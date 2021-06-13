Paddy Ryder wrestles with Taylor Walker during the round 13 clash, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield is among several AFL players who have condemned a racist tweet directed at St Kilda star Paddy Ryder.

Dangerfield, who is also the AFLPA president, called out the vile comment on social media, labelling the person a "racist f***ing pig".

Ryder also responded on social media, saying "don't be racist and don't joke about depression". The veteran ruckman had 28 hitouts and 10 disposals in the Saints' heartbreaking loss to Adelaide on Saturday night.

Earlier this season, Ryder took time away from the game to deal with personal issues.

AFLPA CEO Paul Marsh also took to Twitter to express his disgust, retweeting Dangerfield's comment and saying, "racism is unacceptable. If you see it, call it out. We won’t stop until racism stops".

AFL.com.au has chosen not to show the original tweet, which has since been deleted.