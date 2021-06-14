Tim English and Tom Hawkins contest the ruck during the clash in round 14, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO AFL games scheduled in Melbourne this weekend have been moved to Tasmania, while Geelong's Friday night blockbuster with the Western Bulldogs will be played in front of no fans at GMHBA Stadium.

North Melbourne's clash with Brisbane scheduled for Marvel Stadium has been moved to Hobart's Blundstone Arena, while the Hawthorn-Essendon match has been relocated to Launceston's UTAS Stadium.

Both games have been moved given current restrictions in Victoria and for the ability for members and fans to attend matches.

Geelong, however, opted against having its clash against the Dogs moved and will instead remain at home.

The Gold Coast-Port Adelaide match at Metricon Stadium and GWS-Carlton game at Giants Stadium will remain as scheduled.

Ed Curnow tackles Jacob Hopper during the round 15 clash in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"While it is disappointing we are unable to host games in front of crowds in Victoria during Round 14, we hope the situation continues to trend favourably so we can welcome back members and supporters as soon as possible," AFL GM of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.

"The decision to relocate two games to Hobart and Launceston, was made in close consultation with each respective home team and the Tasmanian Government having regard to the broader connection each home club has in Tasmania and to allow for members and supporters in Tasmania to attend the games.

"The Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs match will continue to be played at GMHBA Stadium with no crowds as per current Victorian Government advice – this decision to continue to play this match at GMHBA Stadium was made in consultation with the home team and was in line with their preference not to move the game.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation in Victoria and work with the Victorian Government and other state and territory governments, with the fixture remaining a week-to-week proposition for now.

"We thank everyone in the game for their patience and understanding as we worked through finalising arrangements for Round 14.

"On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank the respective State Governments, each Club, players, the AFLPA, umpires, broadcast partners, venues and all football fans for their continued patience and understanding as we all continue to navigate through the pandemic."

Details around tickets are expected on Tuesday.

ROUND 14

Friday, June 18

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, June 19

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

North Melbourne v Brisbane, Blundstone Arena, 4.35pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

Sunday, June 20

Hawthorn v Essendon, UTAS Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

Byes: Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast