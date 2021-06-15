IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 13 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Port Adelaide v Geelong

Centre bounces: 34

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Peter Ladhams

78

85%

30

88%

Travis Boak

98

85%

29

85%

Ollie Wines

116

81%

26

76%

Robbie Gray

81

86%

20

59%

Willem Drew

78

72%

16

47%

Karl Amon

94

81%

9

26%

Charlie Dixon

81

92%

4

12%

Sam Powell-Pepper

37

76%

1

3%

Connor Rozee

98

92%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 6 (6), Ryan Burton 3 (3), Tom Jonas 1 (0).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Mark O'Connor

41

81%

28

82%

Joel Selwood

47

73%

27

79%

Esava Ratugolea

60

73%

20

59%

Patrick Dangerfield

51

73%

20

59%

Brandan Parfitt

65

68%

19

56%

Mark Blicavs

71

82%

14

41%

Mitch Duncan

71

90%

8

24%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 3 (3), Mitch Duncan 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1), Zach Tuohy 1 (1).

Sydney v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 25

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Luke Parker

106

76%

19

76%

Tom Hickey

69

83%

19

76%

Callum Mills

113

84%

17

68%

James Rowbottom

101

72%

17

68%

Josh P. Kennedy

117

75%

15

60%

Oliver Florent

59

79%

6

24%

Joel Amartey

92

79%

6

24%

George Hewett

46

82%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 3 (3), Jordan Dawson 2 (0).

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Jaeger O'Meara

88

85%

21

84%

Jonathon Ceglar

111

80%

19

76%

James Worpel

68

73%

17

68%

Tom Mitchell

125

85%

16

64%

Jai Newcombe

87

78%

16

64%

Ben McEvoy

97

81%

6

24%

Liam Shiels

106

85%

5

20%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (3), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (3), Tim O’Brien 1 (1), Blake Hardwick 1 (1).

Fremantle v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 20

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Sean Darcy

132

82%

17

85%

David Mundy

85

80%

16

80%

Caleb Serong

87

73%

16

80%

Andrew Brayshaw

118

77%

13

65%

Adam Cerra

83

81%

12

60%

Rory Lobb

96

100%

3

15%

Michael Walters

60

87%

3

15%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (7), James Aish 2 (2), Reece Conca 1 (1), Darcy Tucker 1 (1).

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Touk Miller

130

89%

16

80%

Zac Smith

57

84%

16

80%

Matt Rowell

48

73%

13

65%

Hugh Greenwood

83

80%

9

45%

David Swallow

102

80%

9

45%

Noah Anderson

36

75%

5

25%

Lachie Weller

65

82%

5

25%

Sam Flanders

58

78%

4

20%

Chris Burgess

64

79%

2

10%

Nick Holman

56

77%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 3 (3), Wil Powell 2 (2), Jack Lukosius 2 (2), Lachie Weller 1 (1), Oleg Markov 1 (0), Sean Lemmens 1 (1).

St Kilda v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 21

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Jack Steele

133

87%

19

90%

Luke Dunstan

111

86%

17

81%

Brad Crouch

121

80%

16

76%

Paddy Ryder

69

84%

13

62%

Paul Hunter

51

67%

8

38%

Jack Bytel

20

38%

7

33%

Jack Sinclair

98

73%

2

10%

Hunter Clark

26

21%

2

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 7 (6), Bradley Hill 2 (2), Jack Sinclair 1 (0), Ben Long 1 (0).

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

91

90%

20

95%

Rory Sloane

81

78%

18

86%

Ben Keays

122

89%

17

81%

Rory Laird

121

79%

16

76%

Harry Schoenberg

60

77%

10

48%

Paul Seedsman

117

84%

2

10%

Riley Thilthorpe

68

84%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 3 (3), Paul Seedsman 2 (1), Brodie Smith 2 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (2), David Mackay 2 (2), Chayce Jones 1 (1).

North Melbourne v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 31

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Todd Goldstein

95

95%

26

84%

Jy Simpkin

126

78%

24

77%

Ben Cunnington

113

83%

23

74%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

72

83%

18

58%

Tarryn Thomas

75

75%

16

52%

Tom Powell

65

66%

10

32%

Tristan Xerri

29

72%

5

16%

Jaidyn Stephenson

87

80%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Aason Hall 5 (5), Jack Ziebell 4 (4), Shaun Atley 1 (0).

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Jacob Hopper

52

79%

23

74%

Shane Mumford

53

72%

20

65%

Tim Taranto

103

78%

18

58%

Josh Kelly

152

85%

18

58%

Tom Green

68

78%

15

48%

Callan Ward

79

77%

13

42%

Matt Flynn

69

73%

11

35%

Toby Greene

89

86%

6

19%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 4 (4), Lachie Ash 4 (4), Lachie Whitfield 1 (1), Sam Reid 1 (1).

West Coast v Richmond

Centre bounces: 29

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Nic Naitanui

109

72%

26

90%

Elliot Yeo

84

72%

21

72%

Jack Redden

123

87%

21

72%

Dom Sheed

76

70%

21

72%

Andrew Gaff

74

88%

18

62%

Liam Duggan

50

80%

6

21%

Oscar Allen

69

81%

3

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 8 (6), Tom Barrass 1 (1).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Mabior Chol

58

78%

27

93%

Dustin Martin

93

92%

22

76%

Shane Edwards

64

75%

21

72%

Trent Cotchin

47

75%

19

66%

Shai Bolton

90

87%

11

38%

Jack Graham

72

72%

11

38%

Jake Aarts

65

81%

3

10%

Marlion Pickett

51

83%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 6 (3), Bachar Houli 1 (0).

Melbourne v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 23

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Christian Petracca

98

95%

19

83%

Clayton Oliver

80

85%

19

83%

Max Gawn

119

90%

17

74%

James Harmes

87

72%

15

65%

Tom Sparrow

32

66%

9

39%

Luke Jackson

95

77%

6

26%

James Jordon

78

57%

4

17%

Kysaiah Pickett

47

77%

2

9%

Alex Neal-Bullen

56

83%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 9 (9), Christian Salem 2 (2), Trent Rivers 2 (2), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Max Lynch

68

83%

20

87%

Scott Pendlebury

98

79%

20

87%

Jordan De Goey

106

85%

19

83%

Jack Crisp

72

83%

16

70%

Josh Daicos

59

80%

7

30%

Jamie Elliott

71

91%

6

26%

Darcy Cameron

94

79%

3

13%

Steele Sidebottom

82

85%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 3 (3), Darcy Moore 3 (3), Brayden Maynard 2 (1), John Noble 1 (1).

