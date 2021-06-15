IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 13 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Port Adelaide v Geelong
Centre bounces: 34
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
78
|
85%
|
30
|
88%
|
Travis Boak
|
98
|
85%
|
29
|
85%
|
Ollie Wines
|
116
|
81%
|
26
|
76%
|
Robbie Gray
|
81
|
86%
|
20
|
59%
|
Willem Drew
|
78
|
72%
|
16
|
47%
|
Karl Amon
|
94
|
81%
|
9
|
26%
|
Charlie Dixon
|
81
|
92%
|
4
|
12%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
37
|
76%
|
1
|
3%
|
Connor Rozee
|
98
|
92%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 6 (6), Ryan Burton 3 (3), Tom Jonas 1 (0).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Mark O'Connor
|
41
|
81%
|
28
|
82%
|
Joel Selwood
|
47
|
73%
|
27
|
79%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
60
|
73%
|
20
|
59%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
51
|
73%
|
20
|
59%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
65
|
68%
|
19
|
56%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
71
|
82%
|
14
|
41%
|
Mitch Duncan
|
71
|
90%
|
8
|
24%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 3 (3), Mitch Duncan 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1), Zach Tuohy 1 (1).
Sydney v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 25
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Luke Parker
|
106
|
76%
|
19
|
76%
|
Tom Hickey
|
69
|
83%
|
19
|
76%
|
Callum Mills
|
113
|
84%
|
17
|
68%
|
James Rowbottom
|
101
|
72%
|
17
|
68%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
117
|
75%
|
15
|
60%
|
Oliver Florent
|
59
|
79%
|
6
|
24%
|
Joel Amartey
|
92
|
79%
|
6
|
24%
|
George Hewett
|
46
|
82%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 3 (3), Jordan Dawson 2 (0).
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
88
|
85%
|
21
|
84%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
111
|
80%
|
19
|
76%
|
James Worpel
|
68
|
73%
|
17
|
68%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
125
|
85%
|
16
|
64%
|
Jai Newcombe
|
87
|
78%
|
16
|
64%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
97
|
81%
|
6
|
24%
|
Liam Shiels
|
106
|
85%
|
5
|
20%
Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (3), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (3), Tim O’Brien 1 (1), Blake Hardwick 1 (1).
Fremantle v Gold Coast
Centre bounces: 20
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Sean Darcy
|
132
|
82%
|
17
|
85%
|
David Mundy
|
85
|
80%
|
16
|
80%
|
Caleb Serong
|
87
|
73%
|
16
|
80%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
118
|
77%
|
13
|
65%
|
Adam Cerra
|
83
|
81%
|
12
|
60%
|
Rory Lobb
|
96
|
100%
|
3
|
15%
|
Michael Walters
|
60
|
87%
|
3
|
15%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (7), James Aish 2 (2), Reece Conca 1 (1), Darcy Tucker 1 (1).
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
130
|
89%
|
16
|
80%
|
Zac Smith
|
57
|
84%
|
16
|
80%
|
Matt Rowell
|
48
|
73%
|
13
|
65%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
83
|
80%
|
9
|
45%
|
David Swallow
|
102
|
80%
|
9
|
45%
|
Noah Anderson
|
36
|
75%
|
5
|
25%
|
Lachie Weller
|
65
|
82%
|
5
|
25%
|
Sam Flanders
|
58
|
78%
|
4
|
20%
|
Chris Burgess
|
64
|
79%
|
2
|
10%
|
Nick Holman
|
56
|
77%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 3 (3), Wil Powell 2 (2), Jack Lukosius 2 (2), Lachie Weller 1 (1), Oleg Markov 1 (0), Sean Lemmens 1 (1).
St Kilda v Adelaide
Centre bounces: 21
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Jack Steele
|
133
|
87%
|
19
|
90%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
111
|
86%
|
17
|
81%
|
Brad Crouch
|
121
|
80%
|
16
|
76%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
69
|
84%
|
13
|
62%
|
Paul Hunter
|
51
|
67%
|
8
|
38%
|
Jack Bytel
|
20
|
38%
|
7
|
33%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
98
|
73%
|
2
|
10%
|
Hunter Clark
|
26
|
21%
|
2
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 7 (6), Bradley Hill 2 (2), Jack Sinclair 1 (0), Ben Long 1 (0).
