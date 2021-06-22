IT IS the part of Melbourne's ascent to the top of the ladder that has gone under the radar, but the Demons' decision to trade out their future first-round pick last year is looking like a winner.

The Dees did a deal with Brisbane in last year's exchange period to trade first-round picks – the Lions sent picks 18, 19 and a future second-rounder to the Demons in exchange for their future first-round pick, No.25, 68 and 69.  

Melbourne used its top draft choices on yet-to-debut small defender Jake Bowey and midfielder Bailey Laurie.  

Future trading can be fraught with danger, but the Dees' decision looks set to pay off after their rise up the ladder in 2021 into premiership favouritism.

Melbourne's Bailey Laurie and Jake Bowey. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions are one of three clubs to hold two first-round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft, with AFL.com.au's indicative order for the first four rounds showing each club's hand.

The Giants hold pick No.4, which is tied to Collingwood's finishing position, as well as their own first-round pick, currently placed at No.10.

Richmond, too, has a very strong draft hand that will make it a dangerous proposition in this year's Trade Period.

The Tigers currently hold four picks inside the first 30 selections, including picks 11 and 16 (tied to Geelong after a swap of first-round picks during last year's national draft).  

Gold Coast has three picks inside the first 22 selections, including No.19, which is part of the assistance package handed to the Suns in 2019. The AFL will review at the end of the season whether the Suns will be able to use the pick after they were blocked from trading it last year.

What picks do your club have? Check them out below. 

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 Hawthorn 
3 Gold Coast
4 GWS Giants (tied to Collingwood)
5 Carlton
6 St Kilda
7 Adelaide
8 Fremantle
9 Essendon
10 GWS Giants
11 Richmond
12 West Coast
13 Sydney
14 Port Adelaide
15 Brisbane
16 Richmond (tied Geelong)
17 Western Bulldogs
18 Brisbane (tied to Melbourne)

ROUND TWO
19 Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019)
20 North Melbourne
21 Hawthorn 
22 Gold Coast
23 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
24 Carlton          
25 Richmond (tied to St Kilda)
26 Adelaide              
27 Fremantle
28 Geelong (tied to Essendon)
29 Geelong (tied to GWS Giants)
30 Richmond      
31 West Coast
32 Sydney
33 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
34 Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)
35 Geelong
36 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
37 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

ROUND THREE
38 North Melbourne
39 Melbourne (tied to Hawthorn)
40 Richmond (tied to Gold Coast)
41 Collingwood
42 Gold Coast (tied to Carlton)
43 St Kilda
44 Collingwood (tied to Adelaide)
45 Collingwood (tied to Fremantle)
46 Essendon     
47 GWS Giants
48 Richmond
49 Brisbane (tied to West Coast)
50 West Coast (tied to Sydney)
51 Essendon (tied to Port Adelaide)
52 Brisbane
53 Geelong
54 Melbourne (tied to the Western Bulldogs)
55 Gold Coast (tied to Melbourne)

ROUND FOUR
56 Hawthorn (tied to North Melbourne)
57 Port Adelaide (tied to Hawthorn)
58 Richmond (tied to Gold Coast)
59 Gold Coast
60 Carlton
61 St Kilda
62 Adelaide
63 Adelaide (tied to Fremantle)
64 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)     
65 GWS Giants
66 Hawthorn (tied to Richmond)   
67 West Coast
68 Sydney
69 Port Adelaide
70 North Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)
71 Port Adelaide (tied to Geelong)
72 Western Bulldogs
73 Brisbane (tied to Melbourne)

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS

Adelaide 7, 26, 37, 62, 63
Brisbane 15, 18, 49, 52, 59, 73
Carlton 5, 24, 60
Collingwood 36, 41, 44, 45
Essendon 9, 46, 51
Fremantle 8, 27
Geelong 28, 29, 35, 53
Gold Coast 3, 19, 22, 42, 55, 58, 64
GWS 4, 10, 47, 65
Hawthorn 2, 21, 23, 56, 66
Melbourne 34, 39, 54, 
North Melbourne 1, 20, 38, 70
Port Adelaide 14, 57, 69, 71
Richmond 11, 16, 25, 30, 40, 48
St Kilda 6, 43, 61
Sydney 13, 32, 68
West Coast 12, 31, 33, 50, 67
Western Bulldogs 17, 72

Draft value index

ROUND ONE   ROUND TWO ROUND THREE ROUND FOUR ROUND FIVE
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182  
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170  
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158  
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146  
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135  
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123  
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112  
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101  
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90  
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

 

