MELBOURNE forward Tom McDonald remains on standby with the prospect of missing Monday's Queen's Birthday clash against Collingwood at the SCG.

McDonald will plan to fly with his Demons teammates to Sydney on Sunday ahead of the game with wife Ruby expecting the couple's second child next week.

However, should plans change, the 28-year-old key forward won't fly, or will return to Melbourne as early as possible.

"Tom and Ruby are expecting the birth of their second child mid-next week," Demons football boss Alan Richardson told AFL.com.au.

"They're both comfortable that Tom travels with the team to play against the Pies on Monday but if anything changes Tom will come back."

McDonald has been a revelation in the Demons' 11-1 start to 2021, booting 23 goals from his 12 games. He also sits in the top-five in the competition for tackles inside forward 50.

St Kilda's Tim Membrey experienced a similar scenario to McDonald's this week, leaving the Saints' camp in Sydney to return to Melbourne to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their first child.

Saints midfielder Seb Ross also travelled home after his wife recently gave birth to twins, and like Membrey, won't be available for Saturday night's clash against Adelaide.