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
91
|
90%
|
20
|
95%
|
Rory Sloane
|
81
|
78%
|
18
|
86%
|
Ben Keays
|
122
|
89%
|
17
|
81%
|
Rory Laird
|
121
|
79%
|
16
|
76%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
60
|
77%
|
10
|
48%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
117
|
84%
|
2
|
10%
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
68
|
84%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 3 (3), Paul Seedsman 2 (1), Brodie Smith 2 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (2), David Mackay 2 (2), Chayce Jones 1 (1).
North Melbourne v GWS Giants
Centre bounces: 31
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
95
|
95%
|
26
|
84%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
126
|
78%
|
24
|
77%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
113
|
83%
|
23
|
74%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
72
|
83%
|
18
|
58%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
75
|
75%
|
16
|
52%
|
Tom Powell
|
65
|
66%
|
10
|
32%
|
Tristan Xerri
|
29
|
72%
|
5
|
16%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
87
|
80%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Aason Hall 5 (5), Jack Ziebell 4 (4), Shaun Atley 1 (0).
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
52
|
79%
|
23
|
74%
|
Shane Mumford
|
53
|
72%
|
20
|
65%
|
Tim Taranto
|
103
|
78%
|
18
|
58%
|
Josh Kelly
|
152
|
85%
|
18
|
58%
|
Tom Green
|
68
|
78%
|
15
|
48%
|
Callan Ward
|
79
|
77%
|
13
|
42%
|
Matt Flynn
|
69
|
73%
|
11
|
35%
|
Toby Greene
|
89
|
86%
|
6
|
19%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 4 (4), Lachie Ash 4 (4), Lachie Whitfield 1 (1), Sam Reid 1 (1).
West Coast v Richmond
Centre bounces: 29
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
109
|
72%
|
26
|
90%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
84
|
72%
|
21
|
72%
|
Jack Redden
|
123
|
87%
|
21
|
72%
|
Dom Sheed
|
76
|
70%
|
21
|
72%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
74
|
88%
|
18
|
62%
|
Liam Duggan
|
50
|
80%
|
6
|
21%
|
Oscar Allen
|
69
|
81%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 8 (6), Tom Barrass 1 (1).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Mabior Chol
|
58
|
78%
|
27
|
93%
|
Dustin Martin
|
93
|
92%
|
22
|
76%
|
Shane Edwards
|
64
|
75%
|
21
|
72%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
47
|
75%
|
19
|
66%
|
Shai Bolton
|
90
|
87%
|
11
|
38%
|
Jack Graham
|
72
|
72%
|
11
|
38%
|
Jake Aarts
|
65
|
81%
|
3
|
10%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
51
|
83%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 6 (3), Bachar Houli 1 (0).
Melbourne v Collingwood
Centre bounces: 23
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Christian Petracca
|
98
|
95%
|
19
|
83%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
80
|
85%
|
19
|
83%
|
Max Gawn
|
119
|
90%
|
17
|
74%
|
James Harmes
|
87
|
72%
|
15
|
65%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
32
|
66%
|
9
|
39%
|
Luke Jackson
|
95
|
77%
|
6
|
26%
|
James Jordon
|
78
|
57%
|
4
|
17%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
47
|
77%
|
2
|
9%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
56
|
83%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 9 (9), Christian Salem 2 (2), Trent Rivers 2 (2), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Max Lynch
|
68
|
83%
|
20
|
87%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
98
|
79%
|
20
|
87%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
106
|
85%
|
19
|
83%
|
Jack Crisp
|
72
|
83%
|
16
|
70%
|
Josh Daicos
|
59
|
80%
|
7
|
30%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
71
|
91%
|
6
|
26%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
94
|
79%
|
3
|
13%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
82
|
85%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 3 (3), Darcy Moore 3 (3), Brayden Maynard 2 (1), John Noble 1 (1).
