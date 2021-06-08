THE LATEST on Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe, Bombers gun Andrew McGrath, Geelong hero Patrick Dangerfield, Giants forward Toby Greene and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 12.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Berry Concussion Test Luke Brown Achilles 2-3 weeks Matt Crouch Groin 7-8 weeks Lochlan Gollant Finger Test Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Tom Lynch Toe 5-6 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Ankle 5-6 weeks Daniel Talia Foot TBC Taylor Walker Leg Test Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

A relatively clean bill of health coming out of the loss to Collingwood, although Walker will be scanned for a leg injury. Berry just has to tick off the final stages of concussion protocol to be available for Saturday night's match in Cairns against St Kilda after missing against the Magpies. Brown missed the Magpies match and is expected to be available following the Crows' bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Groin 1-2 weeks Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 10-11 weeks Ryan Lester Hamstring TBC Harry Sharp Ankle 10-12 weeks Ely Smith Ankle 3-5 weeks Jack Payne Foot 1 week Cam Rayner Knee Season Dayne Zorko Suspension Round 15 Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Good and bad news for the Lions entering their bye. Lester re-injured his hamstring in the loss to Melbourne, although coach Chris Fagan said post-match it was on the lesser end of the scale, meaning the veteran could miss only a short period of time. Midfielder Berry is finally closing in on a return, and could be back straight after the bye, as could key defender Payne who has had long layoff with a foot injury. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee Season Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Corey Durdin Hamstring Test Michael Gibbons Hamstring 1-2 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 4-6 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 3-5 weeks Harry McKay Concussion 1-2 weeks Nic Newman Concussion 1-2 weeks Sam Philp Groin Season Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Important duo McKay (concussion) and Newman (concussion) failed to finish Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but both shouldn't miss any footy given their 12-day stint in the AFL's protocols coincide with the club's bye. Gibbons (hamstring) should also make his comeback after the week off. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 1-2 weeks Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Mason Cox Larynx Test Levi Greenwood Concussion TBC Brodie Grundy Neck 1-2 weeks Jeremy Howe Hamstring 6-8 weeks Beau McCreery Calf Test Reef McInnes Ankle 4-5 weeks Trey Ruscoe Ankle Test Brayden Sier Jaw Test Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Brown has been ruled out for the season after the Pies opted for surgery to repair his troublesome shoulder. Grundy and Adams have started running in their bid to return after the bye. Sier will be monitored this week after copping a knock to his jaw against Adelaide and will aim to train fully during the club's main session on Saturday along with Cox, McCreery and Ruscoe. Greenwood remains on light duties as he deals with concussion symptoms. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Jye Caldwell Hamstring 7-9 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle TBC Tom Cutler Calf 2-3 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Andrew McGrath Knee 8-12 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Dylan Shiel Knee 3-4 weeks Will Snelling Thumb TBC Devon Smith Hamstring Test Peter Wright Calf Test David Zaharakis Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The Bombers have arrived back in Melbourne with some injury battles, losing McGrath for potentially the rest of the season after his posterior cruciate knee injury. Zaharakis also had a hamstring complaint that came out of the game. They should get Smith back from his own hamstring strain, with the club expecting he will be available after their bye this week, while Sam Draper should also be available after playing in recent scratch matches. Wright is also likely to return after the bye to face Hawthorn. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Ankle Test Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring TBC Sean Darcy Hamstring Test Nat Fyfe Shoulder TBC Michael Frederick Ankle 7-9 weeks Griffin Logue Concussion 1 week Joel Hamling Ankle TBC Stephen Hill Hamstring TBC Ethan Hughes Shoulder TBC Sam Sturt Knee Season Sam Switkowski Hamstring Test Matt Taberner Ankle Test Nathan Wilson Suspension Round 15 Hayden Young Hamstring 2-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Fyfe was the highest-profile casualty on a weekend of carnage for Freo, with the skipper now facing a decision on surgery. Cox suffered a high-grade hamstring injury, with scans set to determine the next steps for the important defender. Darcy received good news when scans cleared him of hamstring damage. He could return as soon as this week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mark Blicavs Calf Test Patrick Dangerfield Ankle Test Cam Guthrie Shoulder Test Gryan Miers Fractured leg Test Mark O'Connor Hamstring Test Sam Simpson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle Indefinite Cameron Taheny Adductor Test Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Dangerfield is pushing to play but will need a final tick-off having had surgery to repair his syndesmosis less than eight weeks ago. Duncan is ready to return to face Port Adelaide, while Guthrie should be given the green light having been a late out in round 11. Blicavs and O'Connor remain watches from their setbacks. Miers is closing in on a return, however, appears more likely to be in the frame to face the Western Bulldogs in round 15. Simpson is a touch further behind in his recovery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Hamstring Test Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee Test Elijah Hollands Knee 1 week Hawego Oea Hamstring 1 week Matt Rowell Knee Test Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Great news for the Suns with Rowell, Day and Bowes all expected to be available this weekend – providing they get through Wednesday's main training session. Rowell has missed 11 matches and Day 10 to their respective injuries. Top-10 draftee Hollands is also closing in on playing his first VFL game as he ticks the final boxes in recovery from a ruptured ACL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle 3-4 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring 3 weeks Toby Greene Shoulder Test Jesse Hogan Calf 3-4 weeks Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Harry Perryman Hamstring 1-2 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder 12-16 weeks Conor Stone Hamstring 1 week Sam Taylor Ankle 5-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The bye has worked wonders for the Giants with Greene set to be available for the clash with North Melbourne after missing two matches. The superstar forward just has to complete all of the contact work as expected in the main training session on Thursday. Phil Davis (calf) and Matt de Boer (hamstring) are also ready to return after recovering from injuries sustained in round three. Draftee Stone felt his hamstring tighten in a VFL scrimmage and will miss a week. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Hamstring Available Will Day Ankle Test Denver Grainger-Barras Knee Test Jack Gunston Back TBC Kyle Hartigan Suspension Round 15 Seamus Mitchell Ankle 3-4 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Concussion Available James Sicily Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

