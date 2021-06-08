BROUGHT TO YOU BYMETLIFE

THE LATEST on Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe, Bombers gun Andrew McGrath, Geelong hero Patrick Dangerfield, Giants forward Toby Greene and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 12.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Berry  Concussion  Test
 Luke Brown  Achilles  2-3 weeks
 Matt Crouch  Groin  7-8 weeks
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  Test
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Lynch  Toe  5-6 weeks
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Lachlan Murphy  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Taylor Walker  Leg  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

A relatively clean bill of health coming out of the loss to Collingwood, although Walker will be scanned for a leg injury. Berry just has to tick off the final stages of concussion protocol to be available for Saturday night's match in Cairns against St Kilda after missing against the Magpies. Brown missed the Magpies match and is expected to be available following the Crows' bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Berry  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  10-11 weeks
 Ryan Lester  Hamstring  TBC
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  10-12 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Jack Payne  Foot  1 week
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Dayne Zorko  Suspension  Round 15
 Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Good and bad news for the Lions entering their bye. Lester re-injured his hamstring in the loss to Melbourne, although coach Chris Fagan said post-match it was on the lesser end of the scale, meaning the veteran could miss only a short period of time. Midfielder Berry is finally closing in on a return, and could be back straight after the bye, as could key defender Payne who has had long layoff with a foot injury. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Corey Durdin  Hamstring  Test
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  4-6 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Harry McKay  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Nic Newman  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Important duo McKay (concussion) and Newman (concussion) failed to finish Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but both shouldn't miss any footy given their 12-day stint in the AFL's protocols coincide with the club's bye. Gibbons (hamstring) should also make his comeback after the week off. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Mason Cox  Larynx  Test
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  TBC
 Brodie Grundy  Neck  1-2 weeks
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Calf  Test
 Reef McInnes  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Trey Ruscoe  Ankle  Test
 Brayden Sier  Jaw  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Brown has been ruled out for the season after the Pies opted for surgery to repair his troublesome shoulder. Grundy and Adams have started running in their bid to return after the bye. Sier will be monitored this week after copping a knock to his jaw against Adelaide and will aim to train fully during the club's main session on Saturday along with Cox, McCreery and Ruscoe. Greenwood remains on light duties as he deals with concussion symptoms. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   7-9 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Cutler  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Will Snelling  Thumb  TBC
 Devon Smith  Hamstring  Test
 Peter Wright  Calf  Test 
 David Zaharakis  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The Bombers have arrived back in Melbourne with some injury battles, losing McGrath for potentially the rest of the season after his posterior cruciate knee injury. Zaharakis also had a hamstring complaint that came out of the game. They should get Smith back from his own hamstring strain, with the club expecting he will be available after their bye this week, while Sam Draper should also be available after playing in recent scratch matches. Wright is also likely to return after the bye to face Hawthorn. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  Test 
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  TBC
 Sean Darcy  Hamstring  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Shoulder  TBC
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Griffin Logue  Concussion  1 week
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  TBC
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  TBC
 Ethan Hughes  Shoulder  TBC
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Sam Switkowski  Hamstring  Test
 Matt Taberner  Ankle  Test
 Nathan Wilson  Suspension  Round 15
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Fyfe was the highest-profile casualty on a weekend of carnage for Freo, with the skipper now facing a decision on surgery. Cox suffered a high-grade hamstring injury, with scans set to determine the next steps for the important defender. Darcy received good news when scans cleared him of hamstring damage. He could return as soon as this week. - Nathan Schmook  

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mark Blicavs  Calf  Test
 Patrick Dangerfield  Ankle   Test
 Cam Guthrie  Shoulder  Test
 Gryan Miers  Fractured leg  Test
 Mark O'Connor  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Simpson  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Indefinite
 Cameron Taheny  Adductor  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Dangerfield is pushing to play but will need a final tick-off having had surgery to repair his syndesmosis less than eight weeks ago. Duncan is ready to return to face Port Adelaide, while Guthrie should be given the green light having been a late out in round 11. Blicavs and O'Connor remain watches from their setbacks. Miers is closing in on a return, however, appears more likely to be in the frame to face the Western Bulldogs in round 15. Simpson is a touch further behind in his recovery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Hamstring  Test
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  Test
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  1 week
 Hawego Oea  Hamstring  1 week
 Matt Rowell  Knee  Test
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Great news for the Suns with Rowell, Day and Bowes all expected to be available this weekend – providing they get through Wednesday's main training session. Rowell has missed 11 matches and Day 10 to their respective injuries. Top-10 draftee Hollands is also closing in on playing his first VFL game as he ticks the final boxes in recovery from a ruptured ACL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Toby Greene  Shoulder  Test
 Jesse Hogan  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  12-16 weeks
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  1 week
 Sam Taylor  Ankle  5-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The bye has worked wonders for the Giants with Greene set to be available for the clash with North Melbourne after missing two matches. The superstar forward just has to complete all of the contact work as expected in the main training session on Thursday. Phil Davis (calf) and Matt de Boer (hamstring) are also ready to return after recovering from injuries sustained in round three. Draftee Stone felt his hamstring tighten in a VFL scrimmage and will miss a week. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Hamstring  Available
 Will Day  Ankle  Test
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  Test
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Kyle Hartigan  Suspension  Round 15
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Jaeger O'Meara  Concussion  Available
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

