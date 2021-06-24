HAWTHORN speedster Jarman Impey has been sent for scans on Thursday night with fears his season is over with a significant ankle injury.
The 25-year-old injured his ankle at training earlier in the day with the club awaiting the outcome on Thursday night.
He will miss Sunday's date with Greater Western Sydney at a minimum.
It is a further blow for Impey who had regained his best form in recent weeks after a delayed 2020 coming off an ACL injury sustained in late 2019.
Impey has a contract with the Hawks until 2023.
It comes after the Hawks confirmed earlier on Thursday prized No.6 draft pick Denver Grainger-Barras would make his debut against the Giants.
The key defender suffered a knee injury earlier this year but has won his way into the side after a strong return at VFL after a competition hiatus last week.