A WEIGHT of goals has pushed West Australian key forward Jye Amiss into the AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year after another haul of five last week.

He is one of three inclusions this week, alongside the younger brother of a Saints goalkicker and another key forward option.

Amiss has been in stunning form for West Perth at colts level in the WAFL, booting 30 goals in his first eight games this season.

The straight-shooting 195cm prospect had kicked back-to-back bags of five in the past two weeks against South Fremantle and West Perth to rocket himself up draft boards as clubs scour the country for key-position talents.

Four of Amiss' goals last weekend were booted in the first half, and he has proven to be a potent goalkicker who doesn't need many opportunities to make an impact on games.

Amiss is one of three inclusions for this week's updated team of the year, with fellow West Australian tall forward Jacob van Rooyen also joining him in the line-up.

Claremont's van Rooyen kicked four goals last week against Peel Thunder, and has slotted 10 goals in the past three weeks since returning to colts level after three games in its League side to start the season.

The pair replace Lukas Cooke, who is currently sidelined with a hip injury, and Mac Andrew, an unlucky omission given his form at the start of the season but who this week will return for his first NAB League game in a month after Victoria's latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Talented South Australian midfielder Matthew Roberts is also out of the side after being ruled out for up to three months with a syndesmosis ankle injury. He has been replaced in the line-up by in-form youngster Sam Butler, the younger brother of Saints forward and former Richmond goalkicker Dan.

GWV Rebels' Sam Butler in action against Eastern Ranges in the NAB League on May 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Butler is a zippy midfielder/forward with speed, goal sense and real smarts when the ball is up for grabs, and he has played the past two weeks with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels.

Last week Butler collected 27 disposals, six inside-50s and kicked two goals against Gippsland Power, and the previous round had 20 touches and nine tackles to continue a consistent season.