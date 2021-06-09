Mark Korda leaving the Holden Centre after Nathan Buckley announced his resignation at the Holden Centre on June 9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.

In this episode ...

- Buckley's exit broken down: The key moments

- Who takes over? Ross Lyon in the frame

- David Teague's job not secure

- A look ahead to tonight's blockbuster between Port and the Cats

- Port's alarming stat against good teams

0:00 - Nathan Buckley's exit 'possibly the story of the 2021 AFL season'

3:04 - Was it a mutual decision for Bucks to leave?

4:19 - Bucks' search for a flag led to a great amount of personal growth

8:09 - The immediate action that must be taken at Collingwood

9:55 - Could Ross Lyon find himself at the Pies in 2022?

11:46 - Collingwood may end up in a race with a bitter rival to appoint a new coach

13:28 - A look ahead to an 'amazing' Thursday night blockbuster

15:13 - Port Adelaide's alarming stat

