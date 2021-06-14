David Mackay collides with Hunter Clark in the round 13 clash between Adelaide and St Kilda on June 12, 2021. Picture: screenshot

THE AFL is set to argue that Adelaide's David Mackay should be suspended for at least three matches at the Tribunal for his contentious bump that left St Kilda youngster Hunter Clark with multiple jaw fractures.

In a statement released on Monday, the League clarified that its legal counsel will argue that Mackay's bump was "unreasonable in the circumstances" after it was referred directly to the Tribunal by the Match Review Officer.

The statement read: "As such, the AFL will argue that, regardless of whether Player Mackay was (1) contesting the ball, (2) bumping Player Clark or (3) both, he still contravened the general prohibition on unreasonable conduct (including in contesting the ball)."

Bone-crunching hit forces Clark from the field A bone-crunching bump from David Mackay has seen Hunter Clark come off second best as he was eventually subbed out

The AFL will also argue that the incident should be graded under the Tribunal guidelines as careless conduct with severe impact and high contract, which would mean a minimum three-match suspension for Mackay should he be found guilty.

The incident was referred directly to the Tribunal, which will sit on Thursday night, after Michael Christian decided to "exercise his discretion having regard to all the circumstances of the offence".

Clark was left with multiple fractures to his jaw as a result of the incident, undergoing surgery earlier this weekend. He is expected to miss up to two months as a result of the brutal collision.

The controversial incident came midway through the second quarter of Adelaide's thrilling victory in Cairns, with Mackay making contact to Clark's head with his shoulder as he attacked the footy.