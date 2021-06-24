Dylan Williams after being taken at pick No.23 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will blood another teenage debutant as coach Ken Hinkley relishes testing his squad's depth during a mounting injury crisis.

Victorian 19-year-old Dylan Williams will play his first game for the Power when they host Sydney on Saturday - Port's fourth debutant this season.

Hinkley is taking a glass half-full approach to having 10 players out injured including front-liners Robbie Gray, Zak Butters, Tom Clurey, Xavier Duursma, Orazio Fantasia, Lachie Jones and Tom Rockliff.

"It's a great challenge for the group," Hinkley told reporters on Thursday.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Injury heartbreak for milestone man Gray Robbie Gray has been forced off the ground in his 250th game following this knee concern

"You lose good players, and every team does ... we have dealt with that all the way through with the number of players we have lost this season.

"The only thing about that is (most) are starting to get close to coming back.

"So if we can get through that, with a squad mentality that we talked about back in January, February, we are really giving it a real run.

"We have got four debutants for the year now so we have found some other players who can also come and help us."

Dylan Williams had a day out against the Double Blues ??#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/BfSVHtLIAm — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) June 21, 2021

Williams, a left-footed goalsneak who Port selected with pick 23 at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, is among three changes for the fixture against the Swans.

The Oakleigh Chargers product replaces Gray, who will miss about eight weeks because of a knee injury, while Hamish Hartlett returns to cover half-back Jones (hamstring) and Todd Marshall replaces the dropped Peter Ladhams.

Hinkley said Duursma, who has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in round four, was some chance to press for selection next week.

MEDICAL ROOM The full AFL injury list

But the outlook for Butters, who has been out since early April because of an ankle injury, remained unclear.

"We are not going to put some sort of timeframe on that," Hinkley said.

"I watch him train and I go 'well, he's nearly right to play, surely' but there is some stuff that he is dealing with that he has to battle through."

Key defender Clurey could return from a broken jaw next week but Fantasia is at least a fortnight from overcoming his knee injury.