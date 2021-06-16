Josh Fahey in action during the NAB AFL Academy training session at Gosch’s Paddock on April 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will get another extended look at highly-rated Academy hopeful Josh Fahey at this year's NAB AFL Under-19 Championships, with the in-form defender named in a talented 39-man Allies squad on Wednesday.

Fahey, who emerged as one of the brightest Academy prospects in the country when he claimed the MCC President's Medal for his performance with the NAB AFL Academy side earlier this year, headlines the inclusions for the Allies ahead of next month's carnival.

Josh Green, the brother of second-year GWS midfielder Tom, is another of the six Giants Academy members selected in the squad having been overlooked at last year's NAB AFL Draft.

Murray Bushrangers forward Cam McLeod, another overage prospect who attracted a host of interest ahead of the recent NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, is also given his chance to impress on a national stage.

Josh Fahey is awarded best player for the NAB AFL Academy against the Geelong Cats VFL side at GMHBA Stadium on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast has a host of Academy members included, led by Darwin key forward Ned Stevens and speedy defender Austin Harris, while the Academy programs of Sydney and Brisbane are also represented within the squad.

Jack Peris, the son of Australian Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris and a member of St Kilda's Next Generation Academy, is another intriguing youngster named in an Allies squad coached by Andrew Raines.

The Allies kick off their championships campaign off with a clash against Vic Metro at Metricon Stadium (July 8), before facing South Australia at the Adelaide Oval (July 24), Western Australia in Blacktown (July 31) and Vic Country at GMHBA Stadium (August 14).

ALLIES SQUAD

Tahj Abberley (Lions Academy)

Jack Briskey (Lions Academy)

Charlie Bowes (Lions Academy)

Saxon Crozier (Lions Academy)

Toby Triffett (Lions Academy)

Jack Johnston (Suns Academy)

Brinn Little (Suns Academy)

Austin Harris (Suns Academy)

Bodhi Uwland (Suns Academy)

Max Pescud (Suns Academy)

Bailey Reeves (Suns Academy)

Will Bella (Suns Academy)

Thomas Hofert (Suns Academy)

Josh Fahey (Giants Academy)

Sam Frost (Giants Academy)

Harrison Grintell (Giants Academy)

Josh Green (Giants Academy)

Paddy Voss (Giants Academy)

Jack Driscoll (Giants Academy)

Toby Alker (Swans Academy)

Kye Pfrengle (Swans Academy)

Liam Puncher (Swans Academy)

Felix Rogers (Swans Academy)

Angus Anderson (Swans Academy)

Pierce Roseby (Swans Academy)

Sam Banks (Tasmania)

Sam Collins (Tasmania)

Baker Smith (Tasmania)

Oliver Davis (Tasmania)

Jye Menzie (Tasmania)

Darcy Gardner (Tasmania)

Andy Moniz-Wakefield (Northern Territory)

Brodie Lake (Northern Territory)

Jack Peris (Northern Territory)

Ned Stevens (Northern Territory)

Cameron McLeod (Murray Bushrangers)

Ryan Eyers (Murray Bushrangers)

Toby Murray (Murray Bushrangers)

Charlie Byrne (Murray Bushrangers)