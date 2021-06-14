WEST Coast's champion forward Josh Kennedy hasn't ruled out playing on in 2022, with a decision on whether the gun goalkicker extends his career into a 17th season to be made at the end of the year.

Kennedy was brilliant for the Eagles on Sunday night, booting four goals including the matchwinner in the dying moments to steer his side to a four-point win over Richmond.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The two-time Coleman medallist, who turns 34 in August, has kicked 28 goals from 11 games this season and remains a key member of West Coast's flag hopes.

Having considered retirement at the end of 2020, Kennedy signed a one-year deal for 2021 and will weigh up on going on again next season.

JK saves the day with phenomenal four Josh Kennedy was once again the hero for the Eagles, landing a crazy match-winner in the final minute to complement his four-goal performance

"He's receptive to it if his body is in good nick," Kennedy's manager Wayne Loxley told AFL.com.au.

"Knowing West Coast as I do, they're as professional as any in terms of their player preparation and welfare and the conditioning guys there are fantastic. He's in good hands in terms of the team he's got [around] him.

"If his body feels as good as it does at the moment it's every likelihood that he'll go on."

Kennedy has missed two games this season but remains durable, playing 50 of the Eagles' past 55 games, and is central to his side's ability to push into the top-four this season.

Coach Adam Simpson praised the Eagles' veteran for his cool approach to his long-range snap that sealed his side the win over the Tigers.

Simpson: 'A great game, felt like a heavyweight battle' Watch West Coast's press conference after round 13's match against Richmond

"When he's fresh he's good so he might need a week off every second week," Simpson joked post-game.

"Who else would you rather have a shot for goal like that? Maybe Dom (Sheed), but 'JK's' ability to ice the game like that was very special."

Kennedy has booted 673 goals from 271 games as West Coast's all-time leading goalkicker and been a Therabody AFL All-Australian on three occasions. He kicked 43 goals in an injury-hit campaign in 2018 but returned to boot nine goals in the finals series, including three in the Eagles' Grand Final win over Collingwood.

He is one of six unrestricted free agents at West Coast this season, along with premiership teammates Shannon Hurn, Mark Hutchings and Daniel Venables, and Brendon Ah Chee and Jamaine Jones.