Harry McKay celebrates a goal with Tom De Koning during the round 10 match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

SPEARHEAD Harry McKay has committed to a new deal with Carlton in a major boost for the Blues.

AFL.com.au understands the Coleman Medal leader has come to terms on a fresh extension to remain at Ikon Park.

It is expected he will sign a two-year deal to take him to restricted free agency in 2023.

McKay had parked talks until Carlton's bye last week when his management - Hemisphere Management - sat down with the Blues.

The 23-year-old, now into his sixth year, has booted 38 goals from 12 games this season.

He is set to play in the Blues' match against Greater Western Sydney this weekend after being concussed in the round 12 loss to West Coast prior to the bye.

