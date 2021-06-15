IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' round 13 Fantasy wrap Josh Kelly was outstanding with 152 but Sean Darcy's 132 was even more important

The round 13 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Port Adelaide v Geelong

Centre bounces: 34

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Peter Ladhams 78 85% 30 88% Travis Boak 98 85% 29 85% Ollie Wines 116 81% 26 76% Robbie Gray 81 86% 20 59% Willem Drew 78 72% 16 47% Karl Amon 94 81% 9 26% Charlie Dixon 81 92% 4 12% Sam Powell-Pepper 37 76% 1 3% Connor Rozee 98 92% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 6 (6), Ryan Burton 3 (3), Tom Jonas 1 (0).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Mark O'Connor 41 81% 28 82% Joel Selwood 47 73% 27 79% Esava Ratugolea 60 73% 20 59% Patrick Dangerfield 51 73% 20 59% Brandan Parfitt 65 68% 19 56% Mark Blicavs 71 82% 14 41% Mitch Duncan 71 90% 8 24%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 3 (3), Mitch Duncan 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1), Zach Tuohy 1 (1).

Sydney v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 25

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Luke Parker 106 76% 19 76% Tom Hickey 69 83% 19 76% Callum Mills 113 84% 17 68% James Rowbottom 101 72% 17 68% Josh P. Kennedy 117 75% 15 60% Oliver Florent 59 79% 6 24% Joel Amartey 92 79% 6 24% George Hewett 46 82% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 3 (3), Jordan Dawson 2 (0).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Jaeger O'Meara 88 85% 21 84% Jonathon Ceglar 111 80% 19 76% James Worpel 68 73% 17 68% Tom Mitchell 125 85% 16 64% Jai Newcombe 87 78% 16 64% Ben McEvoy 97 81% 6 24% Liam Shiels 106 85% 5 20%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (3), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (3), Tim O’Brien 1 (1), Blake Hardwick 1 (1).

Fremantle v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 20

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Sean Darcy 132 82% 17 85% David Mundy 85 80% 16 80% Caleb Serong 87 73% 16 80% Andrew Brayshaw 118 77% 13 65% Adam Cerra 83 81% 12 60% Rory Lobb 96 100% 3 15% Michael Walters 60 87% 3 15%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (7), James Aish 2 (2), Reece Conca 1 (1), Darcy Tucker 1 (1).

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Touk Miller 130 89% 16 80% Zac Smith 57 84% 16 80% Matt Rowell 48 73% 13 65% Hugh Greenwood 83 80% 9 45% David Swallow 102 80% 9 45% Noah Anderson 36 75% 5 25% Lachie Weller 65 82% 5 25% Sam Flanders 58 78% 4 20% Chris Burgess 64 79% 2 10% Nick Holman 56 77% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 3 (3), Wil Powell 2 (2), Jack Lukosius 2 (2), Lachie Weller 1 (1), Oleg Markov 1 (0), Sean Lemmens 1 (1).

St Kilda v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 21

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Jack Steele 133 87% 19 90% Luke Dunstan 111 86% 17 81% Brad Crouch 121 80% 16 76% Paddy Ryder 69 84% 13 62% Paul Hunter 51 67% 8 38% Jack Bytel 20 38% 7 33% Jack Sinclair 98 73% 2 10% Hunter Clark 26 21% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 7 (6), Bradley Hill 2 (2), Jack Sinclair 1 (0), Ben Long 1 (0).

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Reilly O'Brien 91 90% 20 95% Rory Sloane 81 78% 18 86% Ben Keays 122 89% 17 81% Rory Laird 121 79% 16 76% Harry Schoenberg 60 77% 10 48% Paul Seedsman 117 84% 2 10% Riley Thilthorpe 68 84% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 3 (3), Paul Seedsman 2 (1), Brodie Smith 2 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (2), David Mackay 2 (2), Chayce Jones 1 (1).

North Melbourne v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 31

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Todd Goldstein 95 95% 26 84% Jy Simpkin 126 78% 24 77% Ben Cunnington 113 83% 23 74% Luke Davies-Uniacke 72 83% 18 58% Tarryn Thomas 75 75% 16 52% Tom Powell 65 66% 10 32% Tristan Xerri 29 72% 5 16% Jaidyn Stephenson 87 80% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Aason Hall 5 (5), Jack Ziebell 4 (4), Shaun Atley 1 (0).

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Jacob Hopper 52 79% 23 74% Shane Mumford 53 72% 20 65% Tim Taranto 103 78% 18 58% Josh Kelly 152 85% 18 58% Tom Green 68 78% 15 48% Callan Ward 79 77% 13 42% Matt Flynn 69 73% 11 35% Toby Greene 89 86% 6 19%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 4 (4), Lachie Ash 4 (4), Lachie Whitfield 1 (1), Sam Reid 1 (1).

West Coast v Richmond

Centre bounces: 29

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Nic Naitanui 109 72% 26 90% Elliot Yeo 84 72% 21 72% Jack Redden 123 87% 21 72% Dom Sheed 76 70% 21 72% Andrew Gaff 74 88% 18 62% Liam Duggan 50 80% 6 21% Oscar Allen 69 81% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 8 (6), Tom Barrass 1 (1).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Mabior Chol 58 78% 27 93% Dustin Martin 93 92% 22 76% Shane Edwards 64 75% 21 72% Trent Cotchin 47 75% 19 66% Shai Bolton 90 87% 11 38% Jack Graham 72 72% 11 38% Jake Aarts 65 81% 3 10% Marlion Pickett 51 83% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 6 (3), Bachar Houli 1 (0).

Melbourne v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 23

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Christian Petracca 98 95% 19 83% Clayton Oliver 80 85% 19 83% Max Gawn 119 90% 17 74% James Harmes 87 72% 15 65% Tom Sparrow 32 66% 9 39% Luke Jackson 95 77% 6 26% James Jordon 78 57% 4 17% Kysaiah Pickett 47 77% 2 9% Alex Neal-Bullen 56 83% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 9 (9), Christian Salem 2 (2), Trent Rivers 2 (2), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Max Lynch 68 83% 20 87% Scott Pendlebury 98 79% 20 87% Jordan De Goey 106 85% 19 83% Jack Crisp 72 83% 16 70% Josh Daicos 59 80% 7 30% Jamie Elliott 71 91% 6 26% Darcy Cameron 94 79% 3 13% Steele Sidebottom 82 85% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 3 (3), Darcy Moore 3 (3), Brayden Maynard 2 (1), John Noble 1 (1).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.