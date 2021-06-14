David Mackay collides with Hunter Clark in the round 13 clash between Adelaide and St Kilda on June 12, 2021. Picture: screenshot

THE AFL confirms that player David Mackay of the Adelaide Football Club has been directly referred to the Tribunal by the AFL Executive General Manager of Football under AFL Tribunal Guideline 4.4(D), exercising his discretion having regard to all the circumstances of the offence.

At the Tribunal, Tribunal Counsel (instructed by the AFL), will allege that player Mackay carelessly engaged in Rough Conduct that was “unreasonable in the circumstances” in contravention of AFL Tribunal Guideline 4.4(E) which proscribes “any conduct which is unreasonable in the circumstances”.

As such, the AFL will argue that, regardless of whether player Mackay was (1) contesting the ball, (2) bumping player Hunter Clark or (3) both, he still contravened the general prohibition on unreasonable conduct (including in contesting the ball).

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bone-crunching hit forces Clark from the field A bone-crunching bump from David Mackay has seen Hunter Clark come off second best as he was eventually subbed out

The AFL acknowledges that such matters do not generally proceed on the basis of the general rough conduct prohibition under AFL Tribunal Guideline 4.4(E), hence the direct referral to the Tribunal.

The AFL will further contend that there was “High Contact” and the impact was “Severe”. Under the AFL Tribunal Guidelines, such gradings (Careless Conduct/High Contact/Severe Impact) result in a penalty of a 3+ match suspension. The AFL will submit that, assuming the Tribunal determines that it was Careless Conduct/High Contact/Severe Impact, that a suspension of at least three (3) matches is appropriate. The AFL will, if necessary, make further submissions on penalty at the Tribunal.

The Tribunal hearing will take place on Thursday, June 17 commencing at 5.00pm AEST.

The AFL will make no further comment on the matter pending the outcome of the Tribunal hearing on Thursday.