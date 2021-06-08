THE LATEST on Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe, Bombers gun Andrew McGrath, Geelong hero Patrick Dangerfield, Giants forward Toby Greene and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 12.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Berry
|Concussion
|Test
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|7-8 weeks
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|Test
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Toe
|5-6 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Taylor Walker
|Leg
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
A relatively clean bill of health coming out of the loss to Collingwood, although Walker will be scanned for a leg injury. Berry just has to tick off the final stages of concussion protocol to be available for Saturday night's match in Cairns against St Kilda after missing against the Magpies. Brown missed the Magpies match and is expected to be available following the Crows' bye. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Berry
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|10-11 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|10-12 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|1 week
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Dayne Zorko
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Good and bad news for the Lions entering their bye. Lester re-injured his hamstring in the loss to Melbourne, although coach Chris Fagan said post-match it was on the lesser end of the scale, meaning the veteran could miss only a short period of time. Midfielder Berry is finally closing in on a return, and could be back straight after the bye, as could key defender Payne who has had long layoff with a foot injury. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Corey Durdin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Nic Newman
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Important duo McKay (concussion) and Newman (concussion) failed to finish Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but both shouldn't miss any footy given their 12-day stint in the AFL's protocols coincide with the club's bye. Gibbons (hamstring) should also make his comeback after the week off. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Mason Cox
|Larynx
|Test
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|TBC
|Brodie Grundy
|Neck
|1-2 weeks
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Calf
|Test
|Reef McInnes
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Trey Ruscoe
|Ankle
|Test
|Brayden Sier
|Jaw
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Brown has been ruled out for the season after the Pies opted for surgery to repair his troublesome shoulder. Grundy and Adams have started running in their bid to return after the bye. Sier will be monitored this week after copping a knock to his jaw against Adelaide and will aim to train fully during the club's main session on Saturday along with Cox, McCreery and Ruscoe. Greenwood remains on light duties as he deals with concussion symptoms. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Cutler
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Will Snelling
|Thumb
|TBC
|Devon Smith
|Hamstring
|Test
|Peter Wright
|Calf
|Test
|David Zaharakis
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
The Bombers have arrived back in Melbourne with some injury battles, losing McGrath for potentially the rest of the season after his posterior cruciate knee injury. Zaharakis also had a hamstring complaint that came out of the game. They should get Smith back from his own hamstring strain, with the club expecting he will be available after their bye this week, while Sam Draper should also be available after playing in recent scratch matches. Wright is also likely to return after the bye to face Hawthorn. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|Test
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Sean Darcy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Concussion
|1 week
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|TBC
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Ethan Hughes
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Switkowski
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Ankle
|Test
|Nathan Wilson
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Fyfe was the highest-profile casualty on a weekend of carnage for Freo, with the skipper now facing a decision on surgery. Cox suffered a high-grade hamstring injury, with scans set to determine the next steps for the important defender. Darcy received good news when scans cleared him of hamstring damage. He could return as soon as this week. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mark Blicavs
|Calf
|Test
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Ankle
|Test
|Cam Guthrie
|Shoulder
|Test
|Gryan Miers
|Fractured leg
|Test
|Mark O'Connor
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Cameron Taheny
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Dangerfield is pushing to play but will need a final tick-off having had surgery to repair his syndesmosis less than eight weeks ago. Duncan is ready to return to face Port Adelaide, while Guthrie should be given the green light having been a late out in round 11. Blicavs and O'Connor remain watches from their setbacks. Miers is closing in on a return, however, appears more likely to be in the frame to face the Western Bulldogs in round 15. Simpson is a touch further behind in his recovery. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|Test
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|1 week
|Hawego Oea
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|Test
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Great news for the Suns with Rowell, Day and Bowes all expected to be available this weekend – providing they get through Wednesday's main training session. Rowell has missed 11 matches and Day 10 to their respective injuries. Top-10 draftee Hollands is also closing in on playing his first VFL game as he ticks the final boxes in recovery from a ruptured ACL. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Toby Greene
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jesse Hogan
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|12-16 weeks
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Sam Taylor
