jones, who booted two important goals against Carlton, should see him elevated this week. Midfielder/defender Liam Duggan is pushing to return from a knee injury ahead of schedule but appears unlikely, while Jarrod Brander and Brendon Ah Chee are each a chance after missing the Carlton clash with adductor and calf concerns respectively. It is questionable whether a second genuine ruck is needed against the Tigers, who have used Marlion Pickett as support for Mabior Chol, and the Eagles could opt for more run at selection, retaining the youngsters who impressed against Carlton.

R12 medical substitute: Jamaine Jones (replaced Brad Sheppard)

Verdict: Kennedy, Allen and Jones replace Sheppard, Williams and Petruccelle. - Nathan Schmook