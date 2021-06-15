Sydney players leave the SCG after their loss to Hawthorn in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SEASON has passed its midway point, and as the run to the finals nears, it's time to start wondering whether the top eight is set in stone.

After this weekend's abbreviated round 14, there are just nine matches remaining for each team to stake its claims to play in September.

One team sure to face some pressure following its bye is Sydney – the over-achiever of 2021 to date, but fresh off a shock loss to Hawthorn last Friday night.

LADDER PREDICTOR Tip the winners, see who makes the top eight

Will that loss to the Hawks cost John Longmire's men?

Hawthorn's Luke Breust celebrates a goal against Sydney in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After their bye, the Swans face Port Adelaide (away), West Coast (home) and the Western Bulldogs (away) in a trio of matches that will help shape their season.

That tough run is followed by a crucial clash against crosstown rival Greater Western Sydney that could make or break both clubs' finals chances.

Although the Swans face no teams currently in the top eight in the final six rounds, there is also a stretch of three straight weeks in Melbourne against Essendon, St Kilda and North Melbourne that looms as critical.

LADDER PREDICTOR Tip the winners, see who makes the top eight

The Saints game was swapped with the already-played round 12 contest at the SCG due to COVID-19 complications.

Back-to-back premier Richmond is currently teetering in eighth place, but the Tigers face just two teams above them on the ladder in the run home.

So who'll make the cut?

Test out AFL.com.au's Ladder Predictor to see where you think teams will finish come the end of round 23.