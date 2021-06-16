Mark Korda shakes Nathan Buckley's hand as Jett Buckley looks on following Collingwood's R13 win over Melbourne at the SCG on June 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ASPIRING Collingwood president Jeff Browne looks set to require his own signatures to launch an Extraordinary General Meeting, and subsequent leadership takeover, after Pies member David Hatley backflipped on his plans.

Hatley, a 40-year member, had collected more than double the required signatures to force an EGM after calling for change at the top of the powerhouse club.

However, after months of campaigning, Hatley has pulled the pin on his bid following a meeting with several Collingwood directors last Friday.

All along I have said I didn't want to burn Collingwood down - David Hatley

It means any push for an EGM to cause a spill of the board led by incumbent president Mark Korda will be left in new hands.

Browne confirmed earlier this month that he wanted to replace Korda in the top job and secure four seats on the Pies' seven-member board.

Instead, the current board released a statement saying it would stand firm, meaning any Browne takeover would need to be acted upon in an EGM.

Mark Korda leaving Collingwood HQ after Nathan Buckley announces his resignation on June 9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It was anticipated Browne would ride on the momentum created by Hatley's group to send the Pies' voting members to the polls for an EGM as soon as September or October this year.

"Obviously for stability and continuity reasons this (current) board doesn't want an EGM," Hatley said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"In my position as leading this group I have been exposed to so many people involved at Collingwood over the last few weeks, including past players, past directors and members from all categories all with differing views about an EGM."

"I have been absorbing all these views and with the current situation of needing to appoint a new coach, it was my belief, and even some others within the group, not to push on with EGM as it's a critical time for the club to nail this decision.

"All along I have said I didn't want to burn Collingwood down, but have open dialogue with the club to get the best for all at Collingwood."

In order to launch an EGM, Hatley was informed he required five per cent of the total eligible voting fan-base which was estimated at around 13-15,000 inclusive of social club and special members.

Hatley, who never intended to run for a seat on the board, rather implement change, has left the remaining signatures in the hands of others in his group to decide whether they force an EGM.