O'Meara and Bramble are both available for selection this week, while Day only needs to get through training in order to play his first match since round two. A timeframe has now been put on Mitchell's return, while Gunston is working through a conditioning program. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Ed Langdon  Concussion  Test
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  1-2 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Deakyn Smith  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Joel Smith  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
 Jack Viney  Toe  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The Demons will welcome back Langdon (concussion) for this week's Queen's Birthday clash with the Pies. However, it will be too soon for Viney (toe) to return. He will make his comeback after the bye alongside Laurie (eye), Deakyn Smith (ankle) and Joel Smith (knee). - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Aidan Bonar  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  Test
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  2-4 weeks
 Matt McGuiness  Foot  Test
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Jaidyn Stephenson  Wrist  Test
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  Test
 Dom Tyson  Calf  TBC
 Will Walker  Thumb  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful that Stephenson (wrist) should play this week after the bye, but it might come too soon for Hayden (hamstring) and Tarrant (kidney). Expect the club to take a patient approach with Polec (hamstring) after repeated setbacks. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Zak Butters  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Clurey  Jaw  3 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Jarrod Lienert  Concussion  Test
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  2-3 weeks
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Butters has started running after recent knee surgery but does not yet have a return-to-play date. Clurey and Fantasia, meanwhile, are targeting the round 15 clash against Sydney. Mead has returned to training after suffering a lacerated spleen in April. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Astbury  Achilles  1-2 weeks
 Kane Lambert  Calf  Test
 Tom Lynch  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Patrick Naish  Hamstring  Test
 Toby Nankervis  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  Test
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Lambert and possibly Naish (selection permitting) look set to return for Sunday's clash against West Coast. The Tigers are likely to be cautious with Prestia, given his history of soft-tissue injuries. Astbury is looking more likely to return after next week's bye. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Leo Connolly  Shin  1-2 weeks
 James Frawley  Shoulder  Test
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  TBC
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Quad  3-4 weeks
 Darragh Joyce  Concussion  Test
 Dean Kent  Concussion  TBC
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Shaun McKernan  Toe  1-2 weeks
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Mason Wood  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The Saints will wait several days before coming to the determination on Geary's shoulder that may require surgery. King will be assessed after re-aggravating a back injury during the half-time warm-up against Sydney. Wood injured his hamstring against the Swans but hasn't yet been ruled out to face the Crows, while Frawley and Joyce also face tests this week. Marshall, Connolly, Jones, McKenzie and McKernan will all be out until at least after the round 14 bye. Seb Ross and Tim Membrey also departed the travelling party on Monday and have returned home to Victoria to be with their families. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Shin  4-5 weeks
 Errol Gulden  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  TBC
 Sam Reid   Calf  TBC
 Chad Warner  Leg  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Warner has been restricted by a sore leg for a couple of weeks and might be rested for the clash with Hawthorn on Friday night. Campbell and Gulden are progressing well and are expected to be available soon after the bye, but Reid and Melican are taking longer to recover from their injuries. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Concussion  Test
 Brendon Ah Chee  Calf  1 week
 Jarrod Brander  Adductor  Test
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  Season
 Liam Duggan  Knee  Test
 Tim Kelly  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Josh Kennedy  Ankle  Test
 Jeremy McGovern  Knee  2 weeks
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  Test
 Brad Sheppard  Concussion  1 week
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Alex Witherden  Groin  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Duggan has made a rapid recovery and could be available this week after a solid training session on Tuesday. Brander suffered a groin strain ahead of the Carlton clash and could push for selection, while the early rehab signs from Kelly are positive. Shuey is training with the main group and is on track to return after the round 14 bye. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  5-7 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Concussion  TBC
 Stefan Martin  AC joint  Test
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  5-7 weeks 
 Ed Richards  Ankle  Test
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Easton Wood   Hamstring   1-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Martin returned from his Achilles injury and was struck out again, this time a shoulder concern in the Dogs' win over Fremantle. He faces a test to be available against Geelong in round 14. The bye comes at a good time for the Bulldogs who still have some star power sitting on the sidelines in Dunkley and Treloar, while Richards is getting close to his return from an early-season ankle injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 