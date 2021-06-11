The AFL is proud to announce its partnering with Aboriginal Radio Alliance to broadcast AFL matches to remote Indigenous communities in Australia.

The partnership will see Aboriginal Radio Alliance travel to Cairns and broadcast the Round 13 match between St Kilda and Adelaide Crows to remote communities located throughout Australia.

The Aboriginal Radio Alliance will broadcast the match in English through its network of radio stations including TEABBA (Top End Aboriginal Bush Broadcasting Association), CAAMA (Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association), Black Star and 3KND.

In addition, the AFL’s partnership with Aboriginal Radio Alliance will see the community radio group broadcast a weekly AFL match through their network in season 2022, extending the commitment of the AFL to help reach more rural and remote communities across Australia.

Jim Remedio from the Aboriginal Radio Alliance said the new partnership is an exciting opportunity.

"The AFL sat down with us and listened and learnt about our lived experience and our cultural issues, so we're delighted to be partnering with them to bring AFL to remote communities. This is great for our listeners in regional and remote Australia, great for the code and fits perfectly with the new Reconciliation Action Plan."

AFL Executive General Manager of Inclusion and Social Policy, Tanya Hosch said partnering with community radio stations that connect with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and engage with remote communities was another step forward for Australian Football.

"After celebrating the contribution of Indigenous Australians to our game in Sir Doug Nicholls Round last week, I'm thrilled that the AFL is partnering with Aboriginal Radio Alliance to extend our reach to rural and remote Indigenous communities across Australia.



"The partnership is important as we seek to build the representation of more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples voices in our game."



Fans can find their local frequency via the websites below.

About CAAMA:

CAAMA is the oldest Indigenous media association in the nation and is owned and controlled by the Indigenous people of Central Australia. The CAAMA radio service has led the way in communicating directly with Indigenous people and provides them with a voice on the nation’s airwaves. CAAMA programming includes critical broadcast services across the largest Indigenous footprint in Australia.



About TEABBA:

TEABBA has broadcasts 24/7 into 33 remote communities, with a combination of local shows from community, and content from Darwin. In addition to broadcasting, TEABBA provides technical support to the Remote Indigenous Broadcasting Service (RIBS) in the form of repairs and maintenance work and promotes the development of local broadcasting through training and mentoring.



About Black Star:

Black Star is an integrated radio network and program support service that is owned by the Queensland remote stations and managed by QRAM Central in Cairns. An innovative way to support and connect local radio in remote areas, Black Star is digital from the hub to the studio hub and high-quality FM transmitters. Black Star stations have tailored information for each community and offers listeners a bright new format.