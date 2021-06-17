Nick Haynes of the Giants looks to handball during an AFL Community Series match. Picture: AFL Photos

Teams have dropped and with only five games on the cards, Fantasy coaches are scrabbling.

We have been gifted some handy downgrade targets though as Kieren Briggs (DEF/FWD, $182,000) returns for his second game for the Giants due to Shane Mumford missing with an injury. The Hawks will debut Lachlan Bramble (MID, $170,000) who plays on Sunday in Launceston. Brambles averaged 77 in the VFL and at the age of 23, he looks ready to go.

James Madden (DEF/FWD, $229,000) also returns for Brisbane. Madden being named is a blessing for his 11,600 owners who now pick up that all important extra green dot.

The Last Bye Explained

Teams on the bye: Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda, West Coast, Sydney, Collingwood, Fremantle and Melbourne.

With eight teams on the bye this week, you now have four trades to structure your team in the best possible way, remembering that only your best 18 on-field players will count towards your score.

Just like the last two rounds, players on their bye can be moved and traded over the weekend, until they are locked at the start of the final game.

Roy’s Best Buys

With their byes done and dusted, here are Roy’s best buys for round 14.

Tom Mitchell (MID, $776,000) – Mitchell scored 125 on the weekend which was his fourth game over 120 in his last six. He’s heating-up!

Nick Haynes (DEF, $471,000) – After dropping nearly $200k from his starting price, Haynes is cheap and is coming off 107. Could average 85 from here on in.

Kyle Langford (MID/FWD, $663,000) – Langford has now averaged 103 in his last five games and 113 in his last three. He’s unique, only owned by three per cent of coaches.

Zac Williams (DEF/MID, $527,000) – After a slow start, Williams has now averaged 84 in his last three games and plays his old team this week.

Most traded in

Jai Newcombe (MID, $208,000) – 10.9k

– 10.9k Dan Houston (DEF/MID, $571,000) – 4.1k

– 4.1k Luke Edwards (MID, $241,000) – 4k

– 4k Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $777,000) – 3.4k

– 3.4k Nick Haynes (DEF, $471,000) – 3.4k

Jai Newcombe (MID, $208,000) is once again the most traded in player this week after scoring 87 on debut. Even though he has his bye this week, coaches are cashing-up with Luke Edwards (MID, $241,000) and buying a fallen premium in Dan Houston (DEF/MID, $571,000) who started the season averaging 97 in his first four games. Houston is now $130,000 cheaper than he was at that point due to injury-affected scores and with scores of 98 and 97 in his last two games, he has proven that he is back.

Most traded out

James Jordan (MID, $539,000) – 10.9k

– 10.9k Ryan Byrnes (MID/FWD, $424,000) – 9.2k

– 9.2k Isaac Heeney (FWD, $562,000) – 5.7k

– 5.7k Riley Collier-Dawkins (MID, $376,000) – 5.5k

– 5.5k James Rowe (FWD, $382,000) – 4.5k

They’ve made you the cash and now they are on the bye… it’s time for them to go. James Jordan (MID, $539,000) has been outstanding in his debut season averaging 76. He dropped in value last week for the first time, which means it’s time to trade one of the cash cows of the season. After scoring 135, many believed Isaac Heeney (FWD, $562,000) was back. But after scores of 66 and 40, this idea has been crushed and coaches are sending him on an extended holiday from their teams.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Darcy Parish v Hawthorn

Hawthorn have given up the most points to midfielders this year and this trend hasn’t stopped as they have continued to give up the most points over the last five weeks. Parish has averaged 142 in his last three and will dominate this game, just like those who have played the Hawks in recent weeks.

No. 2 – Jack Macrae v Geelong

Playing Geelong is always a daunting task. But let’s not forget that Macrae hasn’t dropped under 100 this year and against Geelong in recent games he has scored 108, 124, 116 and 126.

No. 3 – Zach Merrett v Hawthorn

Merrett loves playing the Hawks, a team he has scored 111, 153, 99 and 134 against in his last four games. He is in decent form himself averaging 119 in his last three games and like Parish, he should have a day out.

No. 4 – Josh Kelly v Carlton

Coming off 152, Kelly meets a team he has scored 120 and 153 against in his last two games. Expect him to continue what he started last week as he goes for his seventh straight 100+ score.

No. 5 – Aaron Hall v Brisbane

Brisbane rank as the hardest team to score against for defenders and midfielders over the last five weeks. However, Hall’s form is up there with the best in the competition at the moment, averaging 126 in his last three and scoring 133 last week.

