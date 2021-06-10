TEAMS have dropped and there are plenty of rookies on the table.

The best of the rookies and the most traded in player this week is Hawthorn’s Jai Newcombe (MID, $170,000). Selected from the mid-season draft last week, Newcombe has averaged 106 in the VFL this year. With Hawthorn’s bye already gone, Newcombe’s debut couldn’t have been timed any better.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Josh Worrell (DEF/MID, $170,000) also makes his long-awaited debut for the Crows as they get ready to take on the Saints on Saturday night. From his nine games in the SANFL, Worrell has six scores over 70 and is another great option to bring in this week.

Joel Western (MID, $170,000) and Brandon Walker (DEF, $172,000) also debut for Fremantle. Western has had a great season in the WAFL averaging 72 from 17 disposals a game but sits behind Newcombe and Worrell as trade targets this week.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 13 Roy, Calvin and Warnie are all bringing in a different premium GWS player this week

Thursday Night

Dan Houston (DEF/MID, $568,000) was a popular trade target and was impressive for the 2,100 coaches who brought him in with 98 points. With the first game all done and dusted, here are the top scorers so far.

- Ollie Wines (MID, $771,000)

- Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $484,000)

- Gary Rohan (FWD, $474,000)

- Tom Hawkins (FWD, $573,000)

- Dan Houston (DEF/MID, $568,000)

Byes explained

Teams on the bye: Bulldogs, Essendon, Carlton and Brisbane.

This means, we now have eight teams on the bye next week. However, you have three trades this week and four trades next week to structure your team in the best possible way, remembering that only your best 18 on field players will count towards your score. Players on their bye can be moved and traded over the weekend, until they are locked at the start of the final game.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Jai Newcombe (MID, $170,000) – 16.6k

– 16.6k Joel Amartey (RUC/FWD, $200,000) – 11.5k

– 11.5k Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $756,000) – 11.5k

– 11.5k Ned Reeves (RUC, $245,000) – 8.5k

– 8.5k Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $739,000) – 4.7k

Trading in players who are coming off their bye is the correct strategy this week. This makes Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $739,000) and Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $756,000) prime targets. Not making the list are other popular options such as Aaron Hall (DEF/FWD, $751,000) and the expensive Touk Miller (MID, $863,000) was is averaging 118 this season.

After scoring 74 on debut Joel Amartey (RUC/FWD, $200,000) was outstanding and therefore rates as one of the most popular traded in player this week.

Most traded out

Riley Collier-Dawkins (MID, $376,000) – 15k

– 15k Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $447,000) – 13.7k

– 13.7k James Jordan (MID, $546,000) – 6k

– 6k Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $659,000) – 5.1k

– 5.1k Lachlan Sholl (DEF/MID, $488,000) – 5k

If you haven’t moved Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $447,000) on yet, then now is the time. Warner has been a great cash cow this year, but he is out with an injury and now must be traded. Likewise, for Riley Collier-Dawkins (MID, $376,000), who has played six games since debuting in round seven. He has been omitted from the Tigers clash against the Eagles and with his bye coming next week, now is the time to downgrade him to a rookie coming through.

Best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks from the games to come for you to consider.

No. 1 – Max Gawn v Collingwood

With Grundy watching from the sidelines, expect Gawn to have this one all his own way. Reilly O’Brien scored 111 against Lynch and Cameron last week and Gawn is flying at the moment averaging 118 in his last three.

No. 2 – Clayton Oliver v Collingwood

Collingwood have conceded the most points in Fantasy this year and in the past, Oliver hasn’t struggled against them with scores of 171, 96, 114, 127 and 117.

No. 3 – Touk Miller v Fremantle

Miller has averaged 127 in his last seven games. He is simply on fire. Miller meets the Dockers on Saturday afternoon and if he can avoid a tag from Caleb Serong, he will be awesome once again.

No. 4 – Tim Taranto v North Melbourne

In 2019, Taranto had a career-high 156 against the Roos in Hobart. He has averaged 125 in his last five games and will tackle his way to another super score.

No. 5 – Rory Laird v St Kilda

Coming off a big 131 last week, expect Laird to be awesome once again against a team he has averaged 110 against in his last five games.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.

Tickets for the Big Freeze in Sydney match are on sale now. Get your tickets HERE. The famous blue Big Freeze beanies are still available from Coles, Coles Express, Bunnings or fightmnd.org.au, while donations can be made at fightmnd.org.au.