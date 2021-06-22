Nick Daicos and Chargers teammates before the NAB League match against Northern Knights in June, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS the part of Melbourne's ascent to the top of the ladder that has gone under the radar, but the Demons' decision to trade out their future first-round pick last year is looking like a winner.

The Dees did a deal with Brisbane in last year's exchange period to trade first-round picks – the Lions sent picks 18, 19 and a future second-rounder to the Demons in exchange for their future first-round pick, No.25, 68 and 69.

Melbourne used its top draft choices on yet-to-debut small defender Jake Bowey and midfielder Bailey Laurie.

Future trading can be fraught with danger, but the Dees' decision looks set to pay off after their rise up the ladder in 2021 into premiership favouritism.

Melbourne's Bailey Laurie and Jake Bowey. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions are one of three clubs to hold two first-round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft, with AFL.com.au's indicative order for the first four rounds showing each club's hand.

The Giants hold pick No.4, which is tied to Collingwood's finishing position, as well as their own first-round pick, currently placed at No.10.

Richmond, too, has a very strong draft hand that will make it a dangerous proposition in this year's Trade Period.

The Tigers currently hold four picks inside the first 30 selections, including picks 11 and 16 (tied to Geelong after a swap of first-round picks during last year's national draft).

Gold Coast has three picks inside the first 22 selections, including No.19, which is part of the assistance package handed to the Suns in 2019. The AFL will review at the end of the season whether the Suns will be able to use the pick after they were blocked from trading it last year.

ROUND ONE 1 North Melbourne 2 Hawthorn 3 Gold Coast 4 GWS Giants (tied to Collingwood) 5 Carlton 6 St Kilda 7 Adelaide 8 Fremantle 9 Essendon 10 GWS Giants 11 Richmond 12 West Coast 13 Sydney 14 Port Adelaide 15 Brisbane 16 Richmond (tied Geelong) 17 Western Bulldogs 18 Brisbane (tied to Melbourne)

ROUND TWO 19 Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019) 20 North Melbourne 21 Hawthorn 22 Gold Coast 23 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood) 24 Carlton 25 Richmond (tied to St Kilda) 26 Adelaide 27 Fremantle 28 Geelong (tied to Essendon) 29 Geelong (tied to GWS Giants) 30 Richmond 31 West Coast 32 Sydney 33 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide) 34 Melbourne (tied to Brisbane) 35 Geelong 36 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs) 37 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

ROUND THREE 38 North Melbourne 39 Melbourne (tied to Hawthorn) 40 Richmond (tied to Gold Coast) 41 Collingwood 42 Gold Coast (tied to Carlton) 43 St Kilda 44 Collingwood (tied to Adelaide) 45 Collingwood (tied to Fremantle) 46 Essendon 47 GWS Giants 48 Richmond 49 Brisbane (tied to West Coast) 50 West Coast (tied to Sydney) 51 Essendon (tied to Port Adelaide) 52 Brisbane 53 Geelong 54 Melbourne (tied to the Western Bulldogs) 55 Gold Coast (tied to Melbourne)

ROUND FOUR 56 Hawthorn (tied to North Melbourne) 57 Port Adelaide (tied to Hawthorn) 58 Richmond (tied to Gold Coast) 59 Gold Coast 60 Carlton 61 St Kilda 62 Adelaide 63 Adelaide (tied to Fremantle) 64 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon) 65 GWS Giants 66 Hawthorn (tied to Richmond) 67 West Coast 68 Sydney 69 Port Adelaide 70 North Melbourne (tied to Brisbane) 71 Port Adelaide (tied to Geelong) 72 Western Bulldogs 73 Brisbane (tied to Melbourne)

Adelaide 7, 26, 37, 62, 63 Brisbane 15, 18, 49, 52, 59, 73 Carlton 5, 24, 60 Collingwood 36, 41, 44, 45 Essendon 9, 46, 51 Fremantle 8, 27 Geelong 28, 29, 35, 53 Gold Coast 3, 19, 22, 42, 55, 58, 64 GWS 4, 10, 47, 65 Hawthorn 2, 21, 23, 56, 66 Melbourne 34, 39, 54, North Melbourne 1, 20, 38, 70 Port Adelaide 14, 57, 69, 71 Richmond 11, 16, 25, 30, 40, 48 St Kilda 6, 43, 61 Sydney 13, 32, 68 West Coast 12, 31, 33, 50, 67 Western Bulldogs 17, 72

