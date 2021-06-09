GEELONG has recalled four big names for Thursday night's blockbuster against Port Adelaide but has omitted five players from the team that beat Collingwood in its last start.

In-form midfielder Quinton Narkle, ruckman Rhys Stanley, Zach Guthrie, Max Holmes and medical substitute Jordan Clark have all been left out for the game at Adelaide Oval.

Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield will play his first game since suffering a syndesmosis injury in round five, while Mark Blicavs (calf), Mitch Duncan (concussion) and Mark O'Connor (hamstring) have also been included.

Narkle is perhaps the unluckiest omission after gathering 25 disposals against the Magpies and a career-high 34 the week before against Gold Coast.

Cam Guthrie was unable to prove his fitness and will miss another week after a shoulder injury.

Port has been forced into just one change with small forward Orazio Fantasia undergoing knee surgery.

The last time the teams met was in last season's qualifying final, won by Port Adelaide by 16 points.

Thursday, June 10

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: O.Fantasia (knee)

Last week's sub: M.Bergman (replaced R.Burton)

GEELONG

In: P.Dangerfield, M.Duncan, M.O'Connor, M.Blicavs

Out: R.Stanley (omitted), Z.Guthrie (omitted), J.Clark (omitted), Q.Narkle (omitted), M.Holmes (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Clark (unused)