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
The bye has worked wonders for the Giants with Greene set to be available for the clash with North Melbourne after missing two matches. The superstar forward just has to complete all of the contact work as expected in the main training session on Thursday. Phil Davis (calf) and Matt de Boer (hamstring) are also ready to return after recovering from injuries sustained in round three. Draftee Stone felt his hamstring tighten in a VFL scrimmage and will miss a week. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Hamstring
|Available
|Will Day
|Ankle
|Test
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Kyle Hartigan
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Concussion
|Available
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
O'Meara and Bramble are both available for selection this week, while Day only needs to get through training in order to play his first match since round two. A timeframe has now been put on Mitchell's return, while Gunston is working through a conditioning program. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Ed Langdon
|Concussion
|Test
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|1-2 weeks
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Deakyn Smith
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Viney
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
The Demons will welcome back Langdon (concussion) for this week's Queen's Birthday clash with the Pies. However, it will be too soon for Viney (toe) to return. He will make his comeback after the bye alongside Laurie (eye), Deakyn Smith (ankle) and Joel Smith (knee). - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Aidan Bonar
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|Test
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|2-4 weeks
|Matt McGuiness
|Foot
|Test
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Wrist
|Test
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|Test
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|TBC
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful that Stephenson (wrist) should play this week after the bye, but it might come too soon for Hayden (hamstring) and Tarrant (kidney). Expect the club to take a patient approach with Polec (hamstring) after repeated setbacks. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Clurey
|Jaw
|3 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jarrod Lienert
|Concussion
|Test
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Butters has started running after recent knee surgery but does not yet have a return-to-play date. Clurey and Fantasia, meanwhile, are targeting the round 15 clash against Sydney. Mead has returned to training after suffering a lacerated spleen in April. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Astbury
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Kane Lambert
|Calf
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Patrick Naish
|Hamstring
|Test
|Toby Nankervis
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Lambert and possibly Naish (selection permitting) look set to return for Sunday's clash against West Coast. The Tigers are likely to be cautious with Prestia, given his history of soft-tissue injuries. Astbury is looking more likely to return after next week's bye. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Leo Connolly
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|James Frawley
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Darragh Joyce
|Concussion
|Test
|Dean Kent
|Concussion
|TBC
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Shaun McKernan
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Mason Wood
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
The Saints will wait several days before coming to the determination on Geary's shoulder that may require surgery. King will be assessed after re-aggravating a back injury during the half-time warm-up against Sydney. Wood injured his hamstring against the Swans but hasn't yet been ruled out to face the Crows, while Frawley and Joyce also face tests this week. Marshall, Connolly, Jones, McKenzie and McKernan will all be out until at least after the round 14 bye. Seb Ross and Tim Membrey also departed the travelling party on Monday and have returned home to Victoria to be with their families. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|4-5 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Sam Reid
|Calf
|TBC
|Chad Warner
|Leg
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Warner has been restricted by a sore leg for a couple of weeks and might be rested for the clash with Hawthorn on Friday night. Campbell and Gulden are progressing well and are expected to be available soon after the bye, but Reid and Melican are taking longer to recover from their injuries. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Concussion
|Test
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Calf
|1 week
|Jarrod Brander
|Adductor
|Test
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|Season
|Liam Duggan
|Knee
|Test
|Tim Kelly
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Kennedy
|Ankle
|Test
|Jeremy McGovern
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brad Sheppard
|Concussion
|1 week
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Alex Witherden
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Duggan has made a rapid recovery and could be available this week after a solid training session on Tuesday. Brander suffered a groin strain ahead of the Carlton clash and could push for selection, while the early rehab signs from Kelly are positive. Shuey is training with the main group and is on track to return after the round 14 bye. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Concussion
|TBC
|Stefan Martin
|AC joint
|Test
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Easton Wood
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 8
Early prognosis
Martin returned from his Achilles injury and was struck out again, this time a shoulder concern in the Dogs' win over Fremantle. He faces a test to be available against Geelong in round 14. The bye comes at a good time for the Bulldogs who still have some star power sitting on the sidelines in Dunkley and Treloar, while Richards is getting close to his return from an early-season ankle injury. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list