O'Meara and Bramble are both available for selection this week, while Day only needs to get through training in order to play his first match since round two. A timeframe has now been put on Mitchell's return, while Gunston is working through a conditioning program. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Ed Langdon Concussion Test Bailey Laurie Eye 1-2 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Deakyn Smith Ankle 1-2 weeks Joel Smith Knee 1-2 weeks Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Jack Viney Toe 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The Demons will welcome back Langdon (concussion) for this week's Queen's Birthday clash with the Pies. However, it will be too soon for Viney (toe) to return. He will make his comeback after the bye alongside Laurie (eye), Deakyn Smith (ankle) and Joel Smith (knee). - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 3-5 weeks Aidan Bonar Ankle 6-8 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Kyron Hayden Hamstring Test Luke McDonald Pectoral 2-4 weeks Matt McGuiness Foot Test Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 1-2 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Jaidyn Stephenson Wrist Test Robbie Tarrant Kidney Test Dom Tyson Calf TBC Will Walker Thumb TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful that Stephenson (wrist) should play this week after the bye, but it might come too soon for Hayden (hamstring) and Tarrant (kidney). Expect the club to take a patient approach with Polec (hamstring) after repeated setbacks. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zak Butters Ankle TBC Tom Clurey Jaw 3 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 3-4 weeks Orazio Fantasia Knee 2-3 weeks Jarrod Lienert Concussion Test Jackson Mead Spleen 2-3 weeks Jake Pasini Shoulder 1-2 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Butters has started running after recent knee surgery but does not yet have a return-to-play date. Clurey and Fantasia, meanwhile, are targeting the round 15 clash against Sydney. Mead has returned to training after suffering a lacerated spleen in April. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Astbury Achilles 1-2 weeks Kane Lambert Calf Test Tom Lynch Knee 3-5 weeks Patrick Naish Hamstring Test Toby Nankervis Knee 3-5 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring Test Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Lambert and possibly Naish (selection permitting) look set to return for Sunday's clash against West Coast. The Tigers are likely to be cautious with Prestia, given his history of soft-tissue injuries. Astbury is looking more likely to return after next week's bye. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Carlisle Back Season Leo Connolly Shin 1-2 weeks James Frawley Shoulder Test Jarryn Geary Shoulder TBC Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Quad 3-4 weeks Darragh Joyce Concussion Test Dean Kent Concussion TBC Rowan Marshall Foot 2-3 weeks Daniel McKenzie Calf 1-2 weeks Shaun McKernan Toe 1-2 weeks Ben Paton Broken leg Season Mason Wood Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

The Saints will wait several days before coming to the determination on Geary's shoulder that may require surgery. King will be assessed after re-aggravating a back injury during the half-time warm-up against Sydney. Wood injured his hamstring against the Swans but hasn't yet been ruled out to face the Crows, while Frawley and Joyce also face tests this week. Marshall, Connolly, Jones, McKenzie and McKernan will all be out until at least after the round 14 bye. Seb Ross and Tim Membrey also departed the travelling party on Monday and have returned home to Victoria to be with their families. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Shin 4-5 weeks Errol Gulden Foot 2-3 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring TBC Sam Reid Calf TBC Chad Warner Leg Test Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Warner has been restricted by a sore leg for a couple of weeks and might be rested for the clash with Hawthorn on Friday night. Campbell and Gulden are progressing well and are expected to be available soon after the bye, but Reid and Melican are taking longer to recover from their injuries. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Concussion Test Brendon Ah Chee Calf 1 week Jarrod Brander Adductor Test Jarrod Cameron Ankle Season Liam Duggan Knee Test Tim Kelly Knee 2-3 weeks Josh Kennedy Ankle Test Jeremy McGovern Knee 2 weeks Jack Petruccelle Hamstring Test Brad Sheppard Concussion 1 week Luke Shuey Hamstring 2-3 weeks Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Isiah Winder Knee 4-5 weeks Alex Witherden Groin 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Duggan has made a rapid recovery and could be available this week after a solid training session on Tuesday. Brander suffered a groin strain ahead of the Carlton clash and could push for selection, while the early rehab signs from Kelly are positive. Shuey is training with the main group and is on track to return after the round 14 bye. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 5-7 weeks Riley Garcia Concussion TBC Stefan Martin AC joint Test Lin Jong Hamstring 5-7 weeks Ed Richards Ankle Test Adam Treloar Ankle 5-7 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Knee 5-6 weeks Easton Wood Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 8

Early prognosis

Martin returned from his Achilles injury and was struck out again, this time a shoulder concern in the Dogs' win over Fremantle. He faces a test to be available against Geelong in round 14. The bye comes at a good time for the Bulldogs who still have some star power sitting on the sidelines in Dunkley and Treloar, while Richards is getting close to his return from an early-season ankle injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list