THE WESTERN Bulldogs have benefited from the father-son rule as much as any club, and they are set to get another young gun at this year's NAB AFL Draft.

Sam Darcy, the son of former Bulldogs ruckman and 226-gamer Luke, has enjoyed a strong draft campaign so far in 2021 that has seen him rocket into top-five considerations.

The 205cm prospect and likely early pick joins this week's Road to the Draft podcast to discuss his hopes of joining the Bulldogs, where he sees his future as a player and how mindfulness is playing a role in his development.

Also on this week's show, Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss the latest performances from gun draftees around the country, a preview of the under-17s and under-19s NAB AFL Championships and should the father-son rule change?

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join the show for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

1.00 - Nick Daicos racked up 37 disposals as the NAB League returned to a full slate.

5:15 – A gun midfielder likened to Jacob Hopper returns from injury to star in his first game in months.



8.00 - Joshua Browne dominates in the WAFL while a Port Adelaide father-son prospect turns it on in the SANFL.



11.15 - Previewing the Vic Metro v Vic Country U17 and U19 clashes.

16.30 - Should the father-son bidding rules change?

21.30 - Sam Darcy from the Oakleigh Chargers joins the show.

27:50 – Darcy shares the advice from his father for this season plus the focus on mindfulness this season.

31:00 – The lessons Darcy has taken from training alongside last year's